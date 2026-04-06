Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 18 LIVE Updates: After Pushpa 2, Ranveer’s film becomes 2nd fastest Rs 1,000 crore net grosser in India, earns Rs 1,622 cr worldwide

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 18 LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh's film is getting love from all quarters.

Dhurandhar Part 2 Box Office Collection Day 18 Live Updates: Dhurandhar The Revenge showed no signs of slowing down on its third Sunday. According to Jio Studios, the Aditya Dhar-directed film Dhurandhar: The Revenge recorded an impressive Rs 30 crore on Day 18, taking its total India net collection to Rs 1041 crore. In terms of worldwide GBOC for Week 1 & 2 plus Weekend 3, the film has amassed Rs 1,228 crore in India and Rs 394 crore overseas, reflecting its strong global box office performance. ‘Babbar Sher’ Dhurandhar: The Revenge has achieved a massive Rs 1622 crore worldwide.

This makes Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge the first Bollywood film ever to cross the Rs 1,000 crore net mark domestically, and only the third Indian film overall to achieve the feat, after Pushpa 2: The Rule and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

Story continues below this ad On the overseas front, the film added Rs 7 crore on Day 18, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 392 crore. Combined with the domestic numbers, the worldwide gross now stands at Rs 1,605.74 crore, placing it firmly among the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. Also Read: Dhurandhar sweeps Chetak Screen Awards 2026 with 14 wins Looking at the weekly pattern, the film had collected Rs 674.17 crore in its opening week and Rs 263.65 crore in its second week. The third week has carried that momentum forward, with the third Saturday and Sunday both delivering strong numbers and giving the film fresh legs going into the weekdays ahead. The Hindi version has been the backbone of these collections throughout the run, though dubbed versions in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam have contributed to the overall tally as well. Released on March 19, 2026, Dhurandhar 2 stars Ranveer Singh alongside Sara Arjun, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Yami Gautam, Rakesh Bedi, and Danish Pandor. It is produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios. Live Updates Apr 6, 2026 02:45 PM IST Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection LIVE Updates: Ranveer-starrer's revised print running now in cinemas According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, a revised print of Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been circulated in cinemas with additional changes beyond fixing the earlier mirror error. The makers have now further censored abusive content in the film, muting several cuss words that were previously left untouched. Notably, an abusive dialogue delivered by Sanjay Dutt in a key sequence has been muted in the new version, although his gestures remain intact. The report also mentions that other abusive words used in different scenes—including those spoken by supporting characters—have been silenced, while a few milder words remain unchanged. These changes align with earlier directives from the CBFC, which had recommended muting or replacing certain expletives before release. Apr 6, 2026 02:30 PM IST Dhurandhar 2 Movie Live Updates: Sara Arjun's post for Dhurandhar's 'unsung heroes' Sara Arjun wrote further in her post, "This post is dedicated to the unsung heroes of Dhurandhar 1 & 2. To the captain of the ship, @adityadharfilms and his direction team: the architects of our focus, who tirelessly worked to take this dream to the screen. To the producers and the production team, @dhar_lokesh Jyoti ma’am, @officialjiostudios @b62studios weathering the storms so we could stand in the light. To our DOP, @vik_now and camera team, who captured scale and soul in every frame. To our casting director, @castingchhabra and casting team, who set out looking for the right faces but ended up nailing the cast down to the very heartbeat. To the costume designer, @smriti.schauhan and makeup designers @preetisheel and their teams, who wove history into fabric and painted stories onto our skin, giving us identities that we immersed ourselves in. To @shashwatology, the singers, lyricists, and background score, who created the pulse of this film. To the editor, @shivkumarpanicker, and VFX team, as well as @ojas_gautam, who sculpted time and defied nature, taking our performances to the limits of reality. To the production design team, who built this sprawling universe from the ground up while the world wasn’t watching. To the safety and stunt crews, who traded their safety for ours, so we could look invincible on screen. To the lighting, sound, and spot teams, who were the first to arrive and the last to leave: the first light of dawn and the last glimmer as the sun sets." Apr 6, 2026 02:15 PM IST Dhurandhar 2 Movie Live Updates: Sara Arjun's recalls shoot of Dhurandhar Sara Arjun took a moment to celebrate Dhurandhar's success with a special note for the film's "unsung heroes." Taking to Instagram, Sara shared some behind-the-scenes pictures from the shoot and wrote, "The first time I ever met Aditya sir, there was a look in his eyes. I realised that he would do something special for cinema. At every single step of this journey, the sheer magnitude of that realisation revealed itself. But the peak detailing we all miss along the way hit me only when I looked back, after it was all said and done, and saw the army of people standing outside the frame." Apr 6, 2026 02:00 PM IST Dhurandhar 2 Movie Live Updates: Zakir Khan shares reactions on Dhurandhar’s dominance at the Chetak Screen Awards 2026 Dhurandhar’s dominance was felt at last night's Chetak Screen Awards 2026. During the ceremony, host and stand-up comedian Zakir Khan shared, "Main technicians key saath khada tha wo keh rhey they ki saare awards Dhurandhar ko dena hai to humein bulaya kyun hai, technician k saath baithan sabse badiya rehta hai ki chalo is baar award to mila payment nahi mil rahi to kam sey kam is baar award to mila. (I was standing with some technicians, and they were saying, 'If all the awards are going to Dhurandhar anyway, why were we even invited?)' They were like, 'Fine, we didn’t get paid this time, but at least we got an award).'” READ MORE Apr 6, 2026 01:45 PM IST Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: Ranveer-starrer takes home 14 awards at Chetak Screen Awards 2026 At the Chetak Screen Awards 2026 held on Sunday, Dhurandhar emerged as the biggest winner of the night, cementing its blockbuster status with a total of 14 awards. The film bagged major honours, including Best Actor (Male) for Ranveer Singh, Best Director for Aditya Dhar, and Best Supporting Actor (Male) for Akshaye Khanna. Apart from its big wins, Dhurandhar also dominated the technical categories, securing awards for editing, sound design, special effects, cinematography, production design, background score, action, hairstyling, and make-up. The film further shared the Best Costume award with fellow blockbuster Chhaava, making it a truly memorable night for the team. READ MORE Apr 6, 2026 01:30 PM IST Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection LIVE Updates: Ranveer's film only Hindi film to cross the Rs 1000 crore net mark in India Jio Studio also shared that Dhurandhar The Revenge has achieved a massive Rs 1622 crore worldwide GBOC. Out of this, India contributed Rs 1228 crore, while overseas collections stand at Rs 394 crore. The film’s total India NBOC has reached Rs 1041 crore, making it the only film to cross the Rs 1000 crore NBOC mark in India. Apr 6, 2026 01:15 PM IST Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection LIVE Updates: Ranveer's film earned Rs 30 cr on Day 18 Jio Studios took to X to share the latest Box office update of Dhurandhar 2 and posted, "Yeh Babbar Sher hai, rukega nahi ⚔️ Day-wise break-up | India Week 1: ₹690 Cr* Week 2: ₹271 Cr* DAY 16: ₹23 Cr* DAY 17: ₹27 Cr* DAY 18: ₹30 Cr* India: ₹1041 Cr* Worldwide GBOC Week 1 & 2 + Weekend 3 India: ₹1,228 Cr* Overseas: ₹394 Cr*." Apr 6, 2026 01:00 PM IST Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: Ranveer's film in North America The Ranveer Singh film Dhurandhar 2 has emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film in North America and the first to surpass the $ 25 million mark. Apr 6, 2026 12:45 PM IST Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: Ranveer's film becomes 2nd fastest Rs 1,000 crore net grosser in India Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 narrowly missed matching the pace of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 in the race to the Rs 1,000 crore (net) milestone. While Pushpa 2 created history by achieving the feat in just 16 days, Dhurandhar 2 reached the same benchmark in 18 days, falling short by two days. Apr 6, 2026 12:34 PM IST Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh-starrer’s overseas collection Trade tracker Sacnilk also shared that in the overseas market, the film Dhurandhar 2 added another Rs 7.00 crore on Day 18, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 392.00 crore. This impressive performance has pushed the worldwide gross collection to Rs 1,605.74 crore, further solidifying its blockbuster status. Apr 6, 2026 12:17 PM IST Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh-starrer crosses Rs 1,000 crore net in India According to trade website Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 continued its strong run on Day 18, collecting Rs 28.75 crore net across 14,229 shows in India. With this, the film’s total India gross stands at Rs 1,213.74 crore, while its net collection has reached Rs 1,013.77 crore so far.

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