Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 14 LIVE: Ranveer Singh’s film eyes Rs 1500 cr mark, set to register its lowest single-day earnings

Dhurandhar 2 Day 14 Worldwide Collection: The film could potentially make Rs 1500 cr worldwide.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 14 LIVE Updates: As expected, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 has created a storm at the box office, breaking records, setting new milestones, and even surpassing the performance of its prequel. Continuing its trend of dominating ticket windows, the film, according to industry tracker Sacnilk, earned Rs 20.10 crore on its 14th day (second Wednesday), taking its total domestic net collection to an impressive Rs 920.02 crore. Its worldwide collection now stands at Rs 1,466.47 crore.

The film is slowly inching towards the Rs 1500 crore mark and will likely cross it in the next couple of days. While the numbers are indeed massive, it is worth noting that the 14th day saw a significant drop in daily collections. On day 13, the film had earned Rs 27.75 crore.

Story continues below this ad Also Read | Dhurandhar 2: Aditya Dhar genuflects and the story sinks into subservience Currently, the film is playing across 17,906 shows in India. On day 14, it recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 20.15%, starting with 12.77% in morning shows, rising to 23.62% in afternoon, and reaching 24.23% in the evening, and 20% during the night shows. Region-wise, Delhi NCR had the highest number of shows at 1,589, with an overall occupancy of 22.5%, followed by Mumbai with 1,168 shows and 28% occupancy. The film has clearly outperformed its own prequel, which had only grossed Rs 460.5 crore in India by day 14. It has also surpassed Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, which had collected just Rs 476.84 crore in the same timeframe. Worldwide, it has outdone Yash’s KGF Chapter 2, which had grossed Rs 926.67 crore by day 14. However, it still trails behind Allu Arjun’s blockbuster Pushpa 2: The Rule, which had net collections of Rs 972.95 crore by day 14. But as Dhurandhar 2 enters its third week with no major competition in sight, Aditya Dhar’s actioner is expected to continue breaking more records. Live Updates Apr 2, 2026 10:09 PM IST Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh film crosses Rs 15 cr mark on Thursday According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Ranveer Singh film Dhurandhar The Revenge has earned around Rs. 15.85 crore as of 10 pm on Thursday. Apr 2, 2026 09:14 PM IST Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh film set to cross Rs 15 cr mark on Thursday According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Ranveer Singh film Dhurandhar The Revenge has earned around Rs. 14.42 crore as of 9 pm on Thursday. Apr 2, 2026 07:11 PM IST Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh film crosses Rs 10 cr mark on Thursday According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Ranveer Singh film Dhurandhar The Revenge has earned around Rs. 10.62 crore as of 7 pm on Thursday. Apr 2, 2026 05:46 PM IST Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh film yet to cross Rs 10 cr mark on Thursday According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Ranveer Singh film Dhurandhar The Revenge has earned around Rs. 8.33 crore as of 5 pm on Thursday. Apr 2, 2026 05:23 PM IST Dhurandhar 2 Movie Live Updates: Mithun Chakraborty brings up The Bengal Files ban in West Bengal while talking about Dhurandhar In an interaction with IANS, actor-politican Mithun Chakraborty said, "You did not allow Bengal Files to be released here (West Bengal). What bigger issue will you talk about than this? Yet, you are calling Dhurandhar propaganda. Then why didn’t you stop Dhurandhar as well? It was released, and now you are calling it propaganda. But you didn’t even watch a single reel of Bengal Files. From the very beginning, you opposed it and did not allow the film to be released in Bengal. What could be more unfortunate than this." Apr 2, 2026 04:28 PM IST Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office LIVE: Dhurandhar 2's latest collection update According to trade tracker Sacnilk, on Day 15, Dhurandhar The Revenge is currently running across 10,456 shows, collecting Rs 6.89 crore net by 4:20 pm. With this, the film’s total India net has climbed to Rs 926.91 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 1,109.60 crore. Apr 2, 2026 04:07 PM IST Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office LIVE: 'The Dhurandhar franchise has redefined cinema like never before' X user Himesh shared, "And we have a new INDUSTRY HIT. It's time for celebrations as the Hindi Film Industry sets new benchmark in a span of 4 months. #1 Hindi Film Of All Time Is #dhurandhar2. And #2 Hindi Film of All Time Is #dhurandhar: One Franchise - One Director - A Stellar Star Cast! Congratulations to #adityadhar, #ranveersingh, #akshayekhanna, #saraarjun, #sanjaydutt, #arjunrampal, #rmadhavan, #jiostudios and the entire team on this historic feat. The #dhurandhar franchise has redefined cinema like never before, giving many the wings to fly and explore different domains of story-telling for the big screen. The voice, the commitment and the conviction of entire team truly deserves all the love, and money. A new era begins now!" Apr 2, 2026 03:25 PM IST Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office LIVE: Day 15 collection update of the film According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 continues its steady run on Day 15, currently playing across 8,145 shows and collecting Rs 4.18 crore by 2:30 pm. With this, the film’s total India net has reached Rs 924.20 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 1,106.40 crore. Apr 2, 2026 02:57 PM IST Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office LIVE: Akshay Kumar defends Dhurandhar, says 'No propaganda in the film' In an interview with Navbharat Times, Akshay Kumar dismissed claims of propaganda surrounding Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, stating, “There is no propaganda in the film.” He further expressed his belief in the story and its intent, adding, “I am ready to even play a small role in such a film.” Apr 2, 2026 02:36 PM IST Dhurandhar 2 Movie LIVE Updates: Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla postponed due to Dhurandhar 2? Akshay Kumar’s upcoming horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan, has been postponed from its original April 10, 2026 release to April 17, 2026. The shift comes as a strategic move to avoid a direct box office clash with Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, which continues to enjoy a thunderous run in cinemas. The makers opted for a relatively less crowded release window to ensure better screen availability and stronger box office prospects. Apr 2, 2026 01:45 PM IST Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 14 LIVE Updates: Pakistani cop Chaudhry Aslam's wife praises Sanjay Dutt’s Dhurandhar 2 Performance Sanjay Dutt has been earning widespread acclaim for his portrayal of Pakistani cop Chaudhry Aslam in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge. His performance has not only impressed audiences but also deeply moved Aslam’s wife, Naureen Aslam. Speaking on a podcast with AajTak Radio, Naureen praised Dutt’s portrayal, revealing that in one moment, it felt like she was watching her husband on screen. She said, “When he stands near the car and raises his eyes, for a moment it felt like Aslam himself.” Calling Sanjay Dutt the perfect choice for the role, she also shared that her husband had often said that a film would one day be made about his life after his death. Apr 2, 2026 01:30 PM IST Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 14 LIVE Updates: Mukesh Chhabra shared Aditya Dhar’s brief and how key actors were selected Film critic Baradwaj Rangan took to X to share insights from his conversation with casting director Mukesh Chhabra, who has worked on films like Dhurandhar, Ramayana, Dangal, and Kai Po Che. The discussion began with Dhurandhar, focusing on Aditya Dhar’s brief and how key actors were selected, before expanding into broader aspects of casting, including the audition process. He highlighted a particularly interesting takeaway from the chat—Chhabra’s observation about actors from the 1990s. He noted that they still prefer to hear scripts directly, without the involvement of managers or PR teams, and make independent choices. Whether they like or reject a film, it remains entirely their own decision rather than a “committee decision.” Apr 2, 2026 12:55 PM IST Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 14 LIVE Updates: Dhurandhar 2 budget and profit so far Koimoi shared in a report how Dhurandhar 2 has turned out to be a massive money-spinner at the box office. Made on a reported budget of Rs 225 crore, the film has delivered staggering returns of Rs 700 crore plus within just 14 days—an achievement many Bollywood films fail to reach even in their full lifetime run. Apr 2, 2026 12:24 PM IST Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office LIVE: Ranveer Singh’s film clocks 3rd highest second Wednesday in Bollywood Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues its strong run at the box office, even as its pace begins to stabilise after an explosive two-week stretch. With Rs 20.10 crore on Day 14, the film has recorded the third-highest second Wednesday collection in Bollywood, reflecting sustained audience interest despite already witnessing massive footfalls. It currently trails behind Dhurandhar and Chhaava in this metric. Highest Second Wednesday Collections in Bollywood: Dhurandhar: Rs 25.70 crore Chhaava: Rs 25.02 crore Dhurandhar 2: Rs 20.10 crore Pathaan: Rs 17.50 crore Baahubali 2: The Conclusion: Rs 17.25 crore Pushpa 2: The Rise: Rs 17 crore Apr 2, 2026 12:05 PM IST Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office LIVE: 'Ramayana teaser looks disappointing' Reacting to the newly launched Ramayana teaser, X user @Nishant_Bliss posted, "The teaser of #ramayana looks disappointing, Ranbir simply doesn’t look good as lord Ram here and too much CGI. Give Ramayana and Mahabharata to Aditya Dhar please, he’d make much better without extreme use of VFX and CGI." Apr 2, 2026 11:48 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office LIVE: Day 15 collection update of Ranveer's film Trade site Sacnilk shared that as of Day 15, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is currently running across 4,911 shows and has collected a net of Rs 1.34 Cr by 11 am. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 1,103.05 Cr and total India net to Rs 921.36 Cr so far, with India final collections yet to be reported. Apr 2, 2026 10:49 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 14 LIVE: Dangal Vs Dhurandhar 2 As per trade site Sacnilk, Dangal (Lifetime) amassed a worldwide total of Rs 2070 crore, with a relatively modest India net of Rs 387 crore and India gross of Rs 535 crore. Its biggest strength came from the overseas market, where it collected a massive Rs 1535 crore, making it one of the highest-grossing Indian films globally. On the other hand, Dhurandhar 2 (as of Day 14) has already surged to Rs 1,466.47 crore worldwide, powered primarily by its phenomenal domestic performance. The film has earned Rs 920.02 crore net and Rs 1,101.47 crore gross in India alone, far surpassing Dangal’s domestic figures in a short span. However, its overseas total of Rs 365.00 crore is still significantly lower in comparison. Overall, while Dangal set benchmarks with its international dominance, Dhurandhar 2 is rewriting records in the Indian market and is rapidly closing in on the global milestone, setting up a fascinating box office race. Apr 2, 2026 10:14 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 14 LIVE: Phir Se lyrics get love from fans A fan shared @Kinjall_Gandhi shared a reaction on the Dhurandhar 2 song Phir Se and posted, "Irshaad Kamil is always up with some masterpiece lyrics. I really wonder how this guy is able to think so deeply about everything. Every song written by him directly reaches your soul. #dhurandhar2‌ #phirse #irshadkamil." Apr 2, 2026 09:46 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 14 LIVE: Ranveer Singh-starrer could surpass Pushpa 2 X user @newslatestgoing said that going by current trends, Dhurandhar 2 is expected to comfortably cross the Rs 1600–1650 crore mark by the end of its third weekend and potentially surpass Pushpa 2 before the third week concludes. If momentum holds, a face-off with Dangal now seems increasingly likely, setting the stage for a close and intense box office battle. Apr 2, 2026 09:10 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 14 LIVE: 'Ranveer is a beast,' says international action director Relentless, high-octane action drives the nearly four-hour spectacle of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. To translate his ambitious vision onto the big screen, filmmaker Aditya Dhar brought together an international team of action directors, including Oh Sea Young, Yannick Ben, Aejaz Gulab, and Ramazan Bulut. In an interview with Mid-day, Oh Sea Young shared, "Ranveer is a beast — pure energy." Having worked with several Bollywood action stars, the South Korean stunt director talked about Ranveer Singh’s dedication and shared how he often asked detailed questions like, “If I’m throwing a right hook, where is my left hand?” He also added how Ranveer would write everything down and even request demonstrations moments before the camera rolled. “I was surprised he hadn’t done a full-fledged action film before. With this level of obsession, Ranveer can master anything in no time,” Young added. Apr 2, 2026 09:01 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 14 LIVE: Dhurandhar 2 targets Baahubali 2 and Pushpa 2 next at India net collections In the past few days, Dhurandhar 2 has gone on a record-breaking spree, overtaking the lifetime India net collections of several major blockbusters. The film has already surpassed KGF: Chapter 2 (Rs 859.70 crore), RRR (Rs 782.20 crore), and Kalki 2898 AD (Rs 646 crore), marking a historic run at the box office. Riding on this extraordinary momentum, Dhurandhar 2 is now eyeing the next big milestones—Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 1,030.42 crore) and Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rise (Rs 1,234.10 crore). Apr 2, 2026 08:47 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 14 LIVE: Second Wednesday's ticket sales for Ranveer's film While Dhurandhar leads the BookMyShow ticket sales for the second Wednesday chart comfortably, Dhurandhar 2 also secures a solid spot in the top three, underlining the franchise’s massive popularity and sustained demand even in its second week. X page Flimy View shared the 2nd Wednesday BMS Ticket Sales list: #dhurandhar – 447K #chhaava – 374K #dhurandhar 2 – 285K #pushpa2 – 252K #kantarachapter1 – 172K #mahavatarnarsimha – 160K #gadar2 – 151K #lokah – 148K #kalki2898ad – 141K #animal – 140K Apr 2, 2026 08:36 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 14 LIVE: Ranveer Singh-starrer's occupancy details Dhurandhar: The Revenge recorded an overall occupancy of 20.15%, reflecting a steady hold in its second week. The film started on a slower note in the morning with 12.77% occupancy, but picked up momentum as the day progressed. The afternoon shows saw a notable jump to 23.62%, followed by the highest turnout during the evening at 24.23%. Night shows maintained a stable trend with 20% occupancy. Apr 2, 2026 08:29 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 14 LIVE: Ranveer Singh-starrer's language-wise breakdown Sacnilk shared that on Day 14, Dhurandhar: The Revenge saw the bulk of its collections coming from the Hindi version, which led the charge with Rs 18.75 crore net from 15,613 shows at an occupancy of 20%. Among the southern markets, the Telugu version performed the best, contributing Rs 85 lakh from 1,288 shows with a 19% occupancy, followed by Tamil with Rs 30 lakh from 686 shows at 17% occupancy. Meanwhile, Kannada added Rs 15 lakh from 148 shows, registering the highest occupancy among all versions at 21%, and Malayalam brought in Rs 5 lakh crore from 171 shows with a 16% occupancy. Apr 2, 2026 08:19 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 14 LIVE: Ranveer Singh-starrer makes Rs 1,466.47 crore globally Trade site Sacnilk also shared the international performance details of Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar 2. The film is maintaining a solid hold, adding Rs 7.00 crore on Day 14 and taking its total overseas gross to Rs 365.00 crore. This remarkable performance has pushed the worldwide gross collection to a staggering Rs 1,466.47 crore. Backed by sustained audience demand, strong word of mouth, and massive footfalls even in its second week, the film continues to dominate the box office. Apr 2, 2026 08:14 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 14 LIVE: Ranveer Singh’s film made Rs 20.10 crore net on 2nd Wednesday Trade site Sacnilk shared that on Day 14, Dhurandhar 2 continued its phenomenal box office run, collecting a strong Rs 20.10 crore net across 17,906 shows in India. With this, the film’s total India net collection has reached an impressive Rs 920.02 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 1,101.47 crore, firmly establishing it among the biggest blockbusters in the country.

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