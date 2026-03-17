Dhurandhar 2 Movie Release LIVE Updates: Aditya Dhar asks audience to watch for credit roll ahead of release, people complain of preview shows being cancelled

Aditya Dhar wrote a message for Dhurandhar 2 fans ahead of paid previews. Taking to social media, the filmmaker wrote, "Dhurandhar The Revenge releases worldwide on 19 March, on Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, and Eid. Hindi | Telugu | Tamil | Kannada | Malayalam. Oh, and one more thing. Don't leave your seats until the credits have stopped rolling." Many are expecting that this means there may be another film or an annoucement in the offing.
Dhurandhar The Revenge (Dhurandhar 2) Movie Review and Release LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge is shattering box office records, looking at creating massive records as it gets ready for release on Thursday, March 19, with paid previews kicking in on Wednesday, March 18, evening. The Aditya Dhar directorial is clearly the most anticipated Indian film of 2026, a sequel to the widely acclaimed spy actioner Dhurandhar, which hit the screens just over three months ago.
Dhurandhar 2 first review out: Ram Gopal Varma calls Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘Sholay x 100’, says it makes classics look ‘TV serials’
The film also held a music launch event on Tuesday in Mumbai where Ranveer Singh called the buzz unprecedented and said people across the world are waiting to watch the film. Earlier, Aditya’s wife, actor Yami Gautam, had shared the first, and only review of Dhurandhar 2, calling it ‘beyond extraordinary’.
Dhurandhar 2 advance booking today update: Ranveer Singh film hits Rs 86 crore, sells 17 lakh tickets; surpasses Baahubali 2, Jawan
The movie has been witnessing phenomenal advance booking, hinting that it will register an earth-shattering opening. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 has already grossed a whopping Rs 42.70 crore (including block seats) with its preview shows (Wednesday) alone. Its opening-day gross has crossed Rs 29.35 crore, with the movie selling over 6.70 lakh tickets across more than 15,000 shows. Dhurandhar 2’s overall opening weekend business has crossed Rs 135 crore (including block seats).
Dhurandhar 2 box office prediction: Hindi cinema’s ‘slow year’ ends as Ranveer Singh fim eyes over Rs 150 crore opening weekend
Also starring Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor, Dhurandhar 2 features cinematography by Vikash Nowlakha, editing by Shivkumar V Panicker, and music by Shashwat Sachdev. The spy actioner is jointly produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar under the banners of Jio Studios and B62 Studios.
Certain early preview shows of Dhurandhar 2 have been cancelled or delayed in Andhra Pradesh/Telangana amid delay in the delivery of content. While the producers have not commented on it, trade sources told SCREEN that this is due to the incomplete delivery of the content. They said the content was delayed and while electronic delivery locations were not impacted, theatres that were relying on hard drive would face delays. A similar delay was seen when the first iteration of the Ranveer Singh film was released.
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is already rewriting records even before its theatrical release, with worldwide advance bookings for the opening weekend crossing a staggering Rs 200 crore, according to Sacnilk.com. The film has become only the fifth Indian film to hit this milestone, after Pushpa 2, Leo, RRR, and Baahubali 2, and the first Bollywood film to do so.
Amid the massive buzz surrounding Dhurandhar 2, the film's prequel has now made its way into an unexpected global conversation.
On Tuesday, Finnish President Alexander Stubb shared a video on X showing him jogging through London’s Hyde Park with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and their spouses. During the run, Carney asked Stubb about his recent surge in social media popularity following his India visit. “How was your Insta thing in India?” he is heard asking.
Responding to this, Stubb said, “It was huge after I talked about Dhurandhar. I did not realise that.”
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma shared his first review of Dhurandhar: The Revenge on X, calling it a game-changing cinematic experience. Praising Aditya Dhar’s directorial, Varma claimed the film sets a new benchmark in Indian cinema.
He wrote, "After last night's watch of #dhurandhar2, in terms of its sheer cumulative impact in every which way—whether on its expected collections, audience euphoria, social influences, cinematic grammar-breaking, and above all the psychological audio-visual impact—it will be a Sholay x 100 level magnificence and is bound to make all the greatest films made so far, starting from MUGHAL E AZAM onwards, look like TV SERIALS."
He added, "This is the BIRTH of a NEW CINEMATIC ORDER and the ruthless extinction of everything that ever existed before in the previous WORLD of CINEMA."
"The very spelling of the word DIRECTOR will start from @adityadharfilms name, and it will be prudent and wise for even STEVEN SPIELBERG and CHRISTOPHER NOLAN to drop everything they are doing and catch #dhurandhar2 FIRST DAY FIRST SHOW," he concluded.
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge is witnessing massive buzz ahead of its release, with paid preview tickets selling rapidly despite steep prices. Scheduled for March 18, a day before the film’s release, ticket rates have surged across cities, with multiplexes charging Rs 600–Rs 900 and IMAX shows crossing Rs 1,000.
Recliner seats at Mumbai’s INOX Megaplex in Borivali are priced at Rs 3,100, while Delhi’s PVR Select City Walk is charging Rs 2,400. The average ticket price stands at Rs 418 for the Hindi version and Rs 759 for Dolby Cine.
At the music launch of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Sara Arjun joined co-star Ranveer Singh in celebrating the film and expressing gratitude to fans. She said, “Thank you for all the love and encouragement that you’ve given me and to ‘Dhurandhar’. The film is because of you all (audience). The real Dhurandhar is our audience.”
Sara revealed that she was listening to “Halka Halka Suroor” during a pivotal scene with Ranveer Singh’s character, Hamza.
She added, “Music is an integral part of our lives, personally, even I can’t function without it. We take pride in the album that Shashwat sir has created.”
The massive buzz around Dhurandhar 2 is reshaping theatre schedules. Known for screening Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge continuously for over 30 years at its traditional 11:30 AM slot, Mumbai’s iconic Maratha Mandir has now made a rare change.
To accommodate the long runtime of Dhurandhar 2, DDLJ has been moved to an early morning show, marking a significant shift for a film that still draws steady crowds decades after its release.
Dhurandhar 2 has recorded a massive response in advance bookings ahead of its release, earning Rs 86.80 crore with over 17.11 lakh tickets sold at domestic box office. The film has clocked Rs 29.29 crore from Day 1 sales (Rs 38.77 crore including block bookings), while paid previews have contributed Rs 42.71 crore (Rs 47.91 crore with block bookings). The Aditya Dhar directorial is poised for a huge opening at the box office.
With Dhurandhar 2 tracking for a record-breaking opening day and weekend, buzz around the third part of the franchise have already begun. According to a report by Variety India, Jio Studios has urged director Aditya Dhar to start developing a third instalment.
“It's a kind of subject that can be made into multiple parts. Given the phenomenon created by Dhurandhar and the unprecedented buzz around its sequel, a third part cannot be ruled out,” a trade source told us. “Dhar does have an idea about the third chapter, but he isn't committing just yet. For now, Jio Studios doesn't want to miss out and has asked Dhar to at least include a post-credit tease in Dhurandhar 2 to hint at a possible third film to sustain audience excitement,” a source told Variety India.
Dhurandhar 2 has opened to a solid response in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, according to industry tracker Ramesh Bala.
“The advance bookings of Dhurandhar 2 in Kerala and Tamil Nadu have been really good thus far compared to Hindi movies of a similar size. The main attraction is that it’s a sequel to a very popular movie, and that too a recent one, which remains fresh in people’s minds,” he told SCREEN.
“Whatever they saw in Dhurandhar was pretty fresh. But now that they have already experienced Dhurandhar, the second part’s future and overall performance will hinge on what the makers have done differently to hold the audience’s attention for four hours. If it succeeds in that, the movie will register record lifetime collections in the two states,” he added
Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been cleared by the CBFC with an A (Adults Only) certificate, according to a Variety India report.
The board has mandated a few changes, including adding slates for “disturbing content” and a drug disclaimer. Several abusive words have been muted or replaced, while violent visuals, such as beheading and head injury scenes, have been reduced.
Technical edits include correcting demonetisation dates in subtitles, refining English subtitles, and trimming the end credits by one minute.
Ranveer Singh on Tuesday said that Dhurandhar: The Revenge will define the course of Indian cinema. During the music launch of the film, he expressed strong confidence in the project’s impact.
He said, “Ab Dhurandhar: The Revenge release hogi jiska na sirf desh mein, pure vishwa mein be besabri se intezar hai. Humari puri team ko iss baat se itni khushi hai (Now, Dhurandhar: The Revenge will be released, and it’s being eagerly awaited not just in the country, but across the world. Our entire team is incredibly happy about this)."
He then continued, “Aur itna bata doon, ab indian cinema ka mustaqbil ab Dhurandhar: The Revenge tay karega (Now, the future of Indian cinema will be decided by Dhurandhar: The Revenge).”
Speaking about the expectations surrounding Dhurandhar 2, Akkshay Rathie, director of Ashirwad Theatres Pvt Ltd, told SCREEN that the entire theatrical ecosystem is working together to make the release historic. He said: "The entire ecosystem is working towards making it happen by optimising ticket prices, show counts and screen allocations. Most importantly, everyone wants to ensure that audiences have a fantastic time watching this 3-hour-55-minute cinematic bonanza."
Such is the hype for Dhurandhar 2 that many theatres are adding shows starting as early as 2 am on Thursday while others will have film running 24-hour during the first two days. Bollywood Hungama reported that Mumbai, Pune, and Ahmedabad circuits have already opened bookings for shows starting as early as 2 am on Thursday. Most theatres are planning 5 am shows on the day. As the release draws closer, more theatres are adding early morning and late night Dhurandhar 2 shows.
Speaking exclusively to SCREEN, Northern India distributor Raj Bansal said, “The exhibitors and distributors are over the moon. Their excitement cannot be controlled. Everybody is rooting for this film because if films work, only then will the business flourish."
He called 2026 a slow year till now, with only Dhurandhar bringing in the money. “The year 2026 has not been very kind to Hindi films, except Dhurandhar, which initially occupied theatres. Now Dhurandhar 2 is bringing in a fresh wave — a ray of hope. We couldn’t have imagined such huge numbers for paid previews. Previously, the highest paid preview collection was around Rs 8.5 crore. With Dhurandhar 2, we are expecting the paid previews alone to go somewhere around Rs 35 crore-plus,” he said.
Dhurandhar 2 is performing strongly at the multiplex chains across India and has already sold over 6 lakh tickets for paid previews and day 1 combined. The film's almost 4-hour length and A certification has not stopped multiplex audiences to ensure that the Ranveer Singh film topples an important record -- the highest Day 1 advance booking ticket sales across national multiplex chains for Hindi releases that was earlier held by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion's Hindi version. The record will be demolished before afternoon today. Others on the list included...
Jawan – 5.57 lakh tickets
Pathaan – 5.56 lakh tickets
KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) – 5.15 lakh tickets
Animal – 4.60 lakh tickets
Dhurandhar 2's launch has been one of a kind in Bollywood in recent time. Other than a teaser and trailer of the Ranveer Singh film, not much is known about the film, with its goodwill riding primarily on the success of Dhurandhar. Tuesday saw the makers holding a music launch where Dhurandhar 2's songs got a showcase and the film's leads -- Ranveer and Sara Arjun -- spoke to people.
"Our entire team is so happy and excited. Also, we are so humbled and grateful for the response to the first part of the film. We are so humbled with the kind of excitement and anticipation that we have seen for the second part; it is unprecedented," he said.
Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge is a day from its release and hours away from paid previews and is heading towards an unprecedented box office opening. Here's a breakdown of Dhurandhar 2 box office with data from Sacnilk.
* The film's paid previews have already earned close to Rs 48 crore.
* The film has sold over 7 lakh tickets for its advance sales and earned Rs 38.57 crore. The film has over 19000 shows across India.
* Overseas, the film has earned over Rs 75 crore for the opening weekend.
* The total opening weekend advance at present stands at Rs 162 crore. This data includes block seats.
CBFC certification shared the plotline of Dhurandhar 2 without giving much away: "After the death of Rehman Dakait, Indian Agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi A.K.A Hamza Ali Mazari begins plotting his rise in the gangster-terror-political network of Pakistan in order to bring India's enemies to justice."
It appears Dhurandhar 2 will be 6 minutes shorter in India as opposed to the cut being released internationally. As per the Central Board of Film Certification clearance, the A certified film has a runtime of 3 hours, 49 minutes, and 6 seconds. Meanwhile, listings at US' largest theatre company AMC Theatres show a runtime of 3 hours and 55 minutes. This shows that certain cuts have been made in Aditya Dhar's film in India.
Ranveer Singh at the music album launch tonight he knows everyone is awaiting for #dhurandhartherevenge— 🧨 (@sapphiirepixie) March 17, 2026
“We are so humbled and grateful for the first part the film ” pic.twitter.com/zpP2zFbbV0
User @imGSRaina shared on X about Dhurandhar 2, "I think my decision to watch #dhurandhartherevenge tomorrow is to save myself from all the leaks..people are desperate to reveal key details about the film -who is bade sahab, what happens between yalina-hamza story and what not."
Fans have been praising Dhurandhar 2 song Main Aur Tu which has released on Spotify. User @tusshhhuuuu wrote on X, "Actually the song Main Aur Tu is now growing on me……especially the main hook line and Jasmine & Reble Vocals. Shashwat Sachdev you beauty, somehow cooks."
The runtime of Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge is 3 hours 49 minutes 36 seconds.
Ramesh Bala told SCREEN, "With the advance sales for the premiere and day one shows alone, it has already become the biggest Bollywood opener in Karnataka, grossing over Rs 7 crore. It is expected to open at over Rs 10 crore." Read More Here.
Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge will face compeition from Pawan Kalyan's Ustad Bhagat Singh in Telugu states. Advance bookings for Ustaad Bhagat Singh have already begun in Andhra Pradesh, and exhibitors say the film is registering stronger sales there compared to Dhurandhar 2. Read more here.
According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Dhurandhar 2 will open to massive numbers in both Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Bala told SCREEN, “I think the movie will rake in about Rs 10 crore (premiere + day one) in Tamil Nadu and Rs 6 crore in Kerala.” Read more here.
In an interaction with SCREEN, veteran trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who has tracked the industry for decades, said that Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, could help revive the Hindi film industry, which has been in a lull since the beginning of the year. Read more here.
In an interaction with SCREEN, veteran North Indian distributor Raj Bansal said exhibitors and distributors are absolutely thrilled about the release of Dhurandhar 2. He added that everyone is backing this film, as the success of such projects is essential for the industry to thrive. Read More Here.
As expected, Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge has received an A certificate from Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
The synopsis of Dhurandhar 2 on the CBFC website reads, "After the death of Rehman Dakait, Indian agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi aka Hamza Ali Mazari begins plotting his rise in the gangster-terror-political network of Pakistan in order to bring India’s enemies to justice."
Dhurandhar 2's media strategy has been unprecedented. Unlike Dhurandhar, the makers have not hosted any media event, music launch or event, keeping all details about the Ranveer Singh-starrer away from the audience. Perhaps the only person who has accepted in public that she has watched the film and given Dhurandhar 2 review is director Aditya Dhar's actor wife, Yami Gautam. While speaking at News18 Rising Bharat Summit 2026 in March, Yami had shared her Dhurandhar 2 review, calling the experience 'extraordinary'.
"I have already watched Dhurandhar 2. It is beyond extraordinary. I was really emotional. I had to catch a flight that day so I couldn't say anything to Aditya but later, I couldn't do anything. I had to read a script but I couldn't, I had to watch something but I couldn't. I was just watching the beautiful sunset outside and wondering what will I tell Aditya when the flight lands. I wanted to justify my feelings on the film and what I experienced. Aditya loves his audience and the country and he has given his life's effort to make this film. Dhurandhar 2 will be an experience that audience will never forget," she had said.
Director Aditya Dhar's Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar: The Revenge is continuing to display a phenomenal pre-release business. The spy actioner has already grossed about Rs 31.36 crore (including block seats) across India. As of 5.15 pm on Tuesday, March 17, the film has sold over 6.70 lakh tickets across 16,412 shows for its opening day, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. For the premiere day (March 18), the movie has so far sold 8,26,766 tickets.
Dhurandhar was also noted for Shashwat Sachdev's music, and he indeed did a fantastic job. However, along with the many tracks in the movie, the usage of Pakistani pop icon Hassan Jahangir's seminal 1987 track "Hawa Hawa", is invoked for the entry of Sanjay Dutt's character SP Chaudhary Aslam, also impressed moviegoers.
Now, the singer has confirmed that the makers of Dhurandhar indeed sought permission from him and even paid him $50,000 to use the song in the movie. Read More
As we inch closer to the worldwide premiere of Dhurandhar 2, fans are excited beyond anything. The spy actioner has already grossed approximately Rs 30.99 crore (including block seats) across India. As of 4 pm on Tuesday, March 17, the film has sold 5,34,876 tickets across 15,903 shows for its opening day, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.
The highly anticipated paid-premiere shows of director Aditya Dhar's Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar: The Revenge in India will mostly begin around 5 pm on Wednesday, March 18, a day prior to the worldwide release of the movie. However, some theatres have also listed shows at 4.45 pm.
Days ahead of the release of Dhurandhar 2, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar lauded director Aditya Dhar's Ranveer Singh-starrer. When asked whether he regretted or felt jealous about not getting to play a role in a film like Dhurandhar, Akshay Kumar said, "I don't think Aditya thought I suited to be a part of the Layari gang. He didn't think it, so I didn't get it. There is regret only to the point that we also wish to play a role like that, but there is no jealousy," he said during the India Today conclave. Read More
Despite around 36 hours remaining until the earliest day-one shows of Dhurandhar 2 begin, the spy actioner has already grossed approximately Rs 30.75 crore (including block seats) across India. As of 2.30 pm on Tuesday, March 17, the film has sold 5,28,840 tickets across 15,834 shows for its opening day, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.
While Dhurandhar 2 is scheduled to hit the screens worldwide on Thursday, March 19, the makers are also holding special paid premiere shows across India a day prior. Theatre chains have added more shows to regular programming on Thursday, and at some places, shows begin as early as 2 am. Read More
Mounted on a reported budget of Rs 250 crore, Dhurandhar (2025) ended up grossing Rs 1,306.85 crore worldwide, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Thus, it also became the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film of all time, behind Dangal (Rs 2,070.30 crore), Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 1788.06 crore), and Pushpa 2: The Rule (Rs 1,742.10 crore). As Dhurandhar 2 arrives amid sky-high expectations, fans are wondering if it will be the title to finally dethrone Dangal as the biggest Indian hit of all time.
Dhurandhar 2 has been witnessing phenomenal advance booking. The Ranveer Singh-starrer has already grossed a whopping Rs 40.70 crore (including block seats) with its preview shows (Wednesday) alone, industry tracker Sacnilk reported.
Welcome to SCREEN. With just a few hours left before the paid premiere shows of director Aditya Dhar's Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar: The Revenge begin, excitement has reached an all-time high. A sequel to their widely acclaimed spy actioner Dhurandhar, which hit the screens just over three months ago, the second instalment in the franchise can be called the most anticipated Indian film of 2026.
Stay tuned as we bring you live updates on the movie's advance bookings, box office collections, audience reactions, and more.
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