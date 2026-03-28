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‘There’s a trend to enjoy, celebrate jingoism’: Dia Mirza responds to comparisons between Dhurandhar, Anubhav Sinha’s IC 814 series
Bollywood celebrities have remained silent following the release of Dhurandhar 2 on March 19, which has now crossed Rs 1100 crore mark.
India is currently gripped by Dhurandhar fever. The sequel to Aditya Dhar’s December release has already crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark within just nine days and continues its unstoppable run at the box office, with multiple shows selling out across the country. Amid the frenzy, several Bollywood actors, including Aamir Khan and Boman Irani, have said they are yet to watch the film. However, actor Dia Mirza has taken a more vocal stance, commenting, “There is a trend to enjoy and celebrate jingoism.”
In a recent interview on The Namrata Zakaria Show, Dia spoke about how she and her team behind IC 814 faced criticism for their show based on the Kandahar hijack. The interview called Dhurandhar a “chest thumping film,” and said that IC 814 was not the same, and was “called out” for that. Dia said, “The show was called out for humanising all the characters, including the terrorists. I guess it is because we are celebrating jingoism too much now. We adore it. There is a trend to enjoy and celebrate jingoism, which our show is not. I don’t regret it. It has such a balanced view and gives people the opportunity to see each side the way it was.”
At a time when many in the industry have refrained from commenting on the film, Dia emphasised the importance of speaking up. “I think it is very important to be vocal as artistes. I am a big Shabana Azmi bhakt, and I follow her message that if art is not utilised to improve the lives of others, then what is the point of art. So yes, I am political, and I have a stand. And yes, I will convey that through the choices I make in the stories I tell.”
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She also acknowledged the cost of holding such views. “It is not easy. We are trolled regularly. Beyond that, there is all kinds of intimidation because if you are not towing the line and not in agreement with what larger forces expect, then it is not easy.”
When Dhurandhar released on December 5, several Bollywood celebrities took to X to praise the film. Hrithik Roshan, for instance, appreciated its scale despite differing with its politics. However, he and many others have remained silent following the release of Dhurandhar 2 on March 19.
Meanwhile, much of the recent praise has come from the South Indian film industry, with actors like Allu Arjun, Jr NTR and Mahesh Babu lauding the film and its cast. Filmmakers Ram Gopal Varma and SS Rajamouli have also praised the project. At the same time, actors Prakash Raj and Divya Spandana have criticised the film, calling it “propaganda” and “jingoistic.” The franchise has crossed Rs 2400 crore mark worldwide, surpassing the lifetime collection of Pushpa series and Dangal.
The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and reflect editorial commentary on current cinema trends and industry perspectives. This content is for informational purposes and includes reporting on unverified social media discussions and public box office claims.