Dhurandhar actor Gaurav Gera defends Ranveer Singh as Farah Khan says, ‘Give him 5 more vanity vans’

Ranveer Singh recently made headlines for his alleged demands of multiple vanity vans, sometimes cited as 3 to 5, especially during the shoot of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar. However, his action spy-thriller’s co-star Gaurav Gera has now debunked the rumours about the actor’s lavish on-set requirements. Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan and her cook Dilip visited Gaurav’s house in Mumbai. Before cooking ‘aloo-baingan (potato and brinjals)’ for his guests, the actor gave a house tour and opened up about his stint in Dhurandhar, comedy and acting career, and more.

After welcoming his guests with a bright smile, both Gaurav and Farah sat down for a conversation. While talking about his career trajectory (TV shows and films), the Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin actor revealed he featured in less episodes of Kapil Sharma’s show purposely. “I appeared in very few episodes in Kapil’s show, because I have always had a wish to go there as a guest. I don’t want to entertain.”

Gaurav Gera gained a lot of popularity for his funny videos as ‘Chutki’ and ‘Shopkeeper’, introduced much before the advent of YouTube and Instagram reels. When asked about the BTS of his character sketch Chutki, he shared, “I had designed Chutki shopkeeper in around 15 seconds. That is Sharmila Tagore’s voice, a little bit.” The actor, who stays with his flatmate, actor Rohit, opened up about how the boom of television helped him have a smooth ride in his early industry days.

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Inside Gaurav Gera’s house Inside Gaurav Gera’s house

The filmmaker asked him about the interesting anecdote of Ranveer’s teasing during Dhurandhar’s reading. Ranveer and Gaurav had earlier done a ‘Chutki’ video together and the star remembered that. Gaurav instantly laughed and shared, “We were sitting for Dhurandhar’s reading, it went on for a long time. In the middle, Ranveer took a break to go to the loo. I had my beard at that time. He followed me and teased in that voice saying, ‘Chutki, washroom jaayegi?’ He is super fun, quite a brat. He is wonderful.”

Farah also praised the actor and said that all his demands should be met after this performance. “What a talent. 5 van aur dedo usko, Dhurandhar ke baad (give him 5 more vanity vans after Dhurandhar).” “I didn’t see these many vans,” Gaurav clarified. After which, she smiled and replied, “Give it to him if he wants it.” Last year, there were reports about Ranveer Singh requiring three vanity vans during shoots, with many fans pointing out Dhurandhar credits mentioned the actor having three vans. His team had later denied the claim.

Inside Gaurav Gera’s minimalist house Inside Gaurav Gera’s minimalist house

Inside Gaurav Gera’s house where simplicity reigns supreme Inside Gaurav Gera’s house where simplicity reigns supreme

In fact, director Sanjay Gupta had once opened up about Bollywood’s escalating entourage costs issue, in a podcast with Cyrus Broacha. He said, “I know certain actors who have six makeup vans. It’s mandatory. The first van is his personal space. This is real; I’m very serious. Wahan saab nanga baithte hain (Sir sits naked in that van). Then, next to that is saab’s other van, wahan pe saab makeup and hair karte hain (There, sir has his makeup and hair done). Uske baaju mein is the van jahan saab meetings karte hain (In the van next to that, sir has his meetings). Hear me out. There’s a fourth van, which has his gym. Wahan saab workout karte hain (Sir works out there). I said fine. You have to keep one thing in mind; workout van means he’ll bring his trainer, his assistant, the driver of the van, and the maintainance man of the van. That’s six people for one van. Then, makeup and hair and the stylists have their own assistants.”

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While talking to each other, Gaurav gave Farah a tour of his beautiful house. The minimalistic residence had a white finish in all the rooms, including the living area, bedrooms, furniture and walls. The entire house had a neutral palette, with indoor plants, giving a calm vibe. Then, they moved on to the kitchen to make Bhindi fry and Bharva aloo Baingan sabzi (potato brinjal). Towards the end of the vlog, the filmmaker revealed that her cook Dilip didn’t know much about cooking, but she sent her to Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and other celebs’ houses to learn and copy their recipes.