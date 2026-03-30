Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 11 LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh film earns Rs 1,361.9 cr, emerges as highest earning Hindi film ever

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 11 LIVE Updates: The Ranveer Singh film has earned over Rs 1300 crore worldwide.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 11 Worldwide LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar The Revenge crossed the Rs 1,000 crore gross mark in India on its 11th day, cementing its place among the most successful films ever made in the country. According to Sacnilk, the film collected a net of Rs 57.25 crore on Sunday, taking the total India net to Rs 846.87 crore and the total India gross to Rs 1,011.95 crore. With its total overseas gross of Rs 350 crore, Dhurandhar 2’s worldwide gross collection is now Rs 1,361.95 crore.

With this, Dhurandhar 2 has eclipsed Dhurandhar’s lifetime worldwide collection of Rs 1307 crore, emerging as highest earning Hindi film ever.

Story continues below this ad Also Read – Rs 2,000 crore Dhurandhar franchise, career-best performance — and yet Ranveer Singh isn’t the story The second Sunday has shown a strong uptick, consistent with the film’s second weekend trajectory. The day prior, its second Saturday, the film collected Rs 62.85 crore net across 18,820 screens, the highest second Saturday ever recorded for a Hindi film, per Sacnilk. That momentum has carried into Sunday, with the Rs 1,000 crore gross milestone now crossed. In terms of total domestic earnings, Dhurandhar 2 has already surpassed Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and Pathaan, Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2, SS Rajamouli’s RRR, and Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD. Globally, the film crossed the Rs 1,300 crore mark worldwide within 11 days of release. On Sunday, Dhurandhar surpassed Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which had held the record as the highest-grossing Indian film in the U.S. for nine years with around $22 million. What makes this achievement extraordinary is the speed: a record that stood tall for nearly a decade has now been broken in 11 days. Live Updates Mar 30, 2026 08:06 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 11 LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh film is highest earning Hindi film ever Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection now stands at Rs 1361.95 crore, with global collections adding Rs 350 crore to its kitty, with this it has become the highest earning Hindi film ever, ahead of its first iteration Dhurandhar. Mar 30, 2026 08:01 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 11 LIVE Updates: Dhurandhar 2 enters Rs 1000 cr club in India With its second weekend box office collection, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge collected a net of Rs 68.10 crore, taking its net India collection to Rs 846 crores and gross collection to Rs 1,011.95 crore.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd