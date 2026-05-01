Dhurandhar 2 singer Satinder Sartaj praises Ranveer Singh, salutes Aditya Dhar: ‘Tough work’

Punjabi singer Satinder Sartaaj is currently enjoying the massive success of his latest song “Jaiye Sajana”, in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The track has been topping the charts and going viral on social media reels since the Ranveer Singh starrer’s release on March 19. Now, in a recent podcast, Satinder opened up about his journey and applauded Ranveer and Aditya for their hard work behind Dhurandhar 2.

During a conversation with Times Now, he revealed having admiration for the actor and his hard work. “He has become so solid and so honest about his work. He was like that before as well, obviously. Sometimes there are things that are perhaps meant for you and he must have worked that hard. If he’s shooting in Bombay or anywhere, then when he returns to his hotel or home at night, how empty he must feel, how full he must feel, how drained he must be. So this is very difficult work.”