Dhurandhar 2 trailer: Ranveer Singh’s film races ahead of Toxic in USA; sequel reportedly 4-hour long

Dhurandhar 2 trailer: Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar brought a tectonic shift in Hindi cinema after its release, raising audiences’ expectations from an action film. It was the biggest hit last year and went on to become one of the highest-grossing Hindi films ever. Now, the makers are set to release Dhurandhar 2 and, as anticipation rises, it remains to be seen whether the sequel will surpass its predecessor’s popularity — both in terms of audience love and box office moolah.

Amid the growing buzz, the makers are reportedly planning to unveil the film’s trailer soon. But before we get a glimpse of the highly anticipated film, here’s a look at everything we know about the sequel:

Dhurandhar 2 trailer not to be released on Holi

Earlier, the makers unveiled a promotional teaser of Dhurandhar 2 in February. However, fans were disappointed with the teaser as it merely showed the post-credits scenes of the first film. This is also the reason why the excitement for the film’s soon-to-be-released trailer is high, as fans are expecting to get a deeper look into the sequel. Meanwhile, trade analyst Taran Adarsh has taken to social media to rubbish claims of the film’s trailer set to be released tomorrow on the occasion of Holi.

He wrote, “‘DHURANDHAR THE REVENGE’ TRAILER TOMORROW? NOT TRUE… A section of the media has been circulating reports that the trailer of the eagerly awaited #DhurandharTheRevenge will be unveiled tomorrow [Tuesday, 3 March 2026]. Let’s set the record straight – the makers have never issued any official announcement stating that the trailer will drop tomorrow. I spoke to #JioStudios, who clarified that an official announcement will be made when they are ready to unveil the trailer. Until then, wait for official confirmation.”

Dhurandhar 2 runtime

Dhurandhar broke many patterns of a typical Hindi action film, and one of them was its runtime. The film had a runtime of 214.01 minutes, which is 3 hours, 34 minutes, and 1 second. If we go by a report in Bollywood Hungama, the sequel might be even longer than the first film, as it is reported that the sequel’s expected runtime is approximately 235 minutes, which comes to 3 hours and 55 minutes.

It is also to be noted that if this turns out to be true, Dhurandhar 2 will be among the longest Hindi films ever made. The 2003 war film LOC Kargil has the longest runtime of 4 hours and 7 minutes, and Dhurandhar 2 might take the second spot on the list. The makers are likely to confirm the same this week.

Dhurandhar 2 ahead of Toxic in USA market

While Dhurandhar enjoyed a free run in theatres without facing any major competition, Dhurandhar 2 will have a face-off with Toxic. As per reports, Dhurandhar 2 is looking to open advance bookings in India two weeks before its release date on March 19. However, with 17 days to go for their release, Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic are already clashing at the North American box office.

According to Sacnilk, the USA premiere advance sales for the films show the Ranveer-starrer marching ahead. As per trade tracker Venky Box Office, Dhurandhar 2 has secured a substantial lead in screen allocation compared to Toxic. Reports suggest that the film has already minted an impressive $33,723 (Rs 30.84 lakh) in advance sales. It has sold 1,953 tickets across 151 locations and 209 scheduled shows.

Toxic, on the other hand, has recorded $3,665 (Rs 3.35 lakh) in premiere advance sales so far, with 189 tickets sold across 81 locations and 122 shows. As per trade experts, Toxic is operating with fewer shows and locations at the moment. It is also to be noted that both films will release in multiple languages. Dhurandhar 2 has 196K+ likes on ticket-booking platform BookMyShow, while Toxic has garnered 456K+ likes.

Apart from Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar 2 will see Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor and Gaurav Gera reprising their roles from the first film.