Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 5 LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh film crosses Rs 800 cr mark worldwide; earns over Rs 500 cr in India

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 5 LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh film crosses Rs 500 crore mark in India.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day ​5 Worldwide LIVE Updates: Dhurandhar The Revenge, which had been performing strongly at the box office, has failed the crucial Monday test. The Ranveer Singh starrer, directed by Aditya Dhar, collected Rs 65 crore net on March 23, taking its total domestic earnings to Rs 519.12 crore. This marks its lowest daily collection since its wide release on March 19.

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Story continues below this ad Dhurandhar 2 collected Rs 65 crore net on Day 5, marking a 43.4% drop from the previous day’s Rs 114.85 crore. The film recorded this figure across 20,382 shows. The sequel to Dhurandhar recorded an overall occupancy of 48.44%. The morning shows registered 27.69% occupancy, followed by 46.85% in the afternoon. Occupancy rose to 58% in the evening and peaked at 61.23% during the night shows. Meanwhile, the movie’s total worldwide gross collection stands at 829.76 crore after six days (including paid previews on March 18) at the box office. Recently, Dhurandhar 2 received praise from India’s biggest superstar Rajinikanth, who called the film “box office ka baap.” After watching the movie, Rajinikanth took to X and wrote, “What a film … #Dhurandhar2‌ !!! Aditya Dhar box office -ka baap !!! Many congratulations to Ranveer and the entire cast and crew. A must watch film for every indian. Jai hind.” Also Read – Dhurandhar 2’s Rizwan earned Rs 10,000 as a gym trainer, discontinued education, battled dyslexia; now is a celebrity trainer and actor: The story of Mustafa Ahmed Besides Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar The Ranveer Singh also stars Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Gaurav Gera and Danish Pandor. Live Updates Mar 24, 2026 07:36 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Movie LIVE Updates: Aditya Dhar reacts to Rajinikanth’s praise In response to Rajinikanth’s praise for Dhurandhar 2, director Aditya Dhar wrote: "Sir, we’ve all grown up measuring 'entertainment' with just one benchmark, YOU. Making us whistle, laugh, cry and feel larger than life for decades and still doing it with the same swag and grace, that’s pure magic. So for you to call Dhurandhar 2 a “must watch” feels like the biggest ‘superstar’ moment of my life. It feels like a blessing from the very person who taught us all to dream bigger. Grateful beyond words, Sir. This one is going straight to the heart. Jai Hind.” Mar 24, 2026 07:26 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Movie LIVE Updates: Rajinikanth praises Aditya Dhar's film Rajinikanth, widely regarded as India’s biggest superstar, has praised Dhurandhar 2, hailing it as "box office ka baap." Taking to X after watching the film, he wrote, "What a film … #dhurandhar2‌ !!! Aditya Dhar box office -ka baap !!! Many congratulations to Ranveer and the entire cast and crew. A must watch film for every indian. Jai hind.” Mar 24, 2026 07:16 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Collection Day 5 LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh film registers overall occupancy of 48.44% on Monday On Monday, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 posted an overall occupancy of 48.44%. The film opened at 27.69% in the morning, improved to 46.85% in the afternoon, rose to 58% in the evening, and peaked at 61.23% during the night shows. Mar 24, 2026 07:06 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Collection Day 5 LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh film crosses Rs 800 crore mark worldwide After six days at the box office, including paid previews on March 18, the Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar The Revenge’s total worldwide gross stands at Rs 829.76 crore. Mar 24, 2026 06:56 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Collection Day 5 LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh film sees 43.4% drop On Day 5, Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar The Revenge earned Rs 65 crore net, reflecting a 43.4% decline from the previous day’s Rs 114.85 crore. Mar 24, 2026 06:46 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Collection Day 5 LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh film crosses Rs 500 crore mark in India Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, earned Rs 65 crore net on March 23, pushing its total domestic collection to Rs 519.12 crore.

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