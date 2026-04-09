Dhurandhar 2 lands in legal trouble over alleged unauthorised use of ‘Tirchi Topi Wale’ song

While Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been performing exceptionally well at the box office, the action-thriller has found itself in the center of a controversy. The alleged use of the famous song ‘Tirchi topi wale’ from the 1989 film Tridev has led to an unexpected legal controversy. Trimurti Films has sued Dhar’s production house, B62 Studios, alleging the unauthorised use of the song in Dhurandhar 2, as reported by Bar and Bench.

Trimurti Films, the production house linked to the original track, filed a suit against the company for the usage of the song, which was composed by Kalyanji–Anandji along with Viju Shah. The lyrics were written by Anand Bakshi and sung by Amit Kumar and Sapna Mukherjee. The song is still considered widely popular.

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According to Bar and Bench, Trimurti Films claimed that the song, or a version that is similar to it, has been used in the Dhurandhar 2 without obtaining the music rights or authorisation. The report added that Trimurti has demanded ownership and/or control over the rights in the musical work and the sound recording. The production company has alleged that the usage implies copyright infringement, including releasing the work on public platforms.

The movie uses the track partially in Rang De Lal, which has been remixed and composed by Shashwat Sachdev. In the suit, a directive has been issued for restraining further usage of the track, along with damages and other reliefs. Trimurti has also mentioned issues about the possible monetization of the song through theatrical release, streaming platforms, and marketing content.

Aditya Dhar praises Shashwat Sachdev

Meanwhile, Aditya Dhar recently praised music composer Shashwat Sachdev in a social media post, for working relentlessly on Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2’s music. “Here’s to Shashwat Sachdev. Some collaborations go beyond work, they become deeply personal. Sha has been that for me. Not just the music composer of Dhurandhar but someone I see as a younger brother, someone I’ve shared chaos, silence, ideas and some of the most intense creative days with. What he’s done on this film still doesn’t feel real when I say it out loud. 9 songs in 9 days for Dhurandhar Part 1, with the entire BGM done in 6 days. And then Dhurandhar Part 2, 14 songs in 11 days, BGM in 3,” he wrote.

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Dhurandhar 2, which hit the theatres on March 19, stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun in lead roles, along with Danish Pandor, Udaybir Sandhu and others.

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The Ranveer Singh starrer has collected Rs 1,246.67 crore gross and Rs 1,041.27 crore net domestically, while its worldwide total stands at Rs 1,653.67 crore (over $178 million), making it the 10th highest-grossing film globally in 2026, just behind Hollywood titles like Scare Out and GOAT.

The film is now chasing the lifetime worldwide total of Pushpa 2: The Rule (Rs 1,742.10 crore). If it surpasses that mark, Dhurandhar 2 could become the third highest-grossing Indian film ever—an even more notable feat given that it hasn’t released in China.

This report covers a copyright dispute and commercial performance within the entertainment industry; it is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute legal advice.