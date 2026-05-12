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‘Dhurandhar is not real’: Mohan Kapur couldn’t understand why people are praising film so much
Mohan Kapur while lauding Akshaye Khanna and Ranveer Singh, remarked that Dhurandhar is a phenomenal film, cleverly written, but its premise is not factual, as it is a work of fiction.
Since the release of Dhurandhar, Akshaye Khanna has been in the spotlight, and for good reason. His portrayal of the crime kingpin Rehman Daikat was arguably the most magnetic part of the film, reminding audiences of the immense talent he has long possessed. Recently, actor Mohan Kapur, known for films like Jolly LLB, Happy New Year, and Mission Mangal, shared his thoughts on Akshaye’s career and performance.
‘Akshaye Khanna has always been a great actor’
In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Mohan was asked why he felt it took so long for Akshaye to receive the recognition he truly deserved. He said, “In my opinion, Akshaye Khanna has been a great actor from the beginning. I don’t know him personally, but people who do, say he’s a bit moody. Maybe he is, maybe he didn’t like the scripts that were offered to him. Or perhaps he was taking a break and wanted to choose his films carefully. Or maybe it was just destiny, as they say, it’s all about the stars; you get opportunities when they’re written for you. But one thing is certain: he has always been a great actor.”
‘Dhurandhar is not real’
However, Mohan also expressed that he doesn’t entirely agree with the overwhelming praise that Dhurandhar has received. “I watched the film alone in a theater two weeks before the second part came out. It was the first time I had ever watched a film alone, and when I left the theater, I honestly couldn’t understand why everyone was praising it so much. I just didn’t get it,” he admitted.
That said, he did appreciate the storytelling, adding, “Dhurandhar is a phenomenal film. It’s very intelligent storytelling, which is why it has received both criticism and applause. It’s cleverly written. Now, has the film claimed to be the truth? No. It’s a story. They’ve taken real instances and woven a very clever plot around them to make you think, ‘Oh my God!’ But it’s not real. From the very first frame, the moment you see R Madhavan, you know the premise is wrong because the character they are depicting or implying was never there.”
Also Read | Dhurandhar 2: Aditya Dhar genuflects and the story sinks into subservience
‘Ranveer Singh is a true chameleon’
Mohan also took a moment to praise Ranveer Singh, describing him as a truly versatile actor. “Ranveer Singh is a true chameleon, there is no actor like him in this country. When he did Band Baaja Baaraat, what a performance! I remember watching it and thinking, ‘This guy is amazing,’ but I also thought he might only be able to do this one kind of role. Imagine me, an actor myself, being so wrong! I said it because he was so natural, and since then, he has done one remarkable performance after another, from Padmaavat to Gully Boy. He just transforms into the character every single time.”
About Dhurandhar
Dhurandhar is a two-part spy saga by Aditya Dhar, which traces the journey of Ranveer Singh’s character, Hamza, an Indian spy making inroads into terror networks in Pakistan. The film features an ensemble cast led by Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun.
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