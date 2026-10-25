Dhurandhar composer Shashwat Sachdev has piano in bedroom: ‘What if I get a tune at night?’

Composer Shashwat Sachdev, who had a major breakthrough with Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster spy franchise Dhurandhar, recently appeared on the Kapil Sharma-hosted Netflix comedy show The Great Indian Kapil Show along with his family. During the episode, Shashwat’s wife Shruti Sachdev revealed how his passion for music has led to some amusing conversations at home.

Shashwat Sachdev has a piano in his bedroom

“When we moved to Mumbai, we were in a 1BHK, in which the H (hall) became a studio. So, only the bedroom was left. That’s why we were always in each other’s faces,” recalled Shruti on The Great Indian Kapil Show.

“After some progress, when we bought a house, I told him, ‘That studio is your space; the house is mine,'” she added.