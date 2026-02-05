Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge digital rights sold for Rs 150 cr to Jio Hotstar as Dhurandhar trends on No. 1 in Middle-East, Pak

The recently released teaser and poster of Dhurandhar: The Revenge offered key details about the film’s release strategy. The poster confirms that following its theatrical release on March 19, 2026, the sequel will stream on JioHotstar and later air on television via Star Gold. This marks a notable shift from the first film’s digital journey, which premiered on Netflix India on January 30, eight weeks after its theatrical release.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge’s digital rights sold for Rs 150 Crore

Adding to a report by Bollywood Hungama has revealed that the digital rights for Dhurandhar 2 were sold for a staggering Rs 150 crore.

A source told the publication, “Netflix wanted to buy both the instalments together at a sum of Rs. 175 crores prior to the release of the first part. But with immense faith in their product, Jio Studios waited for the first part release, and have secured a humongous deal of Rs. 150 crores for the second part alone. This is nearly double of what Netflix paid to acquire the first part.”