Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 23 LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh-starrer earns Rs 1,671 cr worldwide, but makes less than Rs 7 cr on 4th Friday

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 23 LIVE Updates: The Ranveer Singh starrer is witnessing a decline at the Indian box office.

Dhurandhar Part 2 Box Office Collection Day 23 Live Updates: After becoming the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of all time and the first Hindi film to cross the Rs 1,000 crore net mark, Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2 is witnessing a slowdown in its fourth week. On Thursday, Ranveer Singh’s spy actioner collected Rs 7.15 crore, slipping further to Rs 6.70 crore on Friday, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

On its fourth Friday, Dhurandhar: The Revenge recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 16.63%, with morning shows at 11.54%, afternoon shows at 14.54%, evening shows at 18.69%, and night shows at 21.77%. The Delhi-NCR region saw 909 shows with 12.5% occupancy, while Mumbai had 608 shows with 12.3% occupancy. Chennai reported the highest occupancy at 53.5%.

Story continues below this ad Dhurandhar 2’s total domestic net collection has reached Rs 1,055.12 crore, while its worldwide gross has crossed Rs 1,671.26 crore. In the list of highest earning Indian films of all time, the historic blockbuster still trails behind Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 (Rs 1,742.10 crore), Prabhas’ Baahubali 2 (Rs 1,788.60 crore), and Aamir Khan’s Dangal, which leads with Rs 2070.3 crore. ALSO READ | ‘Ranveer Singh couldn’t move because of the pain, he clipped his stomach for a scene in Lootera’: Anurag Kashyap recalls actor’s ‘conviction’

Besides recording its lowest single-day box office numbers on Friday, Dhurandhar 2 has also landed in legal trouble. The production house of the 1989 film Tridev has sued the makers, alleging that the song “Tirchi Topi Wale” was used in Dhurandhar 2’s track “Rang De Lal” without permission. The case is scheduled for a hearing on May 6. According to a PTI report, the court has denied the filmmakers interim relief, and both parties have been directed to appear before the Delhi High Court mediation centre on April 22. Dhurandhar 2 is directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios. Along with Ranveer Singh, the movie also features Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, ans Danish Pandor. Live Updates Apr 11, 2026 08:18 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 23 LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh-starrer's lowest earning day yet Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar 2 has been in the theatres for a little over three weeks now. On Day 23, which was the 4th Friday of the film, the Aditya Dhar directorial made Rs 7.15 crore, as per trade tracker Sacnilk. This takes the film's net domestic total to Rs 1055.12 cr.

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