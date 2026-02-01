Dhurandhar is a ‘sinister’ film, says Dhadak 2 director Shazia Iqbal: ‘Inciting hate and violence is in its DNA’

Shazia Iqbal, who made her directorial debut with the romantic drama Dhadak 2 last year, has finally caught up with Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster spy thriller Dhurandhar. She minced no words while flagging the alleged malicious intentions of the Ranveer Singh-starrer, which is now the highest grossing Indian film ever at the domestic box office.

What Shazia said

Without naming Dhurandhar, Shazia wrote on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, “What a sinister film! It’s not hidden, it’s not unintentional – inciting hate and violence is in the DNA of the film. But it’s a ‘well made’ film guys… With some cool BgM (smile emoji). Well done industry dud bros. Glad that most of y’all don’t care about minorities enough to even hide your blatant apathy.”