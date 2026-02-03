Dhurandhar 2 teaser: Aditya Dhar plays it safe by recycling the same footage, serving a forgettable first-look

Aditya Dhar, who was once a genius at marketing and crafting clever visual assets for his films, has now played it cautiously safe with both the Ranveer Singh poster and teaser of Dhurandhar 2.

Written by: Anas Arif
5 min readMumbaiUpdated: Feb 3, 2026 04:47 PM IST
DhurandharThe teaser of Dhurandhar: The Revenge was unveiled on Tuesday afternoon.
Much can be argued about Aditya Dhar’s intent, his troubling politics, just as much about whether he possesses the almost mythic “craftiness” the internet has so loudly attributed to him for months. Yet one thing has remained largely uncontested: his instinctive command over the grammar of marketing. To put it simply: Dhar understands the art of cutting trailers. He knows how to compress a world into minutes, how to introduce characters without exhausting them, how to meet the brutal demands of marketing without letting the seams show. The four-minute Dhurandhar trailer stood as proof enough. It was indeed indulgent yet assured, that helped secure the film’s explosive opening day, well before the frenzy around the film engulfed the nation. It was only natural, then, that a similar tremor of excitement followed Monday evening’s announcement: the Dhurandhar 2 teaser would arrive on Tuesday afternoon.

Expectations, once again, were primed.  This time, however, the spell appears thinner. The magic hesitates. Fractures begin to surface where confidence once felt seamless. Before addressing the teaser itself, it is worth pausing at the sequel’s poster, released earlier this morning. To be honest, it reveals little beyond its own predictability. The composition is safe, the imagery familiar, the promise unadventurous.

Dhurandhar 2 First-Look Poster: Experimentation Has Left the Chat

Not sure, if many remember the first-look poster of Singh, released on the very day the original trailer dropped. It was playful yet precise. Singh appeared long-haired and heavily bearded, draped in a Pathani kurta, gun in hand, caught mid-motion in what felt like a panning shot, slightly out of focus. The ingenuity lay in how the image resisted the usual grammar of star posters, where actors are elevated to near-mythic stillness. Here, Singh was already dissolving into the frame, receding even as he was being introduced.

Dhurandhar First-look poster of Dhurandhar, where Singh was sharply out of focus.

In hindsight, the poster functioned as foreshadowing. Within Dhar’s gangster saga, Hamza (Singh) gradually yielded narrative space, allowing the ensemble, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, to assume greater weight. The supposed protagonist often felt like an onlooker in his own story, as if the figure was present yet peripheral, as if the power was withheld, not paraded. In fact, that’s what Rajeev Chudasama, founder of MA+TH Entertainment, whose agency designed the first-look poster, said previously in an exclusive conversation with SCREEN: “We have worked a lot with Ranveer; he was absolutely on board with it. And he knew it was striking imagery that would work. See, nobody wants to play safe. The basic idea was to be experimental, because we didn’t want just another good-looking image for the poster; we wanted to break the clutter and stand out.”

That impulse, however, appears absent from the first-look poster of Dhurandhar 2. The experimental spirit has vacated the frame. Singh now stands frozen in rage, cast as an “wrath of god,” bathed entirely in red, a shorthand so familiar it barely asks to be decoded. Red as revenge, red as violence, red as warning. He stands tall amidst the rain, which, inevitably, is also… red. The image indeed announces fury, but says little else. Where the earlier poster invited interpretation, this one insists on declaration, and in doing so, settles for the most predictable note it could strike.

Aditya Dhar Plays It Cautiously Safe

Coming to the teaser, so eagerly awaited by fans, it turns out that Dhar and his team have released the very same footage that appeared in the post-credit sequence of Part One. Repackaged as a teaser, the move has landed as a clear disappointment. Social media is currently awash with frustration. One plausible reason could be purely logistical: an attempt to formally signal that the film remains on track for an Eid 2026 release, especially amid persistent rumours of a possible shift to avoid its announced clash with Yash’s Toxic on March 19.

Watch the Teasers of Dhurandhar: The Revenge Here:

Another explanation may lie in restraint rather than strategy. With several leaked clips from the Dhurandhar 2 shoot circulating online in recent days, the makers appear to be racing against time to complete production. In that sense, the teaser functions less as a reveal and more as a placeholder: reiterating what has already been shown, offering reassurance without disclosure, keeping the film in conversation without giving anything new away. If so, the choice is telling. It suggests a filmmaker once celebrated for his assured sense of promotion may now be opting for caution. It suggests that Dhar who understood the art of anticipation seems, at least for the moment, to be playing it safe.

Anas Arif
Anas Arif

