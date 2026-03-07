Dhurandhar: The Revenge paid preview shows announced: Show timings, cities and how to book tickets

The trailer of Dhurandhar: The Revenge was released on Saturday.

Dhurandhar 2 paid previews: The trailer of one of the most anticipated films of 2026, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, was released on Saturday. The film is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on March 19 but eager fans will get a chance to watch it even earlier. The makers have announced paid preview screenings on March 18, a day ahead of the film’s official release, with advance bookings already live across major ticketing platforms.

Paid preview shows on March 18

Cinemas across major metro cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata, have scheduled evening and late-night slots for the previews.

In Mumbai, the first paid preview show is expected to begin at 4:45 pm, while the last show will run close to 11:45 pm. Delhi will follow a similar schedule, starting around 5 pm and last show at 11:55pm. Other cities such as Bengaluru and Hyderabad are also offering multiple showtimes, while Kolkata will have a more limited number of screenings.