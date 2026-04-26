Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 sees 93.5% jump on 6th Saturday; earns over Rs 1722 cr worldwide
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 38: Aditya Dhar's blockbuster spy thriller Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh, earned over Rs 2 crore more on its sixth Saturday than what Ginny Weds Sunny 2 did on its first Saturday.
Dhurandhar box office collection day 38: Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster spy thriller Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, refuses to shut shop even after over a month-long run at the box office, both in India and worldwide. The film, which has now entered its sixth week, continues to register jumps in earnings, as high as 93.5%, over its sixth weekend.
Dhurandhar domestic box office collection
On Saturday (day 38), Dhurandhar earned Rs 3 crore from 2896 shows at the domestic box office. This allowed it to register a 93.5% jump from its Friday (day 37) earnings of Rs 1.55 crore, across 2699 shows.
The release of Prasshant Jha’s Bollywood romantic comedy Ginny Weds Sunny 2, starring Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr, and Antoine Fuqua’s Hollywood musical biopic Michael, starring Jafar Jackson, led to the reduction in the number of screens for Dhurandhar 2. Even on its sixth Saturday, the Ranveer Singh-starrer continues to outperform new Bollywood releases, earning over Rs 2 crore more than what Ginny Weds Sunny 2 made on its first Saturday (Rs 87 lakh), as per Sacnilk.
While Michael has earned a couple of crores more (Rs 5 crore) on its first Saturday in India than what Dhurandhar 2 did on the same day, the biggest competition the latter is currently facing is from Priyadarshan’s horror comedy Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar, which also saw an impressive jump on its second Saturday, earning Rs 10.75 crore from 9266 shows, more than thrice of what Dhurandhar 2 did on the same day.
To its credit, Dhurandhar 2 continues its historic run even into its sixth week at the domestic box office. It earned Rs 19.52 crore in week 5, less than half of what its week 4 earnings (Rs 54.70 crore), which was in turn less than half of its week 3 earnings (Rs 110.60 crore). In week 2, the sequel amassed Rs 263.65 crore, yet again less than half of its opening week collection of Rs 674.17 crore.
Over its five week plus run, Dhurandhar 2 has emerged as the highest grossing Hindi film ever by dethroning its first part, which earned over Rs 890 crore in India. The sequel has amassed Rs 1349.19 crore gross and Rs 1127.19 crore net so far. It still has another Rs 108 crore to go before it can topple Sukumar’s 2024 Telugu action thriller Pushpa 2: The Rule to become the highest grossing Indian film ever at the domestic box office. The Allu Arjun-starrer stands at Rs 1234 crore net in India.
Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection
Worldwide is a different story as Dhurandhar 2 has surpassed Pushpa 2 at the global box office to become the third highest grossing Indian film ever. After adding another Rs 75 lakh to its overseas earnings on its sixth Saturday (day 38), the sequel has now amassed Rs 423.75 crore overseas and Rs 1722.94 crore worldwide.
Its next target is a tall one — SS Rajamouli’s 2017 Telugu action fantasy epic Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, starring Prabhas, which stands at around Rs 1800 crore at the worldwide box office. The top spot is held by Nitesh Tiwari’s 2016 Bollywood family sports drama Dangal, starring Aamir Khan, at Rs 2090 crore.
Also Read — Bhoot Bangla Box Office Collection Day 9 Live Updates: Akshay Kumar starrer earns Rs 134.25 cr gross, sees impressive jump on 2nd Saturday
However, if the Gulf and China territories are excluded, Dhurandhar 2 is already the highest grossing Indian film ever at the global box office. While it never saw light of the day in the Gulf territories, its China earnings aren’t even a patch on those of Dangal, which earned the majority of its unprecedented global box office haul from the country, at around Rs 1300 crore.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05