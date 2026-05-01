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Dhurandhar 2 singer Satinder Sartaj praises Ranveer Singh, salutes Aditya Dhar: ‘Tough work’
Punjabi singer Satinder Sartaj, who sang Dhurandhar 2's viral song Jaiye Sajana, recently praised the two men behind the film's success - Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar.
Punjabi singer Satinder Sartaaj is currently enjoying the massive success of his latest song “Jaiye Sajana”, in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The track has been topping the charts and going viral on social media reels since the Ranveer Singh starrer’s release on March 19. Now, in a recent podcast, Satinder opened up about his journey and applauded Ranveer and Aditya for their hard work behind Dhurandhar 2.
During a conversation with Times Now, he revealed having admiration for the actor and his hard work. “He has become so solid and so honest about his work. He was like that before as well, obviously. Sometimes there are things that are perhaps meant for you and he must have worked that hard. If he’s shooting in Bombay or anywhere, then when he returns to his hotel or home at night, how empty he must feel, how full he must feel, how drained he must be. So this is very difficult work.”
The Punjabi Sufi singer continued, “That’s why I’m telling you that I wrote one or two lines in five minutes and sang them, and then I say all the credit is mine, no, that’s not the case. If you ever see his hard work, shooting goes on for seven to eight months, around the clock. You don’t get sleep. It’s very tough work.”
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Satinder Sartaj also healed praises for the man behind Dhurandhar 2, director Aditya Dhar, without ever meeting him in-person. “I haven’t met him, but from whatever I’ve seen of him, he seems very innocent and of a very delicate, gentle nature. So I mentioned this there as well. I would definitely like to ask him how he imagined so much intensity, so much struggle, so much bloodshed,” he said.
He further added, “Because if it’s not in your nature, it’s a very difficult thing to express that in a film. Look, as far as writers are concerned, it’s one thing. You’ve written it on paper, that’s fine. But when it comes to showing it, that’s where the real effort comes in. So for me, implementation is just as valuable as the idea. And he implemented it. Those last scenes, where there’s so much fighting, showing such raw action is a huge achievement. I salute Aditya.”
About Dhurandhar 2
The track ‘Jaiye Sajana’, which has gained nationwide recognition, is co-composed and sung by Satinder Sartaaj and Jasmine Sandlas. Both Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge have been helmed by Aditya Dhar. The latest, Dhurandhar 2, stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Danish Pandor, Sara Arjun, and others. The first part released in December 2025 and the second installment hit the big screens in March, 2026.
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