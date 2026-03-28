Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 9 LIVE Updates: With Rs 2436 cr worldwide, Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar franchise surpasses Dangal

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 9 LIVE Updates: The Ranveer Singh film has earned over Rs 715 crore in India.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 9 Worldwide LIVE Updates: The Dhurandhar fever appears to be losing momentum at the box office, with collections witnessing a noticeable dip despite it being a Friday—typically a strong day for theatrical footfall. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar The Revenge managed to earn just Rs 41.55 crore on its second Friday across 18,456 shows, recording an overall occupancy of 32%. With this, the film’s total collection in India stands at Rs 715.72 crore, while its worldwide gross has reached Rs 1,128.99 crore.

The Hindi version remained the primary contributor, bringing in approximately Rs 37.50 crore India net. The Telugu version added Rs 2.85 crore, but the film struggled to make a significant impact in Tamil Nadu, where its performance has been underwhelming. One of the key factors affecting collections is the capping of ticket prices in several regions, with many theatres reportedly selling tickets for as low as Rs 55, as per data on BookMyShow. While this move may have boosted accessibility, it has also impacted overall revenue figures.

Story continues below this ad ALSO READ | Farah Khan explores the humble Worli 2-BHK where Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly grew up: ‘I slept in the living room’ In the Telugu market, the film had around 1,328 shows—higher than Ustaad Bhagat Singh, which had 1,129 shows. However, the latter has failed to resonate with audiences, underperforming since day two. On its ninth day, Ustaad Bhagat Singh saw its India collections dip to just Rs 1.10 crore, with an occupancy of around 22%. Despite the recent slowdown, the Ranveer Singh starrer has already crossed the impressive Rs 1,100 crore mark worldwide, cementing its status as a major box office success. However, all eyes are now on the second weekend to see whether the film can regain momentum and push its numbers further. Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 also features Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera and Sara Arjun in key roles. Live Updates Mar 28, 2026 08:31 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 9 LIVE Updates: Dhurandhar franchise surpasses Dangal The Dhurandhar franchise has collectively earned Rs 2436 cr worldwide. It has now surpassed the collection of Dangal, which had made Rs 2070 cr, mainly from its release in China. Mar 28, 2026 08:19 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 9 LIVE Updates: Both Dhurandhar films have earned Rs 2436 cr collectively Both Dhurandhar films have collectively earned over Rs 2436 crore at the global box office. The first film, which released in December, earned Rs 1307 crore worldwide, and the sequel, has so far collected Rs 1129 crore. It appears that the latter will earn even more as it has been in the theatres for only nine days so far and is still churning impressive numbers on a daily basis. Mar 28, 2026 08:15 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 9 LIVE Updates: Dhurandhar 2 to surpass RRR soon Dhurandhar 2 is inches away from surpassing SS Rajamouli's RRR, which made Rs 782.20 crore upon its release in India back in 2022. RRR had globally earned Rs 1,230 crore, as per trade tracker Sacnilk. Mar 28, 2026 08:13 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 9 LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh-starrer earns Rs 41.55 cr on second Friday On its ninth day in the theatres, Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 41.55 crore at the domestic box office, taking its net domestic total to Rs 715.72 crore. The film's worldwide gross currently stands at Rs 1129 crore.

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