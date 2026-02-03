Dhurandhar 2 Teaser Release Live Updates: Ranveer Singh is bloodied but unbent in Dhurandhar The Revenge first poster

Dhurandhar 2 Teaser Release Live Updates: Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar sequel.

Dhurandhar 2 Teaser Release Live Updates: After the monstrous success of Dhurandhar, the makers all set to release the sequel of the much awaited film, Dhurandhar The Revenge, on March 19. The poster of the sequel, featuring Ranveer Singh, was released earlier today, and it shows Ranveer standing in a long black leather coat, soaked in blood, as he looks into the camera with rage.

The first part of Dhurandhar released in theatres on December 5, and it went on to become the most successful Hindi film of all time, earning Rs 1300 crore worldwide. While the dubbed version of the first film was not released in theatres, the sequel will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, along with Hindi. The first film released on Netflix on January 30, but the sequel, it seems, will be releasing on Jio Hotstar, as suggested by the poster. T-Series has also come on board for the sequel, replacing SaReGaMa.

Story continues below this ad Dhurandhar followed Ranveer’s character, Hamza Ali Mazari, who is posing as a criminal in Lyari, Karachi, as he gathers intelligence for the R&AW. In the first film, he was tasked with infiltrating the gang of Rehman Dakait, played by Akshaye Khanna, and after killing him in the climax, it is to be seen how he carries his mission forward in the sequel. His backstory as an Indian operative named Jaskirat Singh Rangi will also be explored in the sequel. While fans have come up with various theories about the sequel, the biggest question that remains to be answered is about the identity of ‘Bade Sahab’. The character was mentioned in conversation with Sanjay Dutt’s SP Chaudhary Aslam and Rakesh Bedi’s Jameel Jamali. Arjun Rampal’s Major Iqbal and R Madhavan’s Ajay Sanyal are said to have bigger parts this time around. Sara Arjun will reprise her character as Yalina Jamali. Dhurandhar will witness a massive clash with Yash-starrer Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas. With both these films releasing on the same day, it seems that there will be a big fight for the number of screens as Dhurandhar is the most hyped Hindi film of the year. Toxic is Yash’s big comeback in the theatres since the release of his KGF films. Live Updates Feb 3, 2026 11:02 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Teaser Release Live Updates: Fans will miss Akshaye Khanna in sequel Akshaye Khanna's Rehman Dakait created quite an impression with the audience in the first film. While his character died at the end of the first film, fans are hoping that he will make an appearance here in a cameo, or perhaps, director Aditya Dhar might reveal his backstory so he gets to have some screen time here. It is yet to be known if Akshaye Khanna is a part of Dhurandhar The Revenge. Feb 3, 2026 11:01 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Teaser Release Live Updates: Who is Bade Sahab? After watching the first film, fans came up with a lot of theories about the identity of Bade Sahab. The character, who seems to be pulling the strings of the terror network of Pakistan, was referred to by Sanjay Dutt's SP Chaudhary Aslam. It is expected that the identity of the character will be revealed in this film. Feb 3, 2026 10:59 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Teaser Release Live Updates: Jaskirat Singh Rangi's backstory to be revealed in this film Dhurandhar The Revenge will also explore the backstory of Ranveer's Hamza Ali Mazari. Hamza was trained as a R&AW operative in India and his real name Jaskirat Singh Rangi, was revealed at the end of the first film. Madhavan's character suggested that Jaskirat was a prisoner in India who wa strained to infiltrate the gangs of Lyari in Karachi so he could dismantle the terror network in Pakistan. Feb 3, 2026 10:56 AM IST Dhurandhar 2 Teaser Release Live Updates: Dhurandhar fans, assemble! Fans of the much awaited film, Dhurandhar, are all set for the release of the teaser of the sequel on Tuesday. Titled Dhurandhar The Revenge, the film's teaser is releasing at 12:12 pm on February 3. A new poster featuring Ranveer Singh, drenched in blood and water, dressed in a long black leather coat, was released on Tuesday morning.

