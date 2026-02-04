Dhurandhar dominates Netflix viewership globally as it dethrones Tere Ishk Mein; Kapil Sharma’s show fails to make it to top 10 again

Dhurandhar dropped on Netflix a few days ago and it has managed to dominate the global Netflix list, dethroning Tere Ishk Mein. The Great Indian Kapil Show failed to make it to global list again.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 4, 2026 03:47 PM IST
dhurandhar, kapil sharmaDhurandhar is dominating Netflix rankings, while The Great Indian Kapil Show struggles with declining viewerships.
Make us preferred source on Google

After creating historic records at the box office, Dhurandhar dropped on Netflix a few days ago and within its first week, it has risen up to the top of Netflix’s Top 10 weekly list. It was accompanied by Aanand L Rai’s Tere Ishk Mein, which is maintaining its place on this list for the second week. Emraan Hashmi’s show Taskaree, which has surprisingly captivated the Indian audience, and has been on the global Top 10 Non-English TV shows list for three weeks now. Kapil Sharma’s weekly show was missing from this list for another week.

Dhurandhar dominates Netflix rankings, Tere Ishk Mein follows

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar dropped on Netflix on January 30. At first, fans wondered why the film’s runtime was shorter than its theatrical version, but they soon found out that after omitting the Baloch references, which were deleted from the film a few weeks after it released, and removing the PSAs, no extra scenes were deleted from the film. With the current runtime of 3 hours and 26 minutes, Dhurandhar tops the ‘Top 10 global non-English movies’ list for this week.

ALSO READ | Tere Ishk Mein: Aanand L Rai’s woman-hating film doesn’t grant any grace to Kriti Sanon, but allows ‘hero’ Dhanush to burn someone alive

The Ranveer Singh-starrer had 7.6 million views and 26.1 million hours viewed. The number of views has nothing to do with the number of viewers. As per Netflix, the views are calculated by “total hours viewed divided by runtime.”

Aanand L Rai’s Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, which made Rs 116 crore at the domestic box office, was in the same list for its second week. This week, the film slipped from its previous top spot to the third rank. The film had 4.4 million views with 12.1 million hours viewed this week, as compared to 3.8 million views with 10.5 million hours viewed last week.

Kapil Sharma’s show missing from the list (again), Taskaree continues its run

The Great Indian Kapil Show was renewed by Netflix for a fifth season on Tuesday, even though it has experienced its worst viewership numbers in the current season. Out of the seven episodes streamed so far, only one has appeared in the ‘Top 10 global non-English TV shows’ list. None of the other previous seasons witnessed this as the show always pulled in bigger numbers than this. This week too, the show was missing from the list. Aditi Rao Hydari, Vijay Sethupathi, Siddharth Jadhav, AR Rahman were guests on the latest episode.

Emraan Hashmi-starrer Taskaree was in the list for its third consecutive week, and this week, it was at the third spot. The show had 1.7 million views with 9.2 million hours viewed.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Why Dhurandhar 2 ditched Netflix for JioHotstar in a massive streaming shake-up, switched music to T-Series
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge will stream on JioHotstar after its theatrical release.
Mahesh Babu confirms playing Lord Rama in Varanasi, SS Rajamouli on the Ramayana episode he has focussed on: 'The father and son relationship...'
Mahesh Babu plays Lord Rama in Varanasi.
How Rajesh Khanna made ex-girlfriend Anju Mahendru's end engagement with Garry Sobers
Rajesh Khanna with Anju Mahendru
Samay Raina tells Archana Puran Singh's sons to act their age; roasts their outfits
Samay Raina and Aaryamann Sethi
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Mamta Banerjee
'Lawyer' Mamata's '5 minutes' in court: Cites Tagore, calls herself 'bonded labour'
The open window through which the sisters allegedly fell to their deaths.
I saw the sisters fall: Ghaziabad society resident tells his horrifying story
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge will stream on JioHotstar after its theatrical release.
Why Dhurandhar 2 ditched Netflix for JioHotstar in a massive streaming shake-up, switched music to T-Series
Mahesh Babu plays Lord Rama in Varanasi.
Mahesh Babu confirms playing Lord Rama in Varanasi, SS Rajamouli on the Ramayana episode he has focussed on: 'The father and son relationship...'
After four hours battling the waves, he reached the shore and collapsed from exhaustion
'Absolute hero': Teen boy swims 4 hours through strong waves to save family drifting 14 km into sea
Bengaluru Metro 1 lakh violations
Over 1 lakh violations in Bengaluru Metro: Why BMRCL is now deploying home guards inside every train
Samson
Inside Sanju Samson's childhood: Fisherman grandfather's wisdom, Kerala sea and a village that believed
Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan’s love for chess rivals India’s own and revenge is on the menu for what happened in Budapest
The economy remains in search of a plan
From the Budget, a message: India’s economy is still in search of a plan
Ethanol
US farm exports to India have been surging even with no trade deal
Walking at an incline on a treadmill challenges the body
Cardiovascular research scientist suggests setting the treadmill 'at 10-12% incline' and 'walk 2-4 mph' for 30-60 minutes, 3 days per week for fat loss; we verify
Created by Matt Schlicht, Moltbook is a Reddit like forum designed exclusively for AI agents.
Moltbook, the ‘AI-only’ social network may actually be run by humans
Must Read
Inside Sanju Samson's childhood: Fisherman grandfather's wisdom, Kerala sea and a village that believed
Samson
Uzbekistan’s love for chess rivals India’s own and revenge is on the menu for what happened in Budapest
Uzbekistan
Under-19 World Cup 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi needs to live up to expectations in the semi-final against Afghanistan
Sooryavanshi
Moltbook, the ‘AI-only’ social network may actually be run by humans
Created by Matt Schlicht, Moltbook is a Reddit like forum designed exclusively for AI agents.
Used this trick to play YouTube videos in the background? Google has shut it down
YouTube says background playback is a Premium-only feature and has updated its mobile web experience to enforce this.
Microsoft pilots new content marketplace for AI training: What it means for publishers
Microsoft will pay Harvard a licensing fee, the report added.
Cardiovascular research scientist suggests setting the treadmill 'at 10-12% incline' and 'walk 2-4 mph' for 30-60 minutes, 3 days per week for fat loss; we verify
Walking at an incline on a treadmill challenges the body
Advertisement
Feb 04: Latest News
Advertisement