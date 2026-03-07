Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Dhurandhar: The Revenge paid preview shows announced: Show timings, cities and how to book tickets
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 will have paid preview screenings on March 18 ahead of its theatrical release. Here’s when the shows start, which cities are hosting them and how you can book tickets.
Dhurandhar 2 paid previews: The trailer of one of the most anticipated films of 2026, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, was released on Saturday. The film is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on March 19 but eager fans will get a chance to watch it even earlier. The makers have announced paid preview screenings on March 18, a day ahead of the film’s official release, with advance bookings already live across major ticketing platforms.
Paid preview shows on March 18
Cinemas across major metro cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata, have scheduled evening and late-night slots for the previews.
In Mumbai, the first paid preview show is expected to begin at 4:45 pm, while the last show will run close to 11:45 pm. Delhi will follow a similar schedule, starting around 5 pm and last show at 11:55pm. Other cities such as Bengaluru and Hyderabad are also offering multiple showtimes, while Kolkata will have a more limited number of screenings.
The strategy is designed to build strong word-of-mouth and momentum ahead of the film’s official opening day.
Ticket prices and advance bookings
Advance bookings for the paid previews have opened on major ticketing platforms, including BookMyShow, with ticket prices varying depending on the city and theatre.
Standard seats are priced between Rs 290 and Rs 350, while premium recliner seats in some multiplexes go up to Rs 1,400 or more. In certain premium screenings across metro cities, ticket prices have also crossed Rs 2,000.
Advance booking for the film’s opening day and weekend has not yet begun.
Ranveer Singh returns in revenge mode
The trailer gives audiences a glimpse into the sequel’s high-stakes narrative. The trailer for Dhurandhar: The Revenge hints at a darker and more intense continuation of the espionage saga. The sequel dives deeper into the past of Ranveer Singh’s character, Jaskirat Singh Rangi, also known as Hamza Ali Mazari, revealing the emotional triggers that pushed him into the dangerous world of undercover intelligence and cross-border operations.
The trailer also sets up new confrontations. Arjun Rampal’s Major Iqbal emerges as the primary antagonist, while Sanjay Dutt returns as the swaggering cop Chaudhry Aslam. Madhavan continues to mentor Hamza, reinforcing the revenge-driven mission that fuels the narrative. Meanwhile, glimpses of Sara Arjun’s character holding a gun hint at an unexpected conflict ahead, suggesting the sequel will push the story into even more volatile territory.
Solo release boosts expectations
Dhurandhar: The Revenge was initially expected to clash with Toxic, starring Yash. However, the makers of Toxic recently postponed their release due to uncertainties in the Middle East market.
This development means Ranveer Singh’s espionage thriller will now enjoy a solo release, significantly increasing its box office prospects.
Unlike the first film, which released only in Hindi, Dhurandhar: The Revenge will have a pan-India release.
The film will hit theatres on March 19, 2026, coinciding with festive celebrations such as Eid, Ugadi and Gudi Padwa, and will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.
