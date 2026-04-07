Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 19 LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh-starrer is still Rs 120 cr away from beating Pushpa 2; cross Rs 1600 cr

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 19 LIVE Updates: Dhurandhar 2 has now crossed Rs 1600 cr mark.

Dhurandhar Part 2 Box Office Collection Day 19 Live Updates: Dhurandhar The Revenge has been in the theatres for 19 days now and on its 19th day, the Ranveer Singh-starrer earned Rs 10 crore at the domestic box office, taking its net domestic total to Rs 1,023.77 crore. The film’s worldwide collection currently stands at Rs 1,622.72 crore.

On its 19th day, Dhurandhar 2 had 13,736 shows. Even after entering its third week, Dhurandhar 2 has managed to maintain its collection over Rs 20 crore every day. But on its third Monday, the film could not manage to maintain that, and is now dangerously close to falling down to single digit collections.

Story continues below this ad Dhurandhar 2 is the first Bollywood film that has ever managed to cross the Rs 1000 crore mark at the domestic box office, and is only the third Indian film to do so after Pushpa 2 and Baahubali 2. ALSO READ | Dhurandhar sweeps Chetak Screen Awards 2026 with 14 wins On Sunday night, the first part of the film won 14 awards at the Chetak Screen Awards. Ranveer Singh and Aditay Dhar won the biggest honours of the night as they won Best Actor Male and Best Director. Akshaye Khanna also won the award for the Best Supporting Actor Male for the first film. Released on March 19, Dhurandhar 2 also stars Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Gaurav Gera. Live Updates Apr 7, 2026 08:33 AM IST 'Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 19 LIVE Updates: Anushka Sharma praises Ranveer Singh’s ‘solid’ performance, calls Aditya Dhar ‘fiercely original’ Despite Dhurandhar being in its third week, the praises the film is receiving are not stopping. On Monday, Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to laud director Aditya Dhar and actor Ranveer Singh. She wrote, "What a fantastic film you've made @adityadharfilms! It takes so much conviction to make an almost 4 hr long film. Gripping and immersive, meticulously crafted, the film holds your attention through and through. You are a fiercely original and assured filmmaker." She added, “@ranveersingh You seized a once-in- a-lifetime character and delivered a solid, flawless performance @actormaddy @rampal72 @therakeshbedi sir and each and every fantastic actor in the film - Every performance lands perfectly; the film is unthinkable without each of you. Many congratulations to everyone behind this one”.

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