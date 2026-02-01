Dhurandhar composer explains the thought behind ‘Shararat’: ‘I wanted to feel desired’

In a recent interview, Dhurandhar composer Shashwat Sachdev, a longtime collaborator of Aditya Dhar, opened up about what inspired 'Shararat'.

By: Entertainment Desk
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 1, 2026 02:44 PM IST
ShararatComposer shares inspiration behind Dhurandhar song Shararat. (Photo: YouTube)
Make us preferred source on Google

Ever since Aditya Dhar’s much-anticipated Dhurandhar hit theatres, the film has made headlines for multiple reasons. One of the biggest talking points has been its music—particularly “Shararat”, which quickly went viral alongside “FA9LA” by Flipperachi. While “FA9LA” managed to stay clear of controversy, Shararat found itself in the spotlight after the song’s choreographer claimed that Tamannaah Bhatia was initially considered but later dropped, with Ayesha Khan and Krystle D’Souza ultimately being brought on board. Although the issue was later resolved, the song continues to generate discussion—this time for the story behind its creation.

In a recent conversation with Galatta Plus, Dhurandhar composer Shashwat Sachdev, a longtime collaborator of Aditya Dhar, opened up about what inspired “Shararat”, revealing that the song was deeply personal and rooted in his own lived experiences.

‘Always carried baggage of being born in third-world country, lower middle class family’

“Shararat is a very special song for us,” Shashwat said, adding, “I grew up carrying the baggage of being born in a third-world country, in a Tier-2 city, to a lower-middle-class family. At that level, especially in a country with such a terrible sex ratio, your chances of having a beautiful girlfriend are very slim.”

Reflecting on his formative years, he added, “When I was growing up, I always wished I could be that guy a girl would sing for at a party. At weddings, you usually see boys singing for girls. I kept thinking—what if a girl sings for the guy? What if the girl wants the man? It would be politically incorrect if I say a girl often falls for a wealthy man, but…”

Shashwat clarified that the idea wasn’t about wealth or status. “It’s not about rich versus middle class. I think the world we live in often entitles men to want women, and that isn’t always romantic. I wanted to imagine a world where the woman expresses desire—where she says she wants to hang out with me. That felt like a beautiful world to live in.”

ALSO READ | Kalpana Iyer hopes viral ‘Rambha Ho’ video sparks acting offers: ‘I have missed my industry; stopped receiving work after Hum Saath Saath Hain’

‘Wanted to feel desired’

Shashwat Sachdev went on to explain how “Shararat” came together under tight timelines. “Jasmin and I were working on the idea together. Initially, the lyrics were meant to be written by Kumar sir, a longtime collaborator, but he was travelling that day. Aditya told me it was a lip-sync song and we needed it immediately. We wrote a rough version, it got shot, and there was no scope to replace it later.”

Story continues below this ad

Elaborating further on the emotional core of the track, Shashwat said, “The idea was that the girl talks about herself and woos the man. When she does that—especially with a wink—it satisfies the boy in me who comes from a third-world country, someone who also wants to feel desired and think that there are people who would want to seduce me.”

He concluded by reflecting on how the song unexpectedly mirrors his own journey. “I don’t know if it fully makes sense in the context of Dhurandhar, or if Aditya even sees it that way. But when Sara’s character moves with Ranveer in the song, it feels like my own story—where I come from and what I have become. I want to be honest to my filmmaker and to the text.”

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
As wedding rumours swirl, a look at Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s love story, from Geetha Govindam to secret getaways
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda marriage
Namita Thapar calls Bonkers Corner her most meaningful deal on Shark Tank India 5: ‘Journeys like these deserve to be seen’
Namita Thapar
The Great Indian Kapil Show: AR Rahman says 'problem with the world is how messages get corrupted on the way'
AR Rahman appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show.
Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela blessed with twins
Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela welcome twins
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) shows a live screening of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the Union Budget 2026, in Mumbai.
4 ways in which Union Budget addresses US tariffs’ strain on India
Budget 2025-26 had ringed in a major relief for income-tax payers as the slab rates were changed under the new tax regime.
Foreign travel now cheaper, F&O trading attracts higher tax
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda marriage
As wedding rumours swirl, a look at Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s love story, from Geetha Govindam to secret getaways
Namita Thapar
Namita Thapar calls Bonkers Corner her most meaningful deal on Shark Tank India 5: ‘Journeys like these deserve to be seen’
The close call could have easily turned deadly
Couple narrowly misses speeding car while taking photos on highway, then blames driver; video sparks outrage
Atif Aslam kept looking at the fun and chuckling at his rendition "Tere Liye"
Watch: Atif Aslam’s Islamabad concert triggers laugh riot after fan hijacks stage with ‘extremely off-key’ performance
Djokovic vs Alcaraz Live Score, Australian Open 2026 Final
Djokovic vs Alcaraz LIVE Score, Australian Open Final 2026
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score: Pakistan have won the toss and chosen to bowl first
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup
Hindutva, Hindutva agenda, Hindutva ideology, hate speech, hate speeches, Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, hatred towards muslims, muslims discrimination, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
Hate speeches in a civilised country are deplorable
Kevin Warsh
Trump repeatedly clashed with Jerome Powell over interest rates. Will his Fed pick, Kevin Warsh, cut rates?
flat
The Ultimate Escape Artists: 10 animals that can 'flatten' their bodies to fit anywhere
Apple acquisition
Apple’s second-largest acquisition isn’t about the iPhone, but entering a market it hasn’t set foot in yet
Must Read
Djokovic vs Alcaraz LIVE Score, Australian Open Final 2026
Djokovic vs Alcaraz Live Score, Australian Open 2026 Final
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score: Pakistan have won the toss and chosen to bowl first
Ishan goes big, Arshdeep gets five as India seal series in style
Arshdeep
Apple’s second-largest acquisition isn’t about the iPhone, but entering a market it hasn’t set foot in yet
Apple acquisition
Instagram may soon let users leave others’ Close Friends lists: Report
Instagram app logo
Amazon, Meta, Ericsson drive January tech layoffs in tough start to 2026
Layoffs in January 2026 highlight how workforce cuts have become a recurring start-of-year reality for the sector. (Image: FreePik)
The Ultimate Escape Artists: 10 animals that can 'flatten' their bodies to fit anywhere
flat
Advertisement
Feb 01: Latest News
Advertisement