Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 sees 93.5% jump on 6th Saturday; earns over Rs 1722 cr worldwide

Dhurandhar box office collection day 38: Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster spy thriller Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, refuses to shut shop even after over a month-long run at the box office, both in India and worldwide. The film, which has now entered its sixth week, continues to register jumps in earnings, as high as 93.5%, over its sixth weekend.

Dhurandhar domestic box office collection

On Saturday (day 38), Dhurandhar earned Rs 3 crore from 2896 shows at the domestic box office. This allowed it to register a 93.5% jump from its Friday (day 37) earnings of Rs 1.55 crore, across 2699 shows.

The release of Prasshant Jha’s Bollywood romantic comedy Ginny Weds Sunny 2, starring Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr, and Antoine Fuqua’s Hollywood musical biopic Michael, starring Jafar Jackson, led to the reduction in the number of screens for Dhurandhar 2. Even on its sixth Saturday, the Ranveer Singh-starrer continues to outperform new Bollywood releases, earning over Rs 2 crore more than what Ginny Weds Sunny 2 made on its first Saturday (Rs 87 lakh), as per Sacnilk.