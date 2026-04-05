Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 17: Ranveer Singh’s film set to cross Rs 1000 cr mark in India

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 17 LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh's film entered the prestigious Rs 1,500 crore club recently.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 17 Worldwide LIVE Updates: Dhurandhar The Revenge continues its dream run at the box office, rewriting records with every passing day. On Day 17, the film collected Rs 1,564.30 crore worldwide. The franchise, combining the earnings of the original Dhurandhar and its sequel, has now surged past Rs 2,871.65 crore globally, overtaking the lifetime collections of major Indian blockbusters like Baahubali and Pushpa.

According to Sacnilk, the film added Rs 25.65 crore to its India net collection on Day 17. Its India gross now stands at Rs 1,179.30 crore, with net collections reaching Rs 985.02 crore. Overseas, Dhurandhar 2 has amasse Rs 385 crore so far.

Story continues below this ad The Hindi version remains the driving force behind its success, contributing Rs 24.25 crore from 13,094 shows with 29% occupancy. The Tamil version collected Rs 50 lakhs from 364 shows at 33% occupancy, while the Telugu version brought in Rs 70 lakhs from 522 shows, maintaining a steady 26% occupancy. Also Read – Piyush Mishra confessed his extra-marital affairs to his wife, broke down after coming clean: ‘Took me 15 years to realise she is my wife’ Jio Studios recently confirmed the film’s entry into the prestigious Rs 1,500 crore club, placing it alongside some of Indian cinema’s biggest hits, including Dangal, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, and Pushpa 2: The Rule. What makes this run even more remarkable is the lack of competition. New releases, including Ustaad Bhagat Singh, have failed to dent its dominance. In fact, Dhurandhar 2 has influenced release calendars, with no major films arriving during its peak theatrical window. All eyes are now on April 16, when Bhooth Bangla, marking the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan, hits theatres. Originally scheduled for April 10, the film’s release was pushed, giving Dhurandhar 2 an even wider runway. Live Updates Apr 5, 2026 06:16 PM IST Dhurandhar 2 Movie LIVE Updates: Paresh Rawal praises Aditya Dhar's film Veteran actor Paresh Rawal recently praised the blockbuster film Dhurandhar 2. While talking to PTI, he said, "I liked Dhurandhar a lot; it's not just a film but a saga. For the first time, I felt I should have been part of it." Apr 5, 2026 05:34 PM IST Dhurandhar 2 Movie LIVE Updates: Adivi Sesh calls Dhurandhar 2 a 'phenomenon' At the trailer launch of his film Dacoit, actor Adivi Sesh opened up about his movie releasing amid the Dhurandhar 2 wave. "I think it (Dhurandhar running in theatres) will go on for another three-four months and it should continue to run (in theatres). It's like IPL, these things are like phenomena that influence the entire culture. However, there's room for different kinds of cinema and those who are not getting tickets for Dhurandhar can come and watch our film," he said. Apr 5, 2026 04:40 PM IST Dhurandhar 2 Movie LIVE Updates: Ranveer's film sees jump in occupancy Dhurandhar The Revenge is witnessing a strong surge on Day 18. As per CineInfinity’s latest update, the film picked up significant momentum during the afternoon shows, with occupancy jumping to around 60–62%, a clear rise from the morning figures. With this upward trend, the overall occupancy for Day 18 is now estimated to be in the 45–47% range, which is exceptional for a third Sunday. Apr 5, 2026 04:20 PM IST Dhurandhar 2 Movie LIVE Updates: 'Ranveer truly nailed it with his outstanding performance' A fan @raina9023 shared her take on Dhurandhar 2 and posted, "In my lifetime, I’ve watched many movies, and usually one day is enough to move on. But Dhurandhar 2 has stayed with me—it hasn’t left my mind since I watched it. The story touched my heart and soul deeply, and every moment, every performance felt incredibly real. A heartfelt salute to Aditya Dhar—you’ve made Kashmiri Pandits truly proud. Without Dhar, Dhurandhar would have been nothing. That said, I’m incredibly proud of our brilliant actors—Madhavan, Manav Gohil, Arjun Rampal, and Rakesh Bedi…….Most importantly, Ranveer truly nailed it with his outstanding performance.You are a gem Ranveer." Apr 5, 2026 04:00 PM IST Dhurandhar 2 Movie LIVE Updates: Vicky Kaushal's special call for Rakesh Bedi Rakesh Bedi had a surprise during a recent interview when he received an unexpected phone call from Vicky Kaushal. The moment turned special as Vicky praised his performance in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, calling it “incredible” and a joy to watch. The appreciation left Bedi pleasantly surprised. During an interview with The Lallantop, Vicky Kaushal told Rakesh Bedi on phone call, "Parso raat ko maine film (Dhurandhar: The Revenge) dekhi and I am just so blown away by the film and especially by your performance. It's incredible. Aap jab jab screen pe aaye hain itna maza aaya hai, I am sure everybody who has watched the film can say the same thing.” Apr 5, 2026 03:40 PM IST Dhurandhar 2 Movie LIVE Updates: Sholay Director Ramesh Sippy lauds Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar saga Veteran filmmaker Ramesh Sippy, best known for the iconic Sholay, reacted to comparisons between his iconic film and Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar following its massive success. “I have seen 'Dhurandhar' and 'The Revenge' as well and they're both fabulous. I've loved it. I think the action was fabulous. The concept, the staging of sequences.. Aditya Dhar and his team have done a fabulous job," he told PTI. Apr 5, 2026 03:13 PM IST Dhurandhar 2 Movie LIVE Updates: Narendra Modi backs Dhurandhar amid ‘propaganda’ debate Narendra Modi recently spoke about certain films while addressing a massive public gathering, strongly defending them amid ongoing debates. The Prime Minister was direct in his remarks, calling out opposition parties for their criticism. "These opposition parties always cry out about films like Kerala Story, Kashmir Files and Dhurandhar. Their immediate response is to call these films lies and agenda oriented propaganda. These people don’t even have the courtesy to accept a fact for what it is," he said in a viral video. Apr 5, 2026 03:00 PM IST Dhurandhar 2 Movie LIVE Updates: Shreya Ghoshal asks Ravneer Singh, 'What are you made of?' Ranveer Singh recently joined singer Shreya Ghoshal and Shankar Mahadevan for a high-energy performance at the NMACC 3rd-anniversary celebration in Mumbai. Sharing a post-event clip from the night, singer Shreya Ghoshal wrote, "@ranveersingh how are you so sweet and yet so Dhurandhar on screen. You have my heart since the first time I met you a decade ago! Always humble always spreading joy! Dil se artist." Apr 5, 2026 02:40 PM IST Dhurandhar 2 Movie LIVE Updates: 'He has given Dhurandhar something that cannot be manufactured,' Aditya Dhar for cinematographer Vikash Nowlakha Dhurandhar 2's director Aditya Dhar added in his wrote, "Carrying the weight of the film quite literally on his shoulders, pushing through the burning heat of Amritsar and the harsh cold of Leh, he never once let the vision falter. But what makes Vikash truly rare is not just his endurance, it’s the soul in his gaze. His eye for detail, his emotional intelligence behind the lens, his ability to understand not just what a scene looks like, but what it feels like, that is where his genius lies. Every frame in Dhurandhar breathes because he allowed it to. He didn’t just capture moments, he gave them life. His inputs on set were never loud, but always precise. Always truthful. Always elevating the film. There are many who shoot films. Vikash lived this one. And in doing so, he has given Dhurandhar something that cannot be manufactured, a soul. I feel immense gratitude, respect, and affection for the artist he is, and the human being he brought into this journey. This film carries his imprint forever. And I know this is only the beginning, the stories we will tell together from here on will go even further, shine even brighter, and create something truly timeless." Apr 5, 2026 02:20 PM IST Dhurandhar 2 Movie LIVE Updates: Aditya Dhar's warm note for Dhurandhar 2's cinematographer Director Aditya Dhar took to X to share, "Here’s to Vikash Nowlakha, the eye, the instinct, and the soul behind Dhurandhar. He was the last HOD to come on board Dhurandhar. Just a few days before we began. And knowing how deeply selective he is, that timing meant everything. It felt less like onboarding a cinematographer, and more like destiny quietly stepping in at the right moment. I still remember what he said after reading the script, “I’ve waited 30 years to do a film like this. I’ll give my life to it.” And he meant every word. What followed was not just work, it was devotion. Through impossible schedules, through chaos that often felt unmanageable, through shooting what was essentially two films in the time and cost of one Vikash stood at the center of it all, steady and relentless." Apr 5, 2026 02:00 PM IST Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 17 LIVE Updates: Ranveer's film is unstoppable on 3rd Sunday Trade site Sacnilk reported that Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues its strong theatrical run on Day 18, playing across 5,923 shows and collecting Rs 9.13 crore net by 1:45 pm. With this, the film’s total India gross stands at Rs 1,190.08 crore, while the net collection has reached Rs 994.15 crore. Final figures for the day are still awaited, with totals expected to climb further by evening. Apr 5, 2026 01:40 PM IST Dhurandhar 2 Movie LIVE Updates: Ranveer's film records 30.77% morning occupancy on Day 18 Trade site Sacnilk reported that Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Hindi) recorded a 30.77% morning show occupancy on Day 18. The figure is on the higher side, aided by Sunday footfall. Compared to slower weekday mornings, this jump signals stronger weekend traction. The numbers indicate that the film continues to draw steady audiences in its third weekend, maintaining a healthy hold at the box office. Apr 5, 2026 01:20 PM IST Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 17 LIVE Updates: 'Dhurandhar 2 is a storm… and no one can stop it' Dhurandhar 2 fame actor Naseem Mughal, who played the character of Lulli Dakait in Dhurandhar, responded to Dhruv Rathee’s “propaganda” claims. In a recent interview with Filmy Gyan, he said that merely labelling a film as propaganda doesn’t make it so. He added that audiences are smart enough to watch, think, and form their own opinions, and no single voice can stop a film if it truly connects. "This is a storm… and no one can stop it," he said. Apr 5, 2026 01:00 PM IST Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 17 LIVE Updates: '1600 crores Loading' for Ranveer's film According to X page Lets X Cinematica, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is on the verge of creating history at the box office. They posted, "1600 CRORES LOADING. #dhurandhartherevenge has already crossed 1550cr, and is likely to breach the 1600cr mark today or tomorrow, becoming the first Bollywood film to achieve this milestone." Apr 5, 2026 12:40 PM IST Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 17 LIVE Updates: 'Ranveer left no stone unturned,' says Manav Gohil Manav Gohil, who plays IB officer Sushant Bansal in Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Dhurandhar 2), replied to Faridoon Shahryar’s comment that "Ranveer Singh told me that Dhurandhar is sweat and blood for him," saying, "He has given a lot to this film he left no stone unturned, kaamal kar diya ladke ne, hats off to him." Apr 5, 2026 12:20 PM IST Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 17 LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh's next, a post-apocalyptic zombie thriller by Jai Mehta, titled Pralay Ranveer Singh to star next in Pralay, a post-apocalyptic zombie thriller by Jai Mehta. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta revealed that Ranveer Singh himself initiated the collaboration for Pralay after being impressed by director Jai Mehta’s work. According to him, Jai had been developing the idea for a long time, but things moved forward only after Ranveer reached out and showed interest. He shared, “When Ranveer saw his work, he reached out to him… Once Ranveer said he liked the idea, we invested in developing it,” highlighting the actor’s proactive involvement in backing and shaping the ambitious project. READ MORE Apr 5, 2026 12:00 PM IST Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 17 LIVE Updates: Mustafa Ahmed on his Rizwan's role in Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar 2 actor Mustafa Ahmed, who plays Rizwan, revealed that his impactful scene with Ranveer Singh worked because of their deep off-screen bond and unspoken understanding. In an interaction with Zoom, he shared that their connection translated seamlessly on screen, saying they could “communicate telepathically,” which made the moment feel natural and authentic rather than performed. He shared, "We knew basically what the whole entire story was but when we were playing it, we were supposed to play it in a way where it should not come across that you know that we know each other. And none of it was by the way planned. Forget about brief from Aditya sir, but there was no discussion between me and Ranveer also before that scene." Apr 5, 2026 11:40 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 17 LIVE Updates: Occupancy details of Ranveer's film Trade site Sacnilk reported that Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge recorded a solid overall occupancy of 36.42% on Day 17 in the Hindi version, showing steady momentum in its third week. The film began the day with a moderate 23.08% occupancy in the morning shows but witnessed strong growth as the day progressed—rising to 40.31% in the afternoon, peaking at 41.23% in the evening, and maintaining a strong 41.08% during the night shows, indicating sustained audience interest and positive word of mouth. Apr 5, 2026 11:20 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 17 LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh gets love from all quarters Kannada actor Srinidhi Shetty shared a note praising the film Dhurandhar 2. She wrote, "What happens when you are absolutely committed to your art, when your conviction translates into cinematic excellence – DHURANDHAR." She also tagged the team, including Jio Studios, Lokesh Dhar, Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Shashwat Sachdev, and added, "Hearty congratulations to the entire cast and crew." Apr 5, 2026 11:00 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 17 LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh film soon to cross Rs 1000 cr mark in India nett Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster is on the verge of creating history, as it inches closer to the Rs 1000 crore mark in India's net collections. As per trade site Sacnilk, by Sunday morning, Dhurandhar 2's India net collection is Rs 986.71 crore. The film has already stormed past Rs 1500 crore at the global box office, continuing its phenomenal run even in the third week. With strong occupancy trends and steady footfall, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is set to achieve yet another massive milestone, cementing its position as one of the biggest Indian hits of all time. Apr 5, 2026 10:40 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 17 LIVE Updates: 'Ranveer's fanbase is growing strongly in Pakistan too' Youtuber Ravi Chaudhary shared via X, "#dhurandhar2 - After the massive success of Dhurandhar 2, is no longer just an Indian superstar his fanbase is growing strongly in Pakistan and across many Muslim countries too. His craze is next level… people are literally becoming his admirers (murshid vibes) worldwide." Apr 5, 2026 10:20 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 17 LIVE Updates: Language-wise breakdown of Ranveer's film On Day 17, the film Dhurandhar 2's performance remained largely driven by the Hindi market, which contributed a strong Rs 24.25 crore with an occupancy of 29% across 13,094 shows. Among the southern languages, Telugu led with Rs 0.70 crore and 26% occupancy from 522 shows, followed by Tamil which collected Rs 0.50 crore with the highest occupancy of 33% across 364 shows. Kannada added Rs 0.15 crore with 23% occupancy from 120 shows, while Malayalam contributed Rs 0.05 crore with 22% occupancy across 72 shows. Apr 5, 2026 10:00 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Movie LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh film 'truly pushes Hindi cinema to a whole new level' User @ayu_agarwal94·6h wrote on X, "Finally watched #dhurandhar2‌TheRevenge. What an incredible piece of work by @AdityaDharFilms! I’ll admit, I was a bit hesitant about settling into such a long film at first. But by the end, I was completely glued to my seat, wishing it wouldn’t end. Hats off! No surprise this film has taken the world by storm, it truly pushes Hindi cinema to a whole new level. Hope we see more films like this in the future, instead of the usual stuff! Brilliant work, @AdityaRajKaul" Apr 5, 2026 09:40 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Movie LIVE Updates: 'Dhurandhar The Revenge will go on for another three-four months,' says Adivi Sesh At a press meet of his film Dacot, actor Adivi Sesh said, "I think it (Dhurandhar 2) will go on for another three-four months and it should continue to run (in theatres). It’s like IPL, these things are like phenomena that influence the entire culture." Apr 5, 2026 09:20 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Movie LIVE Updates: 'Hard to see any upcoming film matching the benchmark set by Dhurandhar The Revenge' User @supriyaishwad tweeted, "Hard to see any upcoming film matching the benchmark set by #dhurandhartherevenge; it has raised the bar for peak detailing to a level where expectations are now sky-high. However, let’s wait and watch." Apr 5, 2026 09:00 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Movie LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh film is 'a roller-coaster that keeps you on the edge till the last minute' User @YashRathor49891 said via X, "From the intense undercover journey to the explosive revenge - Dhurandhar 2 is roller-coaster that keeps you on the edge till the last minute. @RanveerOfficial has given his career-best performance. @AdityaDharFilms, you legend! This is how sequels should be made #dhurandhartherevenge" Apr 5, 2026 08:40 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Movie LIVE Updates: Srinidhi Shetty says Ranveer Singh film is an example of 'conviction translating into cinema excellence' Actrees Srinidhi Shetty took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "What happens when you are absolutely committed to your art, when your conviction translates into cinema excellence - DHURANDHAR." Apr 5, 2026 08:20 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Movie LIVE Updates: 'It is gripping, entertaining and powerfully patriotic' Former cricketer Robin Singh posted on X, "Watched Dhurandhar2.. First the big screen experience was superb. It is Gripping , entertaining and powerfully patriotic.. The performances of @RanveerOfficial Ranveer Singh ( the man is a beast!) @ActorMadhavan R Madhavan Sanjay Dutt all of them blew my mind. Thoroughly enjoyable." Apr 5, 2026 08:00 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Live Updates: Ranveer Singh's film earns over Rs 385 cr overseas Ranveer Singh’s film Dhurandhar The Revenge has touched the Rs 385 crore mark overseas. This is despite not releaseing in a key market like the Middle east. Apr 5, 2026 07:40 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Live Updates: Ranveer Singh-starrer's total India gross stands at Rs 1,179.30 cr Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge collected Rs 25.65 crore on Saturday, pushing its total India gross to Rs 1,179.30 crore, while its net collection stands at Rs 985.02 crore. Apr 5, 2026 07:20 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Live Updates: Ranveer Singh’s film earns over Rs 1,550 crore The global box office total of Ranveer Singh’s film Dhurandhar The Revenge has reached Rs 1,564.30 crore. Combined with its predecessor, the Dhurandhar franchise has now crossed Rs 2,871.65 crore worldwide.

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