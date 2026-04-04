Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 16: Aditya Dhar film crosses Rs 1500 cr; Ranveer Singh recreates ‘Jassi’ moment at NMACC gala

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 16 LIVE Updates: The Ranveer Singh film’s India gross has now reached Rs 1,148.58 crore, with net collections at Rs 959.37 crore. Globally, its total gross stands at Rs 1,523.58 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 16 LIVE Updates:Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 16 LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh film has earned over Rs 1500 crore worldwide.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 16 Worldwide LIVE Updates: Dhurandhar The Revenge has emerged as the fastest Indian film to cross the Rs 1,500 crore mark at the global box office, setting a new benchmark for commercial success. With this milestone, the franchise—combining the collections of the original Dhurandhar and its sequel—has now surpassed Rs 2,800 crore worldwide, overtaking the lifetime earnings of major Indian franchises like Baahubali and Pushpa. On Day 16, Dhurandhar 2 added Rs 21.55 crore to its India net collection, as per Sacnilk. The film’s India gross has now reached Rs 1,148.58 crore, with net collections at Rs 959.37 crore. Globally, its total gross stands at Rs 1,523.58 crore.

The Hindi version remained the primary contributor, collecting Rs 20.25 crore from 12,291 shows at 27% occupancy. The Tamil version added Rs 45 lakh from 348 shows, with a slightly higher occupancy of 29%. Meanwhile, the Telugu version continued to perform steadily, bringing in Rs 65 lakh from 504 shows at 26% occupancy.

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Also Read – ‘They are regretting that decision today’: Mukesh Chhabra reveals 3 major stars rejected Akshaye Khanna’s role in Dhurandhar

Recently, Jio Studios officially confirmed that Dhurandhar 2 had crossed the Rs 1,500 crore mark worldwide, placing it in the elite league of Indian blockbusters that have achieved this feat. The list includes Aamir Khan’s Dangal, S. S. Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule.

The film has enjoyed an uninterrupted run at the box office, with competing releases like Ustaad Bhagat Singh failing to pose any significant challenge. Its dominance has even impacted release schedules, with no major films arriving in theatres during its peak run. The next major release is set for April 16, marking the much-awaited reunion of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan with Bhooth Bangla. The film was earlier slated for an April 10 release.

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Apr 4, 2026 07:41 PM IST
Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 16 LIVE Updates: Ranveer's film ranks among top overseas hits

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has emerged as a strong overseas performer, ranking sixth among the highest-grossing Bollywood films internationally with Rs 375 crore by Day 16.

However, the top spots remain dominated by films that benefited heavily from the Chinese market, led by Dangal (Rs 1535 crore) and Secret Superstar (Rs 831 crore), followed by Bajrangi Bhaijaan (Rs 489 crore). More recently, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan (Rs 400 crore) and Pathaan (Rs 397.5 crore) have shown that strong overseas numbers can also be achieved without China, relying instead on markets like the Middle East and the West.

Dhurandhar 2 has already surpassed its predecessor’s Rs 299.5 crore overseas total.

Apr 4, 2026 06:53 PM IST
Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 16 LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh-starrer nears Rs 1000 crore net in India

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is currently running across 9,979 shows nationwide and has added Rs 14.23 crore (net) so far on day 17, as per Sacnilk.

With this, its total India gross has climbed to Rs 1,165.37 crore, while the net collection stands at Rs 973.60 crore. Final figures for the day are still awaited, but the film’s steady momentum shows no signs of slowing down.

Apr 4, 2026 06:07 PM IST
Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 16 LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh recreates Dhurandhar dialogues at NMACC gala

Ranveer Singh attended the NMACC third anniversary gala in Mumbai on April 3. At the event, Ranveer celebrated the success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge by recreating some of its most popular dialogues on stage.

In one clip, he delivered Akshaye Khanna’s viral line, “Assalamualaikum Lyari.” He followed it up with the meme-favourite dialogue, “Ghar ki yaad nahi aayi tujhe, Jassi,” prompting loud cheers and chants of “Jassi” from the crowd.

Ranveer said, “Wow yaar, what an amazing moment and what an amazing atmosphere. Thank you everyone.”

Apr 4, 2026 05:21 PM IST
Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 16 LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh celebrates Dhurandhar's success

Ranveer Singh was recently seen at the third anniversary celebration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). At the event, the actor was seen joining singers Shreya Ghoshal and Shankar Mahadevan on stage as they performed the hit track “Gallan Goodiyaan” from his film Dil Dhadakne Do. Ranveer danced to the track and Mahadevan congratulated him for Dhurandhar's success as he said, "Give it up for the one and only Dhurandhar.”

Apr 4, 2026 04:30 PM IST
Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 16 LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh’s film crosses Rs 10 cr mark on third Saturday

According to Sacnilk, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 has minted Rs 10.37 crore on Saturday as of 4 pm. The film recorded an occupancy of 25.1% across 8,493 shows nationwide.

Apr 4, 2026 03:49 PM IST
Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 16 LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh’s film eyes becoming highest-grossing Indian film worldwide without Gulf and China

The Gulf and China have long been important markets for Indian films. However, Dhurandhar 2 was not released in either region. Despite that, the film has raked in Rs 1,525 crore at the worldwide box office, according to Sacnilk.

Other blockbusters like Pushpa 2: The Rule and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion earned over Rs 1,685 crore and Rs 1,615 crore worldwide, respectively, without including their collections from the Gulf and China markets. Notably, Pushpa 2 was not released in China. With its current pace, Dhurandhar 2 is fast closing in on these records and could soon emerge as the highest-grossing Indian film worldwide without contributions from the Gulf and China.

Apr 4, 2026 02:53 PM IST
Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 16 LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh's film mints Rs 6.74 cr

According to Sacnilk, Ranveer Singh’s film has collected Rs 6.74 crore by 2 pm on Saturday. The film recorded an occupancy of 23.9% across 6,558 shows.

Apr 4, 2026 01:35 PM IST
Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 16 LIVE Updates: Mukesh Chhabra recalls South actor’s ‘weird logic’ for rejecting Akshaye Khanna’s role

While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Mukesh Chhabra revealed how 2-3 actors refused Akshaye Khanna's role of Rehmaan Dakait in Dhurandhar. He said, “I can’t take any names but 2-3 actors had said no for his role. I am sure they are regretting that decision today. An actor from South and two from Bollywood gave very weird logic. They said that this is an ensemble cast and its actually Ranveer’s film, but Aditya moves on from negative thoughts quickly.”

Apr 4, 2026 01:05 PM IST
Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 16 LIVE Updates: Will Ranveer Singh’s film surpass predecessor’s record?

Dhurandhar 2 has broken several box office records, though its pace has slowed in recent days. The big question now is whether it will be able to surpass its predecessor, Dhurandhar, which holds the record for the highest third Saturday collection. The first film minted Rs 34.25 crore on its third Saturday, while Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, stands second on the list with Rs 26.40 crore.

Apr 4, 2026 12:32 PM IST
Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 16 LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh's film earns Rs 13.8 cr in advance booking

According to Koimoi, Dhurandhar 2 has earned Rs 11.7 crore net in advance book on its third Saturday, which is about 13.8 crore in gross earnings (excluding blocked seats). The film has sold 3.95 lakh tickets nationwide across 13,280 shows.

Apr 4, 2026 12:02 PM IST
Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 16 LIVE Updates: Sara Arjun was chosen from 1200-1300 girls, says Mukesh Chhabra

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra spoke about casting Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar. He told Bollywood Hungama, “Aditya ko bhi bahut saare log message kar rahe the ki unhe Ranveer ke opposite cast hona hai, mujhe bhi messages aarahe the. But I told Aditya very clearly, hume ek aisa face chahiye jo sirf uss jagah ka lage, koi purana baggage naa ho (A lot of people were messaging Aditya too, saying they wanted to be cast opposite Ranveer. I was getting messages as well. But I told Aditya very clearly that we needed a face that truly looked like she belonged to that place, without any old baggage). So a new face would work better because any actor who has done two films with Ranveer, that connection won’t be established because his character is going to Pakistan and meeting her.”

He added, “Toh completely fresh face hona chahiye tha. Though Sara had done films before as a child actor, but she had never done full-fledged roles in Bollywood films. We were clear ki agar hum uss duniya main jaa rah hain, toh ekdum surprise hona chahiye kj ladki kaun hai. Hume itne auditions kiya, 1200-1300 audition kiye aur fir humne Sara ko final audition kiya. We were also craving for a new face (So it had to be a completely fresh face. Though Sara had acted in films before as a child actor, she had never done full-fledged roles in Bollywood films. We were clear that if we were entering that world, it had to feel like a complete surprise — people should wonder who this girl is. We held so many auditions, around 1,200–1,300 in all, and then we finally auditioned Sara. We were also craving a new face).”

Apr 4, 2026 11:17 AM IST
Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 16 LIVE Updates: 'Ranveer Singh agreed instantly'

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra told Bollywood Hungama, "We were always clear that Ranveer Singh will be cast as Hamza. He agreed instantly because he was also waiting for the right film."

Apr 4, 2026 10:46 AM IST
Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 16 LIVE Updates: Mukesh Chhabra reveals he cast 400 people for both Dhurandhar films

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra told Bollywood Hungama, "If i combine both the parts, I had to do the casting of around 400 people. I made a team of six people and started the search. Aditya gave me full freedom and asked me to think as big as I can. He wanted to surprise people. He already believed that this film will break all the records and all the roles will get a lot of love."

Apr 4, 2026 09:59 AM IST
Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 16 LIVE Updates: Dhurandhar 2 is still making over Rs 20 crore in Hindi

Out of the Rs 21.55 cr net in India, Dhurandhar 2 collected Rs 20.25 cr from its Hindi versiom, Rs 65 lakh from Telugu, Rs 45 lakh from Tamil, Rs 15 lakh from Kannada and Rs 5 lakh from Malayalam.

Apr 4, 2026 09:39 AM IST
Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 16 LIVE Updates: Dhurandhar 2 earns Rs 21.55 crore on Day 16

Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 21.55 crore in India on its 16th day in the theatres, as per trade tracker Sacnilk. The film had around 13,330 shows across the country on its third Friday.

Apr 4, 2026 09:27 AM IST
Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 16 LIVE Updates: Rana Daggubati on Dhurandhar 2 surpassing Baahubali 2

Dhurandhar 2 has surpassed Baahubali 2 in terms of its North America collections. Rana Daggubati, in a chat with Variety India, reacted on the same and said, "It's good. It's a decade later, but it's still very good. I think we’re all still touching the tip of the iceberg."

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