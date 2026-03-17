Dhurandhar 2 Movie Release LIVE Updates: Aditya Dhar asks audience to watch for credit roll ahead of release, people complain of preview shows being cancelled

Dhurandhar The Revenge (Dhurandhar 2) Movie Review and Release LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge is shattering box office records, looking at creating massive records as it gets ready for release on Thursday, March 19, with paid previews kicking in on Wednesday, March 18, evening. The Aditya Dhar directorial is clearly the most anticipated Indian film of 2026, a sequel to the widely acclaimed spy actioner Dhurandhar, which hit the screens just over three months ago.

Dhurandhar 2 first review out: Ram Gopal Varma calls Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘Sholay x 100’, says it makes classics look ‘TV serials’

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The film also held a music launch event on Tuesday in Mumbai where Ranveer Singh called the buzz unprecedented and said people across the world are waiting to watch the film. Earlier, Aditya’s wife, actor Yami Gautam, had shared the first, and only review of Dhurandhar 2, calling it ‘beyond extraordinary’.

Dhurandhar 2 advance booking today update: Ranveer Singh film hits Rs 86 crore, sells 17 lakh tickets; surpasses Baahubali 2, Jawan

The movie has been witnessing phenomenal advance booking, hinting that it will register an earth-shattering opening. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 has already grossed a whopping Rs 42.70 crore (including block seats) with its preview shows (Wednesday) alone. Its opening-day gross has crossed Rs 29.35 crore, with the movie selling over 6.70 lakh tickets across more than 15,000 shows. Dhurandhar 2’s overall opening weekend business has crossed Rs 135 crore (including block seats).

Dhurandhar 2 box office prediction: Hindi cinema’s ‘slow year’ ends as Ranveer Singh fim eyes over Rs 150 crore opening weekend

Also starring Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor, Dhurandhar 2 features cinematography by Vikash Nowlakha, editing by Shivkumar V Panicker, and music by Shashwat Sachdev. The spy actioner is jointly produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar under the banners of Jio Studios and B62 Studios.