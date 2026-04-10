Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 22 LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh-starrer drops down to single digits; earns Rs 1,665 cr

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 22 LIVE Updates: The Ranveer Singh film is slowing down at the domestic box office.

Dhurandhar Part 2 Box Office Collection Day 22 Live Updates: While the Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar 2 has already surpassed both its predecessor, RRR and KGF: Chapter 2 at the worldwide box office, its domestic run is witnessing a slowdown as it enters week four. On its fourth Thursday, Dhurandhar: The Revenge recorded a further dip in collections, earning Rs 7.15 crore net in India. In comparison, Dhurandhar 2 had collected Rs 7.90 crore on Wednesday.

With Thursday’s earnings, the film’s total domestic net collection has reached Rs 1,048.42 crore, while its gross collection in India stands at Rs 1,255.23 crore. Overseas, Dhurandhar 2 has so far grossed Rs 410 crore, taking its worldwide total to Rs 1,665.23 crore.

Story continues below this ad On April 9, Dhurandhar 2 was screened across 12,418 shows in India, recording an overall occupancy of 12.3%. The film registered its highest occupancy in Chennai at 16.5%, followed by Bengaluru and Pune at 15%. Also Read – When Dhurandhar star Madhavan turned barren land into thriving coconut farm in Tamil Nadu: ‘It took 3.5 years’ While Dhurandhar 2’s box office collections are on the decline, the film also appears to have run into legal trouble. The makers of the 1989 film Tridev have filed a lawsuit alleging unauthorized use of the song “Tirchi Topi Wale” in Dhurandhar 2’s track “Rang De Lal.” The case is scheduled for hearing on May 6, and according to a PTI report, the court has denied the filmmakers interim relief. Both parties have been directed to explore an out-of-court settlement through mediation and are required to appear before the Delhi High Court mediation centre on April 22. Dhurandhar 2 is directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and Manav Gohil. Live Updates Apr 10, 2026 08:50 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Movie LIVE Updates: Aditya Dhar's reply to Sandeep Reddy Vanga After Sandeep Reddy Vanga shared his review for Dhurandhar 2 and called the film 'outstanding', director Aditya Dhar took to X to share his reply and posted, "Mere Pyaare Sandeep, I genuinely love the way you stand your ground and give it back when it matters. There’s a real honesty and belief in that and it’s something I truly respect. I’ve always looked up to how you back your cinema without any doubt or noise. That kind of conviction reminds all of us to trust our voice and just go for it. Give my love to the Legend Prabhas sir! Big love and all the best for Spirit. Really looking forward to it. And if there’s ever anything I can do, I’d genuinely love to help a brother. Thanks again!" Apr 10, 2026 08:30 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 20 LIVE Updates: Ranveer's film is still behind Pathaan's collection in the overseas market Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar 2 has so far made Rs 410 cr in the overseas market. Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, thus has emerged as the 2nd highest-grossing Indian film in the overseas market in the post-COVID era, entering the Rs 400 cr club. With this milestone, it is now eyeing the top spot currently held by Pathaan with Rs 412 cr. Apr 10, 2026 08:18 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 22 LIVE Updates: Ranveer-starrer makes Rs 410 cr overseas so far In the overseas market, the film earned Rs 3 cr on Day 22, taking its total international gross to Rs 410 cr. With this, the worldwide gross collection has climbed to an impressive Rs 1,665.23 cr. Apr 10, 2026 08:13 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 22 LIVE Updates: Ranveer's film made Rs 7.15 Cr on 4th Thursday Trade site Sacnilk shared that on Day 22, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge added Rs 7.15 crore net from 12,418 shows, continuing its strong theatrical run. The film’s net domestic collection now stands at Rs 1,048.42 crore.

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