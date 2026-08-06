‘Dhurandhar was the most-watched non-English movie on Netflix this year’: Ted Sarandos

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar films, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, did record-breaking business in the theatres as the two films collectively earned over Rs 3100 crore at the global box office. Despite a huge number of people watching the films in the theatres, the film did fantastically well on streaming platform Netflix as well, as per Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos. Ted was a guest at The Indian Express’ Express Adda on Thursday, and when asked if Indian content has crossed over globally like the Korean show Squid Game, Ted brought up the Aditya Dhar film.

In a conversastion with Anant Goenka, Executive Director, Indian Express Group, Ted Sarandos said, “Dhurandhar was the most-watched non-English movie in the world this year.” He continued, “Bigger than every other English [movie] and second only to the US and the UK in terms of watching.”

Sarandos said that he is often asked when India will have its global moment, like South Korea had with Squid Game, or how the Spanish series La casa de papel, better known as Money Heist, developed a huge following around the world, and he believes that India has such moments “all the time.”

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He shared, “I hear a lot when I travel around the world, particularly in India, is like what happened with Squid Game, what happened with La casa de papel, when is India going to have that moment? And I say India has that moment all the time.”

Ted Sarandos added that there is a bigger chance of India making a mark globally with its films. “It’s much more likely to be in cinema. I think, right now, because there is this enormous, beautiful, rich, long history of movies in India. I think when we came in and made Sacred Games, it was a whole different kind of television, so through most of the history and all that that’s coming through, it’s likely to come through in the form of cinema,” he said.

Sarandos also mentioned that the weekly global top 10 list of Netflix has had an Indian title since 2024. “We have had an indian movie or series in the global top 10 every week since 2024. And this is the result of an algorithm that helps you find things, and that’s unintuitive, that I am going to love. So in that number, with 3.5 billion hours of watching Indian content on Netflix around the world this year,” he said.

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Dhuarndhar’s first part released in theatres in December 2025 and started streaming on Netflix shortly before the release of the second part in March 2026. The second part of the film is streaming in India on Netflix and JioHotstar both.