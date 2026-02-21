‘Unfortunate’ Dhurandhar 2-Toxic clash will eat into each other’s business, says Sanjay Gupta: ‘Neither will accomplish their individual capacity’

Sanjay Gupta said that while he enjoyed the first part of Dhurandhar, he is also looking forward to watching Toxic. However, he believes that because both films are releasing simultaneously, neither will be able to achieve its full potential at the box office.

Feb 21, 2026
Dhurandhar 2Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic are releasing on Eid 2026.
In less than a month’s time, the film industry is gearing up for one of the most anticipated box-office clashes of the year: Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic. Both films are tentpole projects, individually capable of setting significant records, and both are releasing over the long Eid weekend. However, the simultaneous release has sparked concern within the industry, with fears that the two films could end up “eating into each other’s business.” Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, who has first-hand experience with box-office clashes, as his film starring Hrithik Roshan, Kaabil, clashed with Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees, thus impacting both films’ prospects.

Speaking about the current scenario, Gupta told Variety India, “I will watch both the films, but, unfortunately, both are coming together, because they’re so highly awaited. And they will just eat into each other’s business.” Reflecting on his own past experience, he added, “It’s like when my movie Kaabil released with Raees. Both films would have benefited if they had been released individually and not clashed. Because we have to take into account that we are not a super-rich country, and our people don’t have money flowing that they can just go and watch two films back-to-back. There are many people who can’t watch two films in one month. It’s unnecessary, but again, the makers probably have their reasons. Both films will do well, but neither will accomplish their individual capacity. So, it’s unfortunate.”

Gupta also spoke about his personal admiration for Dhurandhar, describing it as more than just a film. “With Dhurandhar 2, I have a vague idea of where the story is going to go and all of that. We’re going to have Hamza’s (Ranveer Singh’s character) backstory, why he became, who he is, and all of that. See, Dhurandhar is a phenomenon. It’s something that I won’t call a film, it’s a phenomenon, it’s happened.”

The clash has also caught the attention of filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who has previously weighed in on X (formerly Twitter). Coining the term “Dhuroxic” to describe the showdown (a nod to the iconic Barbenheimer clash of 2023 between Oppenheimer and Barbie) he framed it as a cinematic battle of ideologies. “The ultimate clash between ultra realistic cinema and ultra unrealistic cinema,” he wrote, explaining that in his view, Dhurandhar derives its strength from realism, while Toxic thrives on style.

