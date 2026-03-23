Dhurandhar my revenge for Mumbai terror attacks, says Arjun Rampal: ‘On my birthday, I saw the horrors of 26/11 play out’

It was Arjun Rampal’s 36th birthday. He had set out with his friends to celebrate the occasion at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Colaba, Mumbai. But they decided to take a pitstop at another luxury hotel in Worli where a few of his friends had put up. As they ordered the first drink at the bar, a bomb went off at Mahim, which even rattled the glass of their hotel. “What the hell was that?,” wondered Arjun and his friends. It was the start of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in 2008.

Seventeen years later, Rampal would be seen playing a fictional mastermind behind those attacks in Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster spy thriller Dhurandhar. He essayed Major Iqbal, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief in Pakistan, who’s seen celebrating while watching the live broadcast of the 26/11 terror attacks in Pakistan. He also reprised the role in the sequel, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, which released in cinemas earlier this month.