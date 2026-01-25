Dhurandhar box office collection day 51: Ranveer Singh film surrenders to Border 2; earns only Rs 75 lakh

Aditya Dhar's period spy thriller Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, became the rare Indian film to earn above Rs 1 crore for the first 49 days, but it can't touch that mark even during the weekend now, thanks to Border 2.

Dhurandhar box office collection day 51: Ranveer Singh's film gets severely impacted by Border 2.

Dhurandhar box office collection day 51: Aditya Dhar’s period spy thriller Dhurandhar, as expected, has begun to fade at the domestic box office with the arrival of its biggest competition in two months since release — Anurag Singh’s period war drama Border 2, a sequel to JP Dutta’s 1997 blockbuster, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh. Dhurandhar is already the highest grossing Indian film ever domestically, at Rs 886.20 crore, and the fourth highest grossing Indian film ever worldwide, at Rs 1422.20 crore.

Dhurandhar domestic box office

On Saturday (day 51), Dhurandhar earned only Rs 75 lakh, a minor spike from its Friday (day 50) collection of Rs 55 lakh. The film’s earnings, as it entered its eighth week at the domestic box office, were severely impacted by the release of Border 2. That was the lowest single-day collection for the film in its 50-day run, as it went below the Rs 1 crore mark for the first time since release.

Prior to that, as per Sacnilk, Dhurandhar did manage to keep itself afloat above the Rs 1 crore mark, earning Rs 1.10 crore on Thursday (day 49), Rs 1.15 crore on Wednesday (day 48), Rs 1.5 crore on Monday (day 46), and Rs 1.65 crore on Tuesday (day 47), benefitting slightly from the discounted ticket prices at Rs 149 for a day, as offered by the producer, Jio Studios.

Dhurandhar has become that rare Indian film to earn above Rs 1 crore every day for 50 days at the domestic box office. It also became the highest Indian grosser in its week 7 (Rs 13.90 crore), week 6 (Rs 26.35 crore), week 5 (Rs 51.25 crore), week 4 (Rs 106.50 crore), week 3 (Rs 173 crore), and week 2 (Rs 253.25 crore). In fact, it became the only Indian film ever to score more in its sophomore week than its opening week (Rs 207.25 crore) domestically.

Dhurandhar had long beaten Sukumar and Allu Arjun’s 2024 Telugu action thriller Pushpa 2: The Rule to become the highest grossing Indian film ever at the domestic box office. It’s less than Rs 14 crore shy of entering the unprecedented Rs 900 crore club in India. However, with its daily earnings reducing to miniscule amounts every day after the release of Border 2, chances of achieving another milestone are slim.

Dhurandhar worldwide box office

At the global box office, Dhurandhar has amassed around Rs 1442.20 crore in 50 days since release. This makes it the fourth highest grossing Indian film ever worldwide, after beating Prashanth Neel and Yash’s 2022 Kannada action thriller KGF: Chapter 2. However, it has very slim chances of edging past the third highest Indian grosser, Pushpa 2: The Rule, which stands at Rs 1744 crore.

The top 2 spots are held by SS Rajamouli and Prabhas’ 2017 Telugu action fantasy epic Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 1810.60 crore) and Aamir Khan and Nitesh Tiwari’ 2016 Bollywood family sports drama Dangal (Rs 2070.30 crore). If China box office is excluded, Dhurandhar is already the highest grossing Hindi film ever and the third highest grossing Indian film ever at the worldwide box office.

