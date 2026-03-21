Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 LIVE Updates: Ranveer Sing film set to cross Rs 250 crore mark in India today

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 Live Updates: Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is on a box office rampage. After grossing over Rs 240 crore globally on Day 1, the Aditya Dhar directorial earned Rs 96.76 crore at the India net box office on Day 2, with the bulk of its collections coming from the Hindi version. The Tamil and Telugu versions are set to hit theatres today after missing paid previews and the first two days due to technical delays.

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According to industry trackers, the Ranveer Singh starrer’s total in India stands at approximately Rs 226.27 crore. The film now needs roughly Rs 128 crore more to challenge the record for the highest opening weekend in India, currently held by Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2.

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On Day 2 alone, the film shattered multiple benchmarks. It surpassed the Day 2 collections of Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 (Rs 90.50 crore) as well as Pushpa 2, which had earned Rs 96 crore on its second day.

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With Saturday and Sunday still to go, Dhurandhar 2 is well on track to challenge—and potentially surpass—the Rs 354 crore opening weekend record set by Pushpa 2. With the Tamil and Telugu versions now hitting screens, the film is expected to see a further surge, with collections likely to cross Rs 100 crore on both Saturday and Sunday.