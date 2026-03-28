‘There’s a trend to enjoy, celebrate jingoism’: Dia Mirza responds to comparisons between Dhurandhar, Anubhav Sinha’s IC 814 series

India is currently gripped by Dhurandhar fever. The sequel to Aditya Dhar’s December release has already crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark within just nine days and continues its unstoppable run at the box office, with multiple shows selling out across the country. Amid the frenzy, several Bollywood actors, including Aamir Khan and Boman Irani, have said they are yet to watch the film. However, actor Dia Mirza has taken a more vocal stance, commenting, “There is a trend to enjoy and celebrate jingoism.”

In a recent interview on The Namrata Zakaria Show, Dia spoke about how she and her team behind IC 814 faced criticism for their show based on the Kandahar hijack. The interview called Dhurandhar a “chest thumping film,” and said that IC 814 was not the same, and was “called out” for that. Dia said, “The show was called out for humanising all the characters, including the terrorists. I guess it is because we are celebrating jingoism too much now. We adore it. There is a trend to enjoy and celebrate jingoism, which our show is not. I don’t regret it. It has such a balanced view and gives people the opportunity to see each side the way it was.”