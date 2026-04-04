Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 16: Aditya Dhar film crosses Rs 1500 cr; Ranveer Singh recreates ‘Jassi’ moment at NMACC gala

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 16 LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh film has earned over Rs 1500 crore worldwide.
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 16 Worldwide LIVE Updates: Dhurandhar The Revenge has emerged as the fastest Indian film to cross the Rs 1,500 crore mark at the global box office, setting a new benchmark for commercial success. With this milestone, the franchise—combining the collections of the original Dhurandhar and its sequel—has now surpassed Rs 2,800 crore worldwide, overtaking the lifetime earnings of major Indian franchises like Baahubali and Pushpa. On Day 16, Dhurandhar 2 added Rs 21.55 crore to its India net collection, as per Sacnilk. The film’s India gross has now reached Rs 1,148.58 crore, with net collections at Rs 959.37 crore. Globally, its total gross stands at Rs 1,523.58 crore.
The Hindi version remained the primary contributor, collecting Rs 20.25 crore from 12,291 shows at 27% occupancy. The Tamil version added Rs 45 lakh from 348 shows, with a slightly higher occupancy of 29%. Meanwhile, the Telugu version continued to perform steadily, bringing in Rs 65 lakh from 504 shows at 26% occupancy.
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Recently, Jio Studios officially confirmed that Dhurandhar 2 had crossed the Rs 1,500 crore mark worldwide, placing it in the elite league of Indian blockbusters that have achieved this feat. The list includes Aamir Khan’s Dangal, S. S. Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule.
The film has enjoyed an uninterrupted run at the box office, with competing releases like Ustaad Bhagat Singh failing to pose any significant challenge. Its dominance has even impacted release schedules, with no major films arriving in theatres during its peak run. The next major release is set for April 16, marking the much-awaited reunion of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan with Bhooth Bangla. The film was earlier slated for an April 10 release.
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