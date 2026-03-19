‘Aditya Dhar working till 2:30 a.m’: Mukesh Chhabra stands up for director as Dhurandhar 2 shows’ glitches leave fans fuming
As Mukesh Chhabra took to X to note that Aditya Dhar was working until the early morning to ensure a smooth release, fans voiced complaints about technical glitches and demanded refunds following the chaos on preview day.
The highly anticipated Dhurandhar 2 finally arrived, but not without hiccups. The makers had planned paid previews across India starting Wednesday evening, giving fans an early look before the film’s official worldwide release. However, technical glitches and last-minute cancellations caused widespread confusion and negative publicity. So significant was the issue that late Wednesday night, director Aditya Dhar himself took to Twitter to apologise for the inconvenience caused.
While fans were struggling with the disruptions, Dhar was equally busy. According to the film’s casting director, Mukesh Chhabra, Dhar was still in the studio putting the finishing touches on the film, ensuring that no issues would affect the main release day. Mukesh shared a photo of Dhar on his X account, writing: “This morning at 2:30 am., he was still working, giving everything to the film till the very last moment. That kind of dedication is rare, and honestly, it’s inspiring.” He further added: “I won’t say much because I’ve already seen the film twice… but trust me, this is going to shake everything, every record, every expectation. This man is a genius. Truly. I’m just really happy, grateful, and proud… proud of him, proud, proud.”
This morning at 2:30 a.m., he was still working giving everything to the film till the very last moment. That kind of dedication is rare, and honestly, it’s inspiring.
I won’t say much because I’ve already seen the film twice… but trust me, this is going to shake everything.… pic.twitter.com/ot5aJvxknV
Despite the excitement, many fans expressed frustration over the chaotic previews on social media. Several reported exhaustion caused by sudden show cancellations. One user, Amit Behal, posted a detailed video on X describing the mishaps: “The Dhurandhar team would remove this so watch this video before it’s taken down, so it doesn’t happen again. I saw online that many shows were cancelled. I went to Cinepolis, Screen 1, they had four screens in total, but in three of them, the shows were cancelled. We were lucked out even though they were saying ours might also get cancelled.”
He continued: “They showed us the first half, but the second half wasn’t available. It’s so strange, the first half had all the abusive language muted, but in the second half, it wasn’t. We had a 40–50 minute interval, and people were fighting for refunds. People kept walking in and so many of them watched it while standing. The lights kept going on and off in the middle of the movie. It was a very poor arrangement by Cinepolis. I’m not sure if people in Screens 3 and 4 would even get refunds.”
Behal also criticized the lack of respect for audiences’ time, pointing out that long delays disrupted their schedules. He claimed his account was blocked after posting about the mismanagement: “My X account was blocked even though I only shared photos and no videos or spoilers. But the Dhurandhar team blocked it just because of that.” He also called out not just the cinemas but the production house, Jio Studios, and distributors for failing to ensure smooth availability across chains: “The distributors did not release the movie on time. The censor certificate was received yesterday, so everything should have been sorted by today. But this mess happened, and it was very bad.” Behal concluded by demanding public apologies and at least 50% refunds for affected viewers.
It was also reported that chaos also erupted at PVR Superplex, Mall of India, Noida, last night when screenings of the film abruptly halted mid-show due to a reported “technical glitch.” After watching the first half, the audience were keen on watching second half, were left frustrated with no clarity on when, or if, the film would resume. Shashank Singh, a businessman from Sector 78, who attended the screening with his wife Swati, told Hindustan Times: “We’ve been waiting since 8 PM. The show in Audi 1 was stalled, but the other screens kept running their shows!”
Swati added: “They kept saying ‘just five more minutes’ while selling popcorn and cola as if the show would start soon. We spent an extra Rs 2,000 on food and drinks, what for? They made the money, but what about our time and money?” It was reported that as the hours dragged on, tension inside the multiplex escalated. Groups of fans started chanting slogans, demanding that the film continue. Anger peaked when another screen was readied for a 10 PM show while many patrons had only seen the first half.
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Ravish, DLF security head, said: “There was a technical issue. The crowd was getting restless, so we had to call the police.” And later the police officer on site added: “We were present only to prevent any untoward incidents. This was a highly anticipated film, and we didn’t want anything to happen.” Ultimately, after protests against fresh screenings, the theatre shut down all shows and evacuated the audience, escorted by police.
Reason behind the ‘technical glitch’
Though the film had strong previews with a global collection of Rs 75 crore, technical issues affected multiple regions, including South India, causing last-minute cancellations. Independent exhibitors told SCREEN that the DCP for the second half arrived late, forcing some to rely on preliminary versions. Certain single-screen theatres also had to cancel shows and refund tickets when the final DCP failed to arrive.
Addressing the situation, Aditya Dhar issued a statement last night: “Most of our Hindi shows across India are running as scheduled from 5 pm onwards. All Tamil and Telugu shows will begin from 9 pm onwards. However, due to unforeseen technical difficulties, our Malayalam and Kannada shows will now commence from tomorrow morning. If the dubbed version you have tickets for is not currently playing at your cinema, you will have the option of a full refund or the choice to watch the Hindi version with subtitles instead. We are truly sorry for the inconvenience this has caused. You have waited for this film, and that wait means more to us than we can put into words. We cannot wait to finally share it with you.”
Anas Arif is a prolific Entertainment Journalist and Cinematic Analyst at The Indian Express, where he specializes in the intersection of Indian pop culture, auteur-driven cinema, and industrial ethics. His writing is defined by a deep-seated commitment to documenting the evolving landscape of Indian entertainment through the lens of critical theory and narrative authorship.
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As a core member of The Indian Express entertainment vertical, Anas has cultivated a unique beat that prioritizes the "craft behind the celebrity." He has interviewed a vast spectrum of industry veterans, from blockbuster directors like Vijay Krishna Acharya, Sujoy Ghosh, Maneesh Sharma to experimental filmmakers and screenwriters like Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Varun Grover, Rajat Kapoor amongst several others. His career is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, where he frequently tackles the ethical implications of mainstream cinema and the socio-political subtext within popular media. He is also the host of the YouTube series Cult Comebacks, where he talks to filmmakers about movies that may not have succeeded initially but have, over time, gained a cult following. The show aims to explore films as works of art, rather than merely commercial ventures designed to earn box office revenue.
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Anas's expertise lies in his ability to deconstruct cinematic works beyond surface-level reviews. His focus areas include:
Auteur Studies: Detailed retrospectives and analyses of filmmakers such as Imtiaz Ali, Anurag Kashyap, and Neeraj Ghaywan, often exploring their central philosophies and creative evolutions.
Cinematic Deconstruction: Examining technical and narrative choices, such as the use of aspect ratios in independent films (Sabar Bonda) or the structural rhythm of iconic soundtracks (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge).
Industrial & Social Ethics: Fearless critique of commercial blockbusters, particularly regarding the promotion of bigoted visions or the marginalization of communities in mainstream scripts.
Exclusive Long-form Interviews: Conducting high-level dialogues with actors and creators to uncover archival anecdotes and future-looking industry insights.
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Anas Arif has established himself as a trusted voice by consistently moving away from standard PR-driven journalism. Whether he is interrogating the "mythology of Shah Rukh Khan" in modern sequels or providing a space for independent filmmakers to discuss the "arithmetic of karma," his work is rooted in objectivity and extensive research. Readers look to Anas for an educated viewpoint that treats entertainment not just as a commodity, but as a critical reflection of the country's collective conscience. ... Read More