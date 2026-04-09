Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 21 LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh’s film dips but enters top 10 globally in 2026, mints Rs 1654 cr

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 21 LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh starrer mints Rs 1642 worldwide.

Even after being in its third week, Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar 2 continues to break box office records. However, when it comes to the film’s domestic collection, it has seen a dip this week. According to Sacnilk, the film’s gross collection stood at Rs 9.46 crore, while the net collection amounted to Rs 7.90 crore on Wednesday. This has taken its total gross domestic collection to Rs 1,246.67 crore, while its net collection stands at Rs 1,041.27 crore.

The film recorded an occupancy of 13% on Wednesday across 13,093 shows in the country. It has now become the 10th highest-grossing film worldwide in 2026 by minting Rs 1,653.67 crore globally ($178+ million), and is right behind Hollywood titles like Scare Out, which garnered $196 million, and GOAT, which bagged $185.2 million, standing at the 8th and 9th positions in the list of top 10 highest grossers of 2026.

Story continues below this ad At home, Dhurandhar 2 is competing to surpass the worldwide collection of Pushpa 2: The Rule, which has a lifetime worldwide collection of Rs 1,742.10 crore. If Dhurandhar 2 surpasses Pushpa 2’s record, it will become the third highest-grossing Indian film ever. However, it is to be noted that the Ranveer Singh-starrer has achieved these numbers without a release in China, while Pushpa 2 did release in the country. ALSO READ | Aditya Dhar lauds Shashwat Sachdev for creating ’14 songs in 11 days’ for Dhurandhar 2, working in ’21–22-hour stretches’ Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone, who was criticised for not praising husband Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar success, hit back at trolls. She responded to a comment, making her support for Ranveer Singh clear. She wrote on the post, “I watched it way before any of you did. Now who is the joke on? 🤭.” Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role, with R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and Manav Gohil playing key roles. Live Updates

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