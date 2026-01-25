Dhurandhar box office collection day 51: Ranveer Singh film surrenders to Border 2; earns only Rs 75 lakh

Dhurandhar box office collection day 51: Aditya Dhar’s period spy thriller Dhurandhar, as expected, has begun to fade at the domestic box office with the arrival of its biggest competition in two months since release — Anurag Singh’s period war drama Border 2, a sequel to JP Dutta’s 1997 blockbuster, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh. Dhurandhar is already the highest grossing Indian film ever domestically, at Rs 886.20 crore, and the fourth highest grossing Indian film ever worldwide, at Rs 1422.20 crore.

Dhurandhar domestic box office

On Saturday (day 51), Dhurandhar earned only Rs 75 lakh, a minor spike from its Friday (day 50) collection of Rs 55 lakh. The film’s earnings, as it entered its eighth week at the domestic box office, were severely impacted by the release of Border 2. That was the lowest single-day collection for the film in its 50-day run, as it went below the Rs 1 crore mark for the first time since release.