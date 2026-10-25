Dhurandhar composer Shashwat Sachdev has piano in bedroom: ‘What if I get a tune at night?’

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Composer Shashwat Sachdev, who had a major breakthrough with Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster spy franchise Dhurandhar, recently appeared on the Kapil Sharma-hosted Netflix comedy show The Great Indian Kapil Show along with his family. During the episode, Shashwat’s wife Shruti Sachdev revealed how his passion for music has led to some amusing conversations at home.
Shashwat Sachdev has a piano in his bedroom
“When we moved to Mumbai, we were in a 1BHK, in which the H (hall) became a studio. So, only the bedroom was left. That’s why we were always in each other’s faces,” recalled Shruti on The Great Indian Kapil Show.
“After some progress, when we bought a house, I told him, ‘That studio is your space; the house is mine,'” she added.
But Shashwat Sachdev argued that since he’d have to rush to the studio every time he gets a tune, he suggested they keep a piano at home as well. Shruti agreed to keep a piano in the living room. But then he said, “What if I get a tune at night? What would I do then?”
“This tune has just become an excuse now,” remarked Shruti.
She then agreed to keep a digital piano in the bedroom, but her condition was that he’d use it only with a pair of headphones. “The next day, when I came home, there were two speakers along with the piano in the bedroom as well,” she recalled, much to everyone’s amusement.
Responding to his wife’s amusing revelations, Shashwat Sachdev explained that she remains the inspiration behind most of his music. “All of my music is for her. If I get a little distracted, I also dedicate some music to God; otherwise, it’s all for her,” he said.
Shashwat Sachdev’s career and breakthrough
Shashwat Sachdev began learning the tabla at the age of three before training in Hindustani classical vocals under Ustad Ramzan Khan. He also studied Western classical piano. After completing his studies, he moved to Los Angeles in 2011 to pursue a career in music production
After relocating to India, Shashwat got his break as a composer with Anshai Lal’s 2017 period romance Phillauri. He also composed four songs for Shashanka Ghosh’s 2018 buddy comedy Veere Di Wedding, before getting his maiden National Award for Best Music Direction for Aditya Dhar’s hit military drama Uri: The Surgical Strike.
Also Read — Dr Nene says not living off Madhuri Dixit’s stardom: ‘I was the heart surgeon in US, no one knew her’
2025 turned out to be the breakout year for Shashwat Sachdev, as he composed songs for Aryan Khan’s directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood as well as Dhurandhar. His streak continued with the sequel, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, earlier this year, which was an even bigger hit.
Shashwat will now make his Telugu debut with The Indian House and his Malayalam debut with Operation Ganga.