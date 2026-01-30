Dhurandhar on Netflix: Runtime reduced by 9 minutes on OTT, fans wonder if ‘important scenes are trimmed’

There has been no official statement from Aditya Dhar or the production house; however, several fans took to social media to complain about the film being trimmed for its OTT release.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readMumbaiJan 30, 2026 09:09 AM IST
Dhurandhar Part 2 will release on Eid 2026.Dhurandhar is now streaming on Netflix.
After creating havoc at the box office, Aditya Dhar’s juggernaut blockbuster actioner Dhurandhar dropped on Netflix on Friday, following an astonishing run in theatres of around two months. The film’s theatrical performance speaks for itself: it has emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film ever at the domestic box office, earning approximately Rs 890.67 crore, and is currently the fourth highest-grossing Indian film globally, with collections touching around Rs 1,428 crore. The film is now on Netflix but fans were in for a rude shock when they found out that the version of the film on Netflx is significantly shorter than the theatrical version.

9 Minutes Trimmed from Dhurandhar on Netflix

As some fans celebrated the film’s OTT release, many netizens on X were quick to point out that the film was 9 minutes shorter here. This development has come as a surprise, considering Dhurandhar was touted as the longest Hindi film to release after Ashutosh Gowariker’s Jodhaa Akbar, with a theatrical runtime of 3 hours and 34 minutes. On Netflix, including the post-credit scene, the film now clocks in at 3 hours and 25 minutes, leading to complaints that nearly nine minutes have been removed.

Also Read | Dhurandhar pushes a bigoted vision, gaslighting the audience into accepting it as entertainment

One fan took to X to express their disappointment, writing, “Dhurandhar 10 mins cut in OTT. Theatrical Version: 3 hours 34 mins. OTT Netflix Version: 3 hours 25 minutes. Seems like some important scenes are trimmed.” Similar reactions flooded social media. As of now, there has been no official comment from the production house, the streaming platform, or Dhar addressing the reported cuts.

That said, it may be assumed that certain edits were made considering the film’s global digital release, as the film is now accessible in regions such as Pakistan and Gulf countries, where the Ranveer Singh-led actioner had earlier been banned from theatrical release. The trims could potentially be linked to compliance with international streaming norms and regional sensitivities.

Dhurandhar is envisioned as a two-part gangster saga helmed by Dhar. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan. While the first part plunges viewers into the violent underbelly of Karachi and its gang wars, the second installment, slated for an Eid 2026 release, is expected to shift focus to Ranveer Singh’s character and India’s retaliation against Pakistan for conducting and sponsoring terror-related activities.

