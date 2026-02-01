Dhurandhar composer explains the thought behind ‘Shararat’: ‘I wanted to feel desired’

Ever since Aditya Dhar’s much-anticipated Dhurandhar hit theatres, the film has made headlines for multiple reasons. One of the biggest talking points has been its music—particularly “Shararat”, which quickly went viral alongside “FA9LA” by Flipperachi. While “FA9LA” managed to stay clear of controversy, Shararat found itself in the spotlight after the song’s choreographer claimed that Tamannaah Bhatia was initially considered but later dropped, with Ayesha Khan and Krystle D’Souza ultimately being brought on board. Although the issue was later resolved, the song continues to generate discussion—this time for the story behind its creation.

In a recent conversation with Galatta Plus, Dhurandhar composer Shashwat Sachdev, a longtime collaborator of Aditya Dhar, opened up about what inspired “Shararat”, revealing that the song was deeply personal and rooted in his own lived experiences.

‘Always carried baggage of being born in third-world country, lower middle class family’

“Shararat is a very special song for us,” Shashwat said, adding, “I grew up carrying the baggage of being born in a third-world country, in a Tier-2 city, to a lower-middle-class family. At that level, especially in a country with such a terrible sex ratio, your chances of having a beautiful girlfriend are very slim.”

Reflecting on his formative years, he added, “When I was growing up, I always wished I could be that guy a girl would sing for at a party. At weddings, you usually see boys singing for girls. I kept thinking—what if a girl sings for the guy? What if the girl wants the man? It would be politically incorrect if I say a girl often falls for a wealthy man, but…”

Shashwat clarified that the idea wasn’t about wealth or status. “It’s not about rich versus middle class. I think the world we live in often entitles men to want women, and that isn’t always romantic. I wanted to imagine a world where the woman expresses desire—where she says she wants to hang out with me. That felt like a beautiful world to live in.”

ALSO READ | Kalpana Iyer hopes viral ‘Rambha Ho’ video sparks acting offers: ‘I have missed my industry; stopped receiving work after Hum Saath Saath Hain’

‘Wanted to feel desired’

Shashwat Sachdev went on to explain how “Shararat” came together under tight timelines. “Jasmin and I were working on the idea together. Initially, the lyrics were meant to be written by Kumar sir, a longtime collaborator, but he was travelling that day. Aditya told me it was a lip-sync song and we needed it immediately. We wrote a rough version, it got shot, and there was no scope to replace it later.”

Story continues below this ad

Elaborating further on the emotional core of the track, Shashwat said, “The idea was that the girl talks about herself and woos the man. When she does that—especially with a wink—it satisfies the boy in me who comes from a third-world country, someone who also wants to feel desired and think that there are people who would want to seduce me.”

He concluded by reflecting on how the song unexpectedly mirrors his own journey. “I don’t know if it fully makes sense in the context of Dhurandhar, or if Aditya even sees it that way. But when Sara’s character moves with Ranveer in the song, it feels like my own story—where I come from and what I have become. I want to be honest to my filmmaker and to the text.”