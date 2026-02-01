Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Dhurandhar is a ‘sinister’ film, says Dhadak 2 director Shazia Iqbal: ‘Inciting hate and violence is in its DNA’
Dhadak 2 director Shazia Iqbal slammed 'the industry dude bros' for championing a 'sinister' film like Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar, showing no apathy for India's minorities.
Shazia Iqbal, who made her directorial debut with the romantic drama Dhadak 2 last year, has finally caught up with Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster spy thriller Dhurandhar. She minced no words while flagging the alleged malicious intentions of the Ranveer Singh-starrer, which is now the highest grossing Indian film ever at the domestic box office.
What Shazia said
Without naming Dhurandhar, Shazia wrote on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, “What a sinister film! It’s not hidden, it’s not unintentional – inciting hate and violence is in the DNA of the film. But it’s a ‘well made’ film guys… With some cool BgM (smile emoji). Well done industry dud bros. Glad that most of y’all don’t care about minorities enough to even hide your blatant apathy.”
She also shared the screenshot of an Instagram DM which stated, “How are so many people/lists saying Dhadak 2 and Dhurandhar in the same breath, like schizophrenia ho gaya hai kya logon ko (do they have schizophrenia or what) (laughing with tears emoji). Or people really do contain multitudes and we’re too rigid (laughing with tears emoji).”
The reference to Dhurandhar in the DM made it clear that Shazia Iqbal was referring to the film in her earlier Stories, especially since it was released on Netflix India just a couple of days ago. Along with Dhurandhar, Shazia also pointed her remarks at the teaser of Vipul Shah’s upcoming film The Kerala Story 2, a sequel to his 2023 blockbuster.
“And then there is Kerala Story 2 teaser,” wrote Shazia, sharing that Instagram Story with the audio of AR Rahman’s popular patriotic track “Ye Jo Des Hai Tera” from Ashutosh Gowariker’s 2004 seminal coming-of-age film Swades, starring Shah Rukh Khan. Shazia also reposted a discussion which underlined the threat of social media proliferating misinformation and prejudice in the modern world, thus making it even more of a dangerous propaganda than Nazi Germany.
About Dhurandhar and Dhadak 2
Co-produced by Jyoti Deshpande-led Jio Studios and Aditya and Lokesh Dhar’s B62 Studios, Dhurandhar also stars Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi, among others. It revolves around Ranveer Singh’s Indian spy infiltrating the terror network of Pakistan to exact revenge for past attacks on India. The film earned over Rs 890 crore in India, and over Rs 1400 crore worldwide, also making it the fourth highest grossing Indian film ever globally.
Meanwhile, Dhadak 2 marked the directorial debut of Shazia Iqbal, who has previously helmed the 2018 short film Bebaak, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Revolving around the romance between a Dalit man (Siddhant Chaturvedi) and an upper-caste woman (Triptii Dimri), the film was backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The film got unanimously positive reviews, but earned only Rs 22.45 crore at the domestic box office.
