Dhurandhar The Revenge song Aari Aari: Ranveer Singh’s Hamza transforms into Sher-e-Baloch, ready to unleash ‘wrath of God’ on Pakistan

Now, exactly a week away from its release, expectations for Dhurandhar The Revenge are soaring, with the film set to hit theatres on March 19. The more than three-minute-long trailer, unveiled last week, received an overwhelming response. The trailer introduced Ranveer Singh as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who is depicted in full throttle, “beast mode,” as he prepares to exact epic revenge from Pakistan.

What caught everyone’s attention, however, was the song ‘Aari Aari’, used as the background score in the trailer. Just like the prequel, where the track ‘Na De Dil Pardesi Nu’ became an instant chartbuster even before the trailer’s release, fans are now clamouring for the full version of Aari Aari. Responding to this demand, makers dropped a 2-minute-43-second version of the song on Thursday afternoon, accompanied by a highly stylized lyrical video featuring visuals from the trailer as well as scenes from the first part of the film.