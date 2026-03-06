Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Release Live Updates: All eyes on Ranveer Singh’s film as trailer drops today

Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Release Live Updates: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 will be releasing on Eid.

Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Release Live Updates: Released in December 2025, Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar did not take long to evolve from a much-anticipated release into the year’s most talked-about film, eventually cementing its place firmly in the cultural zeitgeist. Dhar’s real ingenuity lay in how he framed the story: what was essentially a spy saga set in the interiors of Karachi, specifically the turbulent neighbourhood of Lyari, was disguised as a gritty gangster drama.

The film drew strength from a formidable ensemble. At the centre of the storm was Akshaye Khanna, delivering a performance so riveting that months later it continues to circulate widely across social media Sanjay Dutt, relishing the role of a no-nonsense cop, brought some swagger to the proceedings, while Rakesh Bedi added humour as a shrewd local politician. R Madhavan emerged as the story’s moral anchor, with Arjun Rampal as the central nemesis, but it was Ranveer Singh who ultimately carried the narrative’s emotional weight.

Story continues below this ad For Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar marked a decisive turnaround. His previous releases had struggled to make a comparable impact at the box office, but this time the actor struck gold. The film went on to collect an impressive Rs 838.5 crore in domestic net collections, while its worldwide gross climbed to a staggering Rs 1,305.35 crore. Equally instrumental to the film’s popularity was Shashwat Sachdev’s electrifying soundtrack and background score. Interestingly, while the film faced a ban in parts of the Middle East, it nonetheless became one of the most pirated films in Pakistan and in cities like Dubai, where R Madhavan recently revealed that many fans flew to India just to watch the film in theatres. The makers are now looking to capitalise on that momentum with the sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which is scheduled for release on March 19 to coincide with Eid. As part of the promotional rollout for Dhurandhar 2, the producers are set to unveil the trailer of the much-anticipated film today. Live Updates Mar 6, 2026 08:42 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Release Live Updates: Fans are waiting eagerly Fans are eagerly waiting for an update on the trailer of Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar 2, one of the most anticipated action films of the year. Reports suggest that the makers are expected to unveil the much-awaited trailer on March 6. Plans for a March 3 launch were postponed previously. Mar 6, 2026 08:28 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Release Live Updates: No clash between Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic anymore The much-talked-about box office clash between Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic has now been avoided, bringing major relief to exhibitors across the country. With the potential clash no longer happening, theatre owners can finally breathe easy as the tension around pre-release planning, including screen distribution and show allocations, has eased. The development also means exhibitors won’t have to deal with the stress and sleepless nights that usually accompany big-ticket clashes at the box office.

