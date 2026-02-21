‘Unfortunate’ Dhurandhar 2-Toxic clash will eat into each other’s business, says Sanjay Gupta: ‘Neither will accomplish their individual capacity’

In less than a month’s time, the film industry is gearing up for one of the most anticipated box-office clashes of the year: Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic. Both films are tentpole projects, individually capable of setting significant records, and both are releasing over the long Eid weekend. However, the simultaneous release has sparked concern within the industry, with fears that the two films could end up “eating into each other’s business.” Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, who has first-hand experience with box-office clashes, as his film starring Hrithik Roshan, Kaabil, clashed with Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees, thus impacting both films’ prospects.

Speaking about the current scenario, Gupta told Variety India, “I will watch both the films, but, unfortunately, both are coming together, because they’re so highly awaited. And they will just eat into each other’s business.” Reflecting on his own past experience, he added, “It’s like when my movie Kaabil released with Raees. Both films would have benefited if they had been released individually and not clashed. Because we have to take into account that we are not a super-rich country, and our people don’t have money flowing that they can just go and watch two films back-to-back. There are many people who can’t watch two films in one month. It’s unnecessary, but again, the makers probably have their reasons. Both films will do well, but neither will accomplish their individual capacity. So, it’s unfortunate.”