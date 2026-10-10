Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Dhurandhar 2 soundtrack submitted for Grammys across nine categories
The soundtrack of Dhurandhar 2, composed by Shashwat Sachdev, has been submitted for Grammys across nine categories.
The soundtrack of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge, composed by Shashwat Sachdev, has been submitted for Grammy consideration at the 69th Annual Grammy Awards scheduled for February 7. T-Series and B62 Studios are mounting a campaign for the film’s music across multiple categories and announced the same via social media on Friday.
The submissions, announced by T-Series on X, cover nine categories. The full soundtrack album has been entered for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media. Individual songs have been submitted across separate categories.
‘Phir Se’, featuring vocals by Arijit Singh, has been listed under Best Song Written for Visual Media. ‘Aari Aari’, which features Bombay Rockers, Khan Saab, Jasmine Sandlas, Reble, Token and Sudhir Yaduvanshi, has been submitted under Best Asian Pop Music Performance. ‘Jaan Se Guzarte Hai’ and ‘Kanhaiyya’ have been entered under Best Global Music Performance. ‘Jaiye Sajana’, featuring Jasmine Sandlas and Satinder Sartaaj, has been entered under Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. ‘Destiny – Mann Atkeya’ has been entered under Best Rap Performance, ‘Vaari Jaavan’ has been entered under Best Dance/Electronic Recording and ‘Hum Pyaar Karne Wale’ has been entered under Besr Remixed Recording.
ALSO READ | From ‘ugly duckling’ to timeless style icon: How Rekha mastered the art of reinvention
Dhurandhar 2 music not nominated yet
Being submitted for Grammy consideration means the music has been formally entered into the Recording Academy’s eligibility process. It does not mean the songs or the album have been nominated. The entries must first meet the Academy’s eligibility requirements and then go through its multi-round voting process, where Recording Academy members evaluate the submissions before the final nominations are announced.
Grammys’ new Asian Pop Music category
The most notable submission is ‘Aari Aari’ under Best Asian Pop Music Performance, one of five new categories being introduced at the 69th Grammys. The Recording Academy announced earlier this year that the 2027 ceremony would include five new categories in the Latin, Asian Pop and R&B genres, along with several updates to existing categories including Best New Artist and Best Album.
DHURANDHAR THE REVENGE for your GRAMMY®️ consideration. Thank you for all the love.
🔗 – https://t.co/huzbJe8xwS
#ForYourConsideration #Grammys #RecordingAcademy #FYC
@RanveerOfficial @rampalarjun @duttsanjay @ActorMadhavan #AkshayeKhanna #SaraArjun @bolbedibol @AdityaDharFilms #JyotiDeshpande @LokeshDharB62 @jiostudios #B62Studios @TSeries @JioHotstar @StarGoldIndia
— B62 Studios (@B62Studios) October 9, 2026
The Best Asian Pop Music Performance category is brand new, meaning there is no precedent for what kind of music the Academy voters will favour. The introduction of the category reflects the growing global commercial and cultural influence of Asian pop music, driven primarily by K-pop but increasingly encompassing J-pop, Southeast Asian pop and, potentially, Indian film music.
The Grammy campaign adds an international dimension to a franchise that has already made history. The two part franchise earned Rs 3,120 crore worldwide, as per trade tracker Sacnilk.
Shashwat Sachdev made 14 songs in 11 days
In an earlier social media post, director Aditya Dhar had said that Shashwat made 14 songs in 11 days fo Dhurandhar 2. “What he’s done on this film still doesn’t feel real when I say it out loud. 9 songs in 9 days for Dhurandhar Part 1, with the entire BGM done in 6 days. And then Dhurandhar Part 2, 14 songs in 11 days, BGM in 3,” he wrote.
He added, “At that speed, at that scale, with that kind of emotional depth and that kind of extraordinary quality, it’s beyond crazy. And what makes it even more unreal is how both the albums, released within a span of 3 months, reached top global charts, with almost every song being loved and celebrated, something that’s an absolute rarity for any film in the world.”
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05