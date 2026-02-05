Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge digital rights sold for Rs 150 cr to Jio Hotstar as Dhurandhar trends on No. 1 in Middle-East, Pak

Dhurandhar 2 digital rights fetch Rs 150 crore as teaser showcases young Hamza Mazari’s rise in Lyari. Sequel hits theaters on March 19 and streams on JioHotstar in May 2026.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 5, 2026 03:10 PM IST
Dhurandhar 2Dhurandhar: The Revenge will stream on Jio Hotstar.
The recently released teaser and poster of Dhurandhar: The Revenge offered key details about the film’s release strategy. The poster confirms that following its theatrical release on March 19, 2026, the sequel will stream on JioHotstar and later air on television via Star Gold. This marks a notable shift from the first film’s digital journey, which premiered on Netflix India on January 30, eight weeks after its theatrical release.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge’s digital rights sold for Rs 150 Crore

Adding to a report by Bollywood Hungama has revealed that the digital rights for Dhurandhar 2 were sold for a staggering Rs 150 crore.

A source told the publication, “Netflix wanted to buy both the instalments together at a sum of Rs. 175 crores prior to the release of the first part. But with immense faith in their product, Jio Studios waited for the first part release, and have secured a humongous deal of Rs. 150 crores for the second part alone. This is nearly double of what Netflix paid to acquire the first part.”

The report added that the digital rights for Dhurandhar Part One were sold for Rs 85 crore, while the sequel fetched a significantly higher price. “The Rs. 150 crores received by Jio Studios is one of the biggest digital deals in the last few years, as the OTT players have generally slowed down on the acquisition front. But the blockbuster success of Dhurandhar, aided by demand from the audience, has pushed the players to pay a premium,” the source said.

Dhurandhar 2 is set to premiere on JioHotstar in May 2026.

ALSO READ: ‘Govinda was attacked at 4 am, chased everyone away with a gun’: Manager says actor getting threat calls

Dhurandhar trends on No 1 on Netflix in Middle East, Pakistan

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, continues to dominate OTT viewership, cutting across borders despite theatrical restrictions in key regions. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is trending at No. 1 on Netflix in multiple territories, including India, Pakistan, Bahrain, Oman, and the UAE, highlighting its sustained post-theatrical momentum.

Netflix’s latest weekly rankings reveal that Dhurandhar debuted at the top in Pakistan during the January 26–February 1 tracking period and has similarly secured the No. 1 spot in several other markets. Even in Gulf regions where the film was denied theatrical clearance, it has managed to perform well on the platform, ranking No. 7 in Saudi Arabia and No. 3 in Kuwait.

The film recently topped the ‘Top 10 Global Non-English Movies’ list for the week, recording 7.6 million views and 26.1 million hours of watch time. Netflix clarifies that views are calculated by “total hours viewed divided by runtime.”

Dhurandhar, which released in theaters on December 5, 2025, went on to become one of the year’s biggest hits, earning a global total of Rs 1,328.23 crore, including Rs 879.75 crore from India.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge

The teaser for the sequel shows Ranveer Singh’s character, Hamza Mazari, asserting control over Lyari and marking the start of his journey to power. The espionage thriller also promises to explore his life even before he officially becomes a spy.

Set to release in five languages—Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, Dhurandhar 2 is set for a high-profile clash at the box office with Yash’s highly anticipated Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown Ups.

