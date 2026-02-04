Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Dhurandhar dominates Netflix viewership globally as it dethrones Tere Ishk Mein; Kapil Sharma’s show fails to make it to top 10 again
Dhurandhar dropped on Netflix a few days ago and it has managed to dominate the global Netflix list, dethroning Tere Ishk Mein. The Great Indian Kapil Show failed to make it to global list again.
After creating historic records at the box office, Dhurandhar dropped on Netflix a few days ago and within its first week, it has risen up to the top of Netflix’s Top 10 weekly list. It was accompanied by Aanand L Rai’s Tere Ishk Mein, which is maintaining its place on this list for the second week. Emraan Hashmi’s show Taskaree, which has surprisingly captivated the Indian audience, and has been on the global Top 10 Non-English TV shows list for three weeks now. Kapil Sharma’s weekly show was missing from this list for another week.
Dhurandhar dominates Netflix rankings, Tere Ishk Mein follows
Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar dropped on Netflix on January 30. At first, fans wondered why the film’s runtime was shorter than its theatrical version, but they soon found out that after omitting the Baloch references, which were deleted from the film a few weeks after it released, and removing the PSAs, no extra scenes were deleted from the film. With the current runtime of 3 hours and 26 minutes, Dhurandhar tops the ‘Top 10 global non-English movies’ list for this week.
The Ranveer Singh-starrer had 7.6 million views and 26.1 million hours viewed. The number of views has nothing to do with the number of viewers. As per Netflix, the views are calculated by “total hours viewed divided by runtime.”
Aanand L Rai’s Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, which made Rs 116 crore at the domestic box office, was in the same list for its second week. This week, the film slipped from its previous top spot to the third rank. The film had 4.4 million views with 12.1 million hours viewed this week, as compared to 3.8 million views with 10.5 million hours viewed last week.
Kapil Sharma’s show missing from the list (again), Taskaree continues its run
The Great Indian Kapil Show was renewed by Netflix for a fifth season on Tuesday, even though it has experienced its worst viewership numbers in the current season. Out of the seven episodes streamed so far, only one has appeared in the ‘Top 10 global non-English TV shows’ list. None of the other previous seasons witnessed this as the show always pulled in bigger numbers than this. This week too, the show was missing from the list. Aditi Rao Hydari, Vijay Sethupathi, Siddharth Jadhav, AR Rahman were guests on the latest episode.
Emraan Hashmi-starrer Taskaree was in the list for its third consecutive week, and this week, it was at the third spot. The show had 1.7 million views with 9.2 million hours viewed.
