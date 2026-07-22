Dhurandhar’s Ayesha Khan detained by Mumbai cops for taking part in CJP protest

Actor Ayesha Khan was detained by the Mumbai Police on Wednesday, July 22, while trying to participate in a protest held in solidarity with the students demanding educational reforms. The protest launched by the Cockraoch Janata Party (CJP) started in Delhi but has now spread across many cities.

Ayesha, who became widely known after appearing in the song ‘Shararat’ from the film Dhurandhar, shared a series of videos from the police van and later from Worli Police Station in Mumbai, alleging that she was taken despite not having said a word or raising any slogans.

In videos posted on her Instagram Stories, Ayesha Khan appeared visibly shaken. She said she had arrived at the protest venue at around 4 pm to show solidarity and was standing on the roadside with two female friends after her brother and male friends were taken into a police van. According to her, the group had not begun protesting. They had not raised slogans. They had not displayed placards. They were simply standing on the road.