Dhurandhar dominates Netflix viewership globally as it dethrones Tere Ishk Mein; Kapil Sharma’s show fails to make it to top 10 again

After creating historic records at the box office, Dhurandhar dropped on Netflix a few days ago and within its first week, it has risen up to the top of Netflix’s Top 10 weekly list. It was accompanied by Aanand L Rai’s Tere Ishk Mein, which is maintaining its place on this list for the second week. Emraan Hashmi’s show Taskaree, which has surprisingly captivated the Indian audience, and has been on the global Top 10 Non-English TV shows list for three weeks now. Kapil Sharma’s weekly show was missing from this list for another week.

Dhurandhar dominates Netflix rankings, Tere Ishk Mein follows

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar dropped on Netflix on January 30. At first, fans wondered why the film’s runtime was shorter than its theatrical version, but they soon found out that after omitting the Baloch references, which were deleted from the film a few weeks after it released, and removing the PSAs, no extra scenes were deleted from the film. With the current runtime of 3 hours and 26 minutes, Dhurandhar tops the ‘Top 10 global non-English movies’ list for this week.