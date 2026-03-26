Dhurandhar effect? Bhushan Kumar, Vivek Agnihotri announce Operation Sindoor on India’s military strikes

Bhushan Kumar and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri on Thursday announced their new film Operation Sindoor, which, they said, draws inspiration from the codename of India’s targeted military strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir following Pahalgam terror attack.

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The film will be based on the book ‘Operation Sindoor: The Untold Story of India’s Deep Strikes Inside Pakistan’ by Lt Gen K.J.S. ‘Tiny’ Dhillon (Retd).

Agnihotri will direct the film. The film will be produced by Kumar’s T-Series and Agnihotri’s I Am Budha Productions.

The makers said the film is inspired by India’s targeted military strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, marking a defining moment of strategic resolve, courage, and precision in India’s history.