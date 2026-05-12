‘Dhurandhar is not real’: Mohan Kapur couldn’t understand why people are praising film so much

Since the release of Dhurandhar, Akshaye Khanna has been in the spotlight, and for good reason. His portrayal of the crime kingpin Rehman Daikat was arguably the most magnetic part of the film, reminding audiences of the immense talent he has long possessed. Recently, actor Mohan Kapur, known for films like Jolly LLB, Happy New Year, and Mission Mangal, shared his thoughts on Akshaye’s career and performance.

‘Akshaye Khanna has always been a great actor’

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Mohan was asked why he felt it took so long for Akshaye to receive the recognition he truly deserved. He said, “In my opinion, Akshaye Khanna has been a great actor from the beginning. I don’t know him personally, but people who do, say he’s a bit moody. Maybe he is, maybe he didn’t like the scripts that were offered to him. Or perhaps he was taking a break and wanted to choose his films carefully. Or maybe it was just destiny, as they say, it’s all about the stars; you get opportunities when they’re written for you. But one thing is certain: he has always been a great actor.”