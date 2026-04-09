Dhurandhar 2 song controversy heads to mediation, court declines interim relief

The Delhi High Court on Thursday referred to mediation a dispute over the alleged unauthorised use of a song from the 1989 film Tridev in Dhurandhar 2. Justice Tushar Rao Gedela passed the order on a lawsuit filed by Tridev maker, Trimurti Films, against Aditya Dhar’s B62 Studios Pvt Ltd and Super Cassettes Industries Pvt Ltd. Trimurti Films alleged that Dhurandhar 2’s track Rang De Lal (Oye Oye) used Tridev’s track Tirchi Topi Wale without due authorisation. The claim was opposed by the defendants.

Justice Gedela listed the case for hearing on May 6, observing that deciding the issue of granting any interim relief was not required at this stage in view of the studio’s statement that Dhurandhar 2 was unlikely to be released on any OTT platforms soon.

The judge, however, asked the defendants to maintain a record of accounts, as the dispute was financial in nature.