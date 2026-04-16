Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 28 LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh-starrer just Rs 9 cr shy of surpassing Pushpa 2, earns Rs 1,733.20 cr

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 28 LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh-starrer earns Rs 1,733.20 crore globally.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 28 Worldwide LIVE Updates: It’s almost been a month since Aditya Dhar’s highly anticipated spy actioner, Dhurandhar 2, hit theaters. Over the past few weeks, the sequel to the 2025 blockbuster has indeed lived up to expectations, dominating box offices across the country and breaking numerous records. While its numbers have slightly slowed down recently, the film has already accumulated a remarkable total, setting the stage for it to remain a serious contender in the coming year.

On its 28th day, which marked the fourth Wednesday since its release, Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 4.05 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. This brings its total India gross collection to Rs 1,316.45 crore, with a net collection of Rs 1,099.72 crore. Globally, the film has amassed a total of Rs 1,733.20 crore. Currently, it stands as the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film, with Aamir Khan’s Dangal holding the top position for over a decade.

The film is currently playing in 10,192 shows across India. Story continues below this ad Also Read | Dhurandhar 2: Aditya Dhar genuflects and the story sinks into subservience However, it’s important to note that on Day 28, the film recorded its lowest earnings so far, with Rs 7.05 crore on the preceding day. This is a significant drop compared to its prequel, which earned Rs 15.75 crore on the same day. Despite breaking several records, Dhurandhar 2 still trails behind Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule, which, by Day 28, had collected Rs 1,742.10 crore worldwide. The film is also expected to see a further slowdown in the coming weeks, especially with the release of Akshay Kumar’s Bhoot Bangla this Friday. It will be interesting to see whether Dhurandhar 2 can continue to hold its ground or if Pushpa 2’s record will remain out of reach. Live Updates Apr 16, 2026 09:00 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 28 LIVE Updates: Occupancy details of Ranveer's film On Day 28, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 11.46%, reflecting a moderate mid-week performance. The day began on a slower note with 8.92% occupancy in the morning shows, which picked up to 12.62% in the afternoon and peaked at 13.85% during the evening slots. Night shows saw a slight dip, settling at 10.46%. Apr 16, 2026 08:40 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 28 LIVE Updates: Language-wise Breakdown of Ranveer's film On Day 28, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge saw the bulk of its collections coming from the Hindi market, which contributed Rs 3.90 crore with an occupancy of 11.0% across 9,810 shows. Among the southern markets, Telugu led with Rs 0.07 crore at 14.0% occupancy from 241 shows, followed by Tamil with Rs 0.05 crore and a stronger 21.0% occupancy across 81 shows. Kannada collections stood at Rs 0.03 crore, registering an 18.0% occupancy from 60 shows. Apr 16, 2026 08:32 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 28 LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh-starrer earns Rs 1,733.20 crore globally Overseas, the film Dhurandhar 2 added Rs 0.50 crore on Day 28, taking its total international gross to Rs 416.75 crore. Combining both domestic and overseas figures, the film’s worldwide gross collection now stands at an impressive Rs 1,733.20 crore, as shared by the trade site Sacnilk. Apr 16, 2026 08:30 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 28 LIVE Updates: Ranveer's film made Rs 4.05 crore on 4th Wednesday Trade site Sacnilk shared that on Day 28, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continued its box office run with a net collection of Rs 4.05 crore across 10,192 shows. With this, the film’s total India gross has reached Rs 1,316.45 crore, while the net collection stands at Rs 1,099.72 crore so far.

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