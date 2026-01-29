Dhurandhar box office collection, all records broken ahead of its OTT release date: When and where to watch Ranveer Singh film

Dhurandhar box office collection total, OTT release date: Aditya Dhar’s period spy thriller Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, is all set to premiere digitally this Friday on January 30 on Netflix India after a historic 56-day run at the box office, both in India and worldwide. It’s already the highest grossing Indian film ever at the domestic box office at around Rs 890.67 crore, and the fourth highest grossing Indian film ever at the global box office at around Rs 1428 crore. Here are all the box office records the film broke over the past couple of months:

Dhurandhar is expected to premiere on streaming, tomorrow on January 30, on Netflix India. After a record-breaking run at the box office, the film is likely to trend in the Top 10 on Netflix. It enjoys tremendous buzz, given the sequel, Dhurandhar 2, is slated to release in cinemas on March 19 on the occasion of Eid, Ugadi, and Gudi Padwa.

Dhurandhar: All box office records broken till now

Highest grossing Bollywood film

Dhurandhar first became the highest grossing Bollywood film ever in India once it surpassed the lifetime box office earnings of Atlee’s 2023 action thriller Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, which amassed Rs 761.98 crore.

Highest grossing Hindi film

Further, Dhurandhar also became the highest grossing Hindi film ever in India after it edged past the lifetime domestic earnings of the Hindi dubbed version of Sukumar’s 2024 Telugu action thriller Pushpa 2: The Rule. The Allu Arjun-starrer had amassed Rs 812.14 crore.

Highest grossing Indian film

Dhurandhar eventually also surpassed the lifetime domestic box office earnings of the top five Indian grossers of all time — Nag Ashwin and Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD (Telugu, 2024), SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan’s RRR (Telugu, 2022), Prashanth Neel and Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 (Kannada, 2022), Rajamouli and Prabhas’ Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Telugu, 2017), and Pushpa 2: The Rule — to become the highest grossing Indian film of all time.

Only Bollywood film to enter Rs 800 crore club

In the process, Dhurandhar became the only Bollywood film to surpass the Rs 800 crore milestone in India. Besides that film, the dubbed version of Pushpa 2: The Rule is the only Hindi film to make it to that club. And only the above mentioned four Telugu films and one Kannada film are the other Indian films to have earned more than Rs 800 crore in India. Dhurandhar is now only less than Rs 10 crore shy of entering the unprecedented Rs 900 crore club in India.

Only Hindi film to enter Rs 1000 crore gross club

The most recent milestone of Dhurandhar was to enter the rare Rs 1000 crore gross club. It’s the only single-language film to achieve that feat. Besides Dhurandhar, there are only three other films that made past the Rs 1000 crore mark in their gross earnings in India — Pushpa 2: The Rule, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, and KGF: Chapter 2.

Highest grossing film ever, from its second to seventh week

Dhurandhar is also that rare Indian film which amassed more in its second week at the domestic box office (Rs 253.25 crore) than its opening week (Rs 207.25 crore). In fact, it scored the highest grossing second, third (Rs 172 crore), fourth (Rs 106.50 crore), fifth (Rs 51.25 crore), sixth (Rs 26.35 crore), and seventh (Rs 13.90 crore) weeks ever for an Indian film.

Only film to score double digits for 28 days

Dhurandhar is the only Indian film to score double digits at the Indian box office consecutively for 28 days, from December 5, 2025 to January 1, 2026. While it dipped slightly to Rs 8.75 crore on its fifth Friday (day 29), it picked up yet again on Saturday (day 30) and Sunday (day 31) by bouncing back to Rs 11.75 crore and Rs 12.75 crore respectively. However, it saw a 62.75% decline on its fifth Monday (day 32), slipping down to Rs 4.75 crore.

Dhurandhar Worldwide box office

Second highest grossing Hindi film

Dhurandhar is currently the second highest grossing Hindi film ever at the global box office, next only to Nitesh Tiwari’s 2016 family sports drama Dangal. The Aamir Khan movie stands at a monumental Rs 2070.30 crore worldwide.

Highest grossing Hindi film (excluding China)

Since the majority chunk of Dangal’s worldwide figure comes from its historic China box office (Rs 1200 crore), if that country’s share is excluded, Dhurandhar is already the highest grossing Hindi film by a wide margin, after beating the lifetime global earnings of Jawan (Rs 1148.32 crore).

Fourth highest grossing Indian film

Dhurandhar surpassed the lifetime worldwide earnings of RRR (Rs 1387 crore) to become the fourth highest grossing Indian film ever globally. The two spots between the Ranveer Singh-starrer and Dangal are held by Pushpa 2: The Rule (Rs 1800 crore) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 1810.60 crore). If the China box office is excluded, Dhurandhar then stands as the third highest grossing Indian film ever at the worldwide box office.