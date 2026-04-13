Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 25 LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh’s film eyes Pushpa 2 record, crosses Rs 1700 cr

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 25 LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar The Revenge continues its strong run at the box office, setting new records with each passing day. The film has now crossed the Rs 1,700 crore mark worldwide, achieving the milestone on its 25th day. Its total worldwide gross currently stands at Rs 1,712.98 crore.

With this, Dhurandhar 2 has emerged as the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of all time. It remains behind Pushpa 2 (Rs 1,742.10 crore) and Baahubali 2 (Rs 1,788.06 crore), while Dangal continues to top the chart with Rs 2,070.30 crore.

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At the domestic box office, the Aditya Dhar directorial registered a 9.3% increase on Sunday, collecting Rs 14.75 crore, up from Rs 13.50 crore on Saturday. Its India gross collections stand at Rs 1,297.48 crore, while the net total has reached Rs 1,083.67 crore.

On Sunday, the Hindi version of Dhurandhar The Revenge led the film’s business with Rs 14.25 crore from 10,330 shows, recording an occupancy of 25%. Among the southern markets, the Telugu version contributed Rs 25 lakh with 22% occupancy across 247 shows, while Tamil earned Rs 15 lakh with a higher 49% occupancy from 88 shows. Kannada added Rs 9 lakh with 24% occupancy across 55 shows. The Malayalam version, despite a limited release of seven shows, recorded the highest occupancy at 57%, contributing Rs 1 lakh.

Dhurandhar 2 has faced little competition at the box office so far, with no major releases managing to dent its run. The next significant challenge is expected on April 16 with the release of Bhooth Bangla, which marks the much-anticipated reunion of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan.

Currently, Dhurandhar 2 is facing competition from only Shaneil Deo’s action thriller Dacoit: A Love Story. The action thriller, starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, which released this past Friday, has earned Rs 19.80 crore in India and Rs 34.77 crore worldwide across the Hindi and Telugu versions.

Despite lagging behind Dangal, Baahubali 2, and Pushpa 2, Dhurandhar 2’s worldwide gross is quite commendable for multiple reasons. Firstly, it’s achieved the feat within just 25 days since release. Secondly, it’s achieved that haul through only a singular run and in primarily a singular language, that is its original Hindi version.

On the other hand, Dangal’s majority chunk of global box office collection stems from a secondary revenue stream. It amassed over Rs 1300 crore from its historic Rs 2000 crore haul from its box office run in China. Similarly, both Baahubali 2 and Pushpa 2 have earned significantly from their secondary revenue streams — the Hindi dubbed version — over and above the native Telugu version.

Dhurandhar 2 has long surpassed both the domestic and worldwide collections of the first part, which released this past December. However, it seems to be slowing down in its fourth week. On the other hand, the first part continued to go from strength to strength well into its fourth weekend. It earned Rs 52 crore, almost the double of what its sequel scored in its fourth weekend, Rs 28.20 crore.

The fourth weekend of Dhurandhar 2 was also its lowest so far. The Ranveer Singh-starrer sequel amassed Rs 227.85 crore in its opening weekend, Rs 129.95 crore in its second weekend, and Rs 54.40 crore in its third weekend. Its fourth weekend earnings are almost half of those from the previous weekend.

Dhurandhar 2, however, used the weekend to bounce back from its lowest-earning week so far. Throughout its fourth week, the film couldn’t score beyond single digits. The only exceptions were Monday and Tuesday, when it earned Rs 10 crore and Rs 10.10 crore respectively, barely making it to double digits. Otherwise the daily figure hovered around the Rs 7 crore mark, till the weekend when it witnessed almost a 100% jump.

Dhurandhar has now also become the highest-grossing Indian franchise ever worldwide. Since the first part earned over Rs 1300 crore globally and the sequel has amassed over Rs 1700 crore so far, the two-part franchise has now earned over Rs 3000 crore worldwide, becoming the only Indian franchise to achieve the monumental feat.

Sara Arjun, who plays the leading lady Yalina in the Dhurandhar franchise, took to her Instagram handle on Sunday to post a number of stills of her from the sequel. “On behalf of Yalina, I thank you for all the love (red heart and folded hands emojis),” she wrote in the caption. A few stills also featured Ranveer, who plays her husband Hamza in the sequel.

The Viral Fever (TVF) Founder Arunabh Kumar is the most recent self-professed admirer of Dhurandhar 2. He took to his Instagram Stories and hailed the sequel as “cinematic magic”. He confessed he’d watched the first part on Netflix India because of his slip disc issue. Aditya Dhar returned the favour by thanking him on his Instagram Stories.

Dhurandhar 2 continues to break records even in circuits not hitherto known for the performance of Hindi tentpoles. It’s now become the highest grossing Bollywood movie in the Mysore circuit, earning Rs 90 crore in the region. In the process, it’s surpassed the previous record held by the first part, which earned Rs 70 crore in the circuit.

Even in the home turf of Mumbai, Dhurandhar 2 has emerged as the highest grossing film so far. It’s earned over Rs 270 crore net in the Mumbai circuit, thus surpassing the likes of Pushpa 2: The Rule (Rs 267 crore) and Laxman Utekar’s period war drama Chhaava from last year. The Vicky Kaushal-starrer earned Rs 265 crore in the Mumbai circuit.

Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar took to their Instagram Stories to pay tributes to legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away this Sunday at the age of 92. Ranveer shared a picture with her and wrote, “irreplaceable, incomparable.” Interestingly, Asha’s evergreen cabaret song “Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja” was rehashed as “Monica – Run Down The City” in Dhurandhar 2.