Dhurandhar 2 soundtrack submitted for Grammys across nine categories

Shashwat Sachdev's music of Dhurandhar 2 has been submitted across nine categories at the Grammys.

The soundtrack of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge, composed by Shashwat Sachdev, has been submitted for Grammy consideration at the 69th Annual Grammy Awards scheduled for February 7. T-Series and B62 Studios are mounting a campaign for the film’s music across multiple categories and announced the same via social media on Friday.

The submissions, announced by T-Series on X, cover nine categories. The full soundtrack album has been entered for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media. Individual songs have been submitted across separate categories.

‘Phir Se’, featuring vocals by Arijit Singh, has been listed under Best Song Written for Visual Media. ‘Aari Aari’, which features Bombay Rockers, Khan Saab, Jasmine Sandlas, Reble, Token and Sudhir Yaduvanshi, has been submitted under Best Asian Pop Music Performance. ‘Jaan Se Guzarte Hai’ and ‘Kanhaiyya’ have been entered under Best Global Music Performance. ‘Jaiye Sajana’, featuring Jasmine Sandlas and Satinder Sartaaj, has been entered under Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. ‘Destiny – Mann Atkeya’ has been entered under Best Rap Performance, ‘Vaari Jaavan’ has been entered under Best Dance/Electronic Recording and ‘Hum Pyaar Karne Wale’ has been entered under Besr Remixed Recording.