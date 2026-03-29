Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 10 LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh film earns over Rs 1,226.44 crore worldwide

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 10 LIVE Updates. Ranveer Singh film has already crossed the Rs 750 crore net mark in domestic market.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 10 Worldwide LIVE Updates: The Dhurandhar 2 wave continues its strong run at the box office, with the film maintaining a solid performance even as it enters Day 11. Despite natural fluctuations in daily numbers, the Aditya Dhar directorial remains one of the biggest theatrical successes of the year.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar The Revenge earned Rs 62.85 crore on its second Saturday across 18,820 shows, registering an overall occupancy of 44.8%. With this, the film’s total collection in India has reached Rs 778.77 crore net, while its worldwide gross now stands at Rs 1,226.44 crore.

Story continues below this ad Hindi version leads, regional performance varies The Hindi version continues to drive the film’s earnings, contributing approximately Rs 58 crore India net. The Telugu version added Rs 3 crore, while the film has seen relatively muted traction in Tamil Nadu. One factor impacting overall revenue is the capping of ticket prices in several regions. While this has improved accessibility for audiences, it has also influenced total revenue figures. ALSO READ: Dhurandhar’s Shirani, Bimal Oberoi, made his debut with Daler Mehndi’s ‘Ho Jayegi Balle Balle’: ‘He gave me 12 cheques of Rs 10,000 each’ A blockbuster run continues Despite day-to-day variations, Dhurandhar 2 has already crossed the Rs 750 crore net mark in domestic market and earned over Rs 1,200 crore globally, reinforcing its blockbuster status. Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera and Sara Arjun in key roles. Live Updates Mar 29, 2026 07:15 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh film earns over Rs 778 cr in India Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar The Revenge's total collection in India has reached Rs 778.77 crore net. Its gross collection stands at Rs 930.44 crore. Mar 29, 2026 07:05 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh film registers Hindi occupancy of 53.87% On Saturday, Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar The Revenge registered an overall Hindi occupancy of 53.87%, with 35.23% in the morning, improving to 58.00% in the afternoon, rising further to 60.15% in the evening, and peaking at 62.08% during the night shows. Mar 29, 2026 06:51 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh film earns over Rs 60 cr on Saturday According to trade trakcer Sacnilk, Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar The Revenge has earned over Rs 62.85 crore on its second Saturday across 18,820 shows.

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