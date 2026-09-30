Dhurandhar 2’s runtime reduced by 10 minutes for TV, CBFC cuts 45-50 ‘violent scenes’

After creating history at the box office, Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar The Revenge is all set to premiere on television. The Ranveer Singh-starrer is scheduled to air on Sunday, October 18, but before that, it has undergone another round of certification with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Since the film received an ‘A’ certificate at the time of its release in theatres, the film has gone through some cuts so it can be made suitable for television viewing. As per the CBFC website, the newly obtained certificate makes it a ‘UA 16+’ film and the new runtime of the film is 3 hours 39 minutes 6 seconds (219.6 minutes), which is ten minutes shorter than the original theatrical runtime.

New cuts trim Dhurandhar 2 by 10 minutes

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, the makers were asked to make 45-50 cuts in the film. “Almost all the modifications pertained to the extremely violent and gory scenes,” a source told the publication. The source insisted that the makers have “smoothly edited out the disturbing scenes” but retained the essence and the impact of the film.

The original film received an ‘A’ certificate from the CBFC and had a runtime of 3 hours 49 minutes 6 seconds (229.6 minutes). It is yet to be seen which parts of the film won’t be aired for the television screening.

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The original film was cut down by 94 seconds

At the time of the film’s release in March, the CBFC made very minor changes to the film. As per an earlier report from the same publication, CBFC asked the makers to chop out 94 seconds of the footage from the film before granting its ‘A’ certificate. Apart from cutting 94 seconds, the censor board asked the makers to replace and mute a few abusive words from the film. Despite these changes, the film was criticised by many for its gory, violent scenes

Dhurandhar The Revenge became one of the biggest Hindi hits of all time. The film made Rs 1,813 crore worldwide, as per trade tracker Sacnilk, which is second only to Aamir Khan’s Dangal. Dhurandhar The Revenge made Rs 1,149 crore net in India and its overseas collections stood at Rs 438 crore. The film did not release in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain.

Aamir Khan’s Dangal, which released in 2016, earned Rs 2,070 crore worldwide and its overseas collections stood at Rs 1,535 crore. A large part of its overseas collections was the result of the film’s success in China. In India, Dangal made Rs 387 crore net.