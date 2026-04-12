Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 24 LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh starrer set to cross Rs 1700 cr mark worldwide

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 24 LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh’s film shows an uptick at the Indian box office.

Dhurandhar Part 2 Box Office Collection Day 24 Live Updates: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 has turned out to be a bigger success than its original film. The film is continuing to hold strong at the box office even in its fourth week. According to Sacnilk, the film minted Rs 13.50 crore on Saturday, taking its India gross collections to Rs 1,279.80 crore and total India net to Rs 1,068.92 crore.

The Aditya Dhar directorial recorded 24.3% occupancy while running across 8,244 shows. The film saw a fall in its collections last week; however, it has gained momentum over the weekend, registering an increase of 92.9% on Saturday.

Story continues below this ad With its worldwide collection standing at Rs 1,691.30 crore, Dhurandhar 2 is currently the fourth highest-grossing Indian film ever. It is now competing to dethrone Pushpa 2: The Rule from the list. Pushpa 2 is the third highest-grossing Indian film ever, with a worldwide collection of Rs 1,742.10 crore. Ranveer’s film needs Rs 51 crore more to surpass Pushpa 2 and become the third highest-grossing Indian film, just behind Dangal and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Meanwhile, following Dhurandhar’s success, the film’s cast has been making the most of the moment. While Sara Arjun was spotted performing puja at Mahakaleshwar Temple with her family, Ranveer Singh visited Nagpur and met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Photos of the actor at the airport quickly went viral on social media. ALSO READ | ‘Ranveer Singh couldn’t move because of the pain, he clipped his stomach for a scene in Lootera’: Anurag Kashyap recalls actor’s ‘conviction’ Starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, Dhurandhar 2 also features Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and Manav Gohil in key roles. The film is directed by Aditya Dhar and bankrolled by Jio Studios and B62 Studios. Its music is composed by Shashwat Sachdev, with lyrics written by Irshad Kamil and Kumaar. Live Updates Apr 12, 2026 07:30 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Live Updates: Ranveer Singh film earns over Rs 1,068.92 crore net in India While the India gross collection of Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar The Revenge stands at Rs 1,279.80 crore, its total India net has touched Rs 1,068.92 crore. Apr 12, 2026 07:15 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Live Updates: Ranveer Singh film records 92.9% jump According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar The Revenge earned Rs 13.50 crore across 8,244 shows on Saturday, marking a 92.9% jump from Friday’s net collection of Rs 7 crore.

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