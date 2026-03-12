Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Dhurandhar The Revenge song Aari Aari: Ranveer Singh’s Hamza transforms into Sher-e-Baloch, ready to unleash ‘wrath of God’ on Pakistan
Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge: The new song Aari Aari is out, and its high point remains the striking contrast between Ranveer Singh’s past as Jaskirat and his present as the deadly spy Hamza in Pakistan
Now, exactly a week away from its release, expectations for Dhurandhar The Revenge are soaring, with the film set to hit theatres on March 19. The more than three-minute-long trailer, unveiled last week, received an overwhelming response. The trailer introduced Ranveer Singh as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who is depicted in full throttle, “beast mode,” as he prepares to exact epic revenge from Pakistan.
What caught everyone’s attention, however, was the song ‘Aari Aari’, used as the background score in the trailer. Just like the prequel, where the track ‘Na De Dil Pardesi Nu’ became an instant chartbuster even before the trailer’s release, fans are now clamouring for the full version of Aari Aari. Responding to this demand, makers dropped a 2-minute-43-second version of the song on Thursday afternoon, accompanied by a highly stylized lyrical video featuring visuals from the trailer as well as scenes from the first part of the film.
Ranveer Singh as Sher-e-Baloch
The video primarily focuses on the confrontation between Ranveer Singh’s character and Arjun Rampal’s Major Iqbal, the film’s central nemesis. Both characters are introduced in slow-motion shots, bloodied and exuding swagger. The clip also shows Ranveer’s transformation into Sher-e-Baloch following the death of Akshay Khanna’s Rehman Daikat in the prequel.
A rap section in the song, written and performed by Reble and Token, overlays visuals of Sanjay Dutt’s Chaudhary Aslam enforcing his violence on the gangs of Lyari, and R. Madhavan’s Ajay Sanyal giving death stares to hijackers from the opening scene of the first film. Towards the end, the video showcases other ensemble members as the song intensifies, including Danish Pandor, soaked in blood, and Sara Arjun wielding a gun towards the camera.
Also Read | Yami Gautam shares a picture with Aditya Dhar from Dhurandhar sets on filmmaker’s birthday: ‘To my one and only’
The high point of the clip, composed, arranged, and programmed by Shashwat Sachdev, features vocals by Navtej Singh Rehal (Bombay Rockers), Khan Saab, Jasmine Sandlas, and Sudhir Yaduvanshi, with lyrics by Irshad Kamil alongside Bombay Rockers, continues to be the juxtaposition between Ranveer’s character’s past as Jaskirat and his present as Hamza, a spy in Pakistan, who is now poised to unleash the “wrath of God.”
Watch the full song here:
While the film is scheduled for release on March 19, special paid previews are set to begin on the evening of March 18. As of Wednesday, advance bookings have already crossed Rs 23.9 crore. Dhurandhar 2 is now on the verge of breaking last year’s record held by the action film They Call Him OG, which starred Pawan Kalyan and earned Rs 25 crore from paid previews alone, marking the biggest Indian premiere ever.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05