Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 16: Aditya Dhar film crosses Rs 1500 cr; Ranveer Singh recreates ‘Jassi’ moment at NMACC gala

Apr 4, 2026 12:02 PM IST

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 16 LIVE Updates: Sara Arjun was chosen from 1200-1300 girls, says Mukesh Chhabra

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra spoke about casting Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar. He told Bollywood Hungama, “Aditya ko bhi bahut saare log message kar rahe the ki unhe Ranveer ke opposite cast hona hai, mujhe bhi messages aarahe the. But I told Aditya very clearly, hume ek aisa face chahiye jo sirf uss jagah ka lage, koi purana baggage naa ho (A lot of people were messaging Aditya too, saying they wanted to be cast opposite Ranveer. I was getting messages as well. But I told Aditya very clearly that we needed a face that truly looked like she belonged to that place, without any old baggage). So a new face would work better because any actor who has done two films with Ranveer, that connection won’t be established because his character is going to Pakistan and meeting her.”

He added, “Toh completely fresh face hona chahiye tha. Though Sara had done films before as a child actor, but she had never done full-fledged roles in Bollywood films. We were clear ki agar hum uss duniya main jaa rah hain, toh ekdum surprise hona chahiye kj ladki kaun hai. Hume itne auditions kiya, 1200-1300 audition kiye aur fir humne Sara ko final audition kiya. We were also craving for a new face (So it had to be a completely fresh face. Though Sara had acted in films before as a child actor, she had never done full-fledged roles in Bollywood films. We were clear that if we were entering that world, it had to feel like a complete surprise — people should wonder who this girl is. We held so many auditions, around 1,200–1,300 in all, and then we finally auditioned Sara. We were also craving a new face).”