Dhurandhar 2 teaser: Aditya Dhar confirms ‘out in a few days’, not attached to Border 2

Dhurandhar 2's teaser was expected to come with Border 2 but that's not the case. Aditya Dhar shared the latest update about the teaser on his social media.

dhurandhar 2 teaserDhurandhar made over Rs 1300 crore worldwide.

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar was a 3 hours 34 minutes film but despite its duration, fans went gaga over it. And now, they are waiting with bated breath for the sequel, which is set to release on March 19. Dhurandhar is a two-part saga and the end of the first film carried some visuals from the second film but the makers are yet to release a separate promotional property for the sequel. In fact, they are yet to declare the title for the sequel. While many expected that the teaser or trailer of Dhurandhar 2 might come with Border 2’s theatrical prints, that’s not the case.

On Friday morning, director Aditya Dhar took to Instagram Stories to reply to one of his fans who, like many others, was wondering about the teaser. Aditya replied, “Teaser will be out in a few days!” The director did not commit to a date but it has been speculated that the teaser might release on January 26.

Aditya Dhar Instagram Stories Aditya Dhar Instagram Stories

Dhurandhar 2 has already become the most anticipated release of 2026. Since the first film did a business of over Rs 1300 crore worldwide, and the sequel is expected to do even better. Usually, films with two-parts start shooting the second part after the first one’s release but that wasn’t the case here. Dhurandhar was shot at once so it became possible for the makers to release the two films just three months apart.

The film will clash with Yash-starrer Toxic, which is also releasing on the same date. While Dhurandhar was released only in Hindi, the sequel will be released across multiple languages, which makes it an even bigger competitor for Toxic.

ALSO READ | Border 2 Movie Review LIVE Updates: ‘Sunny Deol roars like a tiger,’ say early reviews; Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2 teaser not attached with Border 2

In the last few weeks, there have been reports that Vicky Kaushal’s character from Uri might appear in a cameo here but these reports have not been substantiated by the makers. It was also said that Akshaye Khanna, whose character died at the end of the first film, might be shooting some extra flashback scenes for the sequel, but even that has not been confirmed. Akshaye’s character Rahman Dakait received a lot of love from the audience.

Dhurandhar 2 will star Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun.

