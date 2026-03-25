Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 6 LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh film earns Rs 919 cr globally, set to race past Chhaava into top 10 Indian hits ever

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 6 Worldwide LIVE Updates: The Ranveer Singh-starrer has collected over Rs 550 crore in India. (Credit: Facebook/@officialjiostudios)

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 6 Worldwide LIVE Updates: Continuing its box-office rampage, director Aditya Dhar’s Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge recorded a decent collection on Tuesday, March 24, as well and crossed the Rs 550 crore mark in domestic nett earnings. The spy actioner has entered the Rs 900 crore club globally.

On Tuesday, the Ranveer Singh-starrer recorded an India nett collection of Rs 56.55 crore across 20,412 shows, bringing its total domestic net earnings to Rs 575.67 crore and gross earnings to Rs 687.43 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The movie’s worldwide collection now stands at Rs 919 crore with Rs 231.57 crore coming globally for the Aditya Dhar directorial.

Story continues below this ad Don’t Miss | Dhurandhar 2: Aditya Dhar genuflects and the story sinks into subservience During the day, the spy actioner also surpassed Kantara: Chapter 1 (Rs 852.36 crore) and Stree 2 (Rs 857.15 crore) in global gross, thus becoming one of the biggest hits in Indian cinema. If it maintains the same momentum, the spy actioner might beat Stree 2 (Rs 597.99 crore) and Chhaava (Rs 601.54 crore) in the domestic market on Wednesday, thus entering the Top 10 movies with the highest India nett collections. However, despite arriving amid massive anticipation and receiving post-release endorsement from some of the biggest names in Indian cinema, including ‘Superstar’ Rajinikanth, Dhurandhar 2 is unlikely to become the fastest Indian film to enter the Rs 1,000 crore club worldwide, dethroning Sukumar’s Allu Arjun-led Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024), which achieved the milestone in a record seven days. Nonetheless, the spy actioner is performing on par with Pushpa 2 and other all-time blockbusters in India. While the Allu Arjun-starrer earned Rs 64.45 crore (nett) on its first Monday, Dhurandhar 2 had minted Rs 65 crore, outperforming the former for the first time in daily earnings since its release. Live Updates Mar 25, 2026 07:20 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 6 LIVE Updates: Aditya Dhar film has earned Rs 2000 cr combined With Dhurandhar series, Aditya Dhar has managed a unique feat -- Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2 combined have earned Rs 2000 crore, becoming the first Hindi film to enter this club. There are only two other series who have managed this feat -- the Baahubali and Pushpa series. However, it is the only series to have both films in the Rs 500 crore nett club in a single language Mar 25, 2026 07:15 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 6 LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh film earns Rs 575.67 crore in India Weekdays have been unable to pause Dhurandhar 2's success run. On Day 6, Tuesday, the film added Rs 56.55 crore to its kitty from 20,412 shows, bringing its total domestic box office collection to Rs 575.67 crore, as per trade aggregator Sacnilk. With this, the Ranveer Singh-starrer has trumped BO records of Gadar 2 (Rs 525.70 crore), Pathaan (Rs 543.09 crore), and Animal (Rs 553.87 crore).

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