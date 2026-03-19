‘Aditya Dhar working till 2:30 a.m’: Mukesh Chhabra stands up for director as Dhurandhar 2 shows’ glitches leave fans fuming

The highly anticipated Dhurandhar 2 finally arrived, but not without hiccups. The makers had planned paid previews across India starting Wednesday evening, giving fans an early look before the film’s official worldwide release. However, technical glitches and last-minute cancellations caused widespread confusion and negative publicity. So significant was the issue that late Wednesday night, director Aditya Dhar himself took to Twitter to apologise for the inconvenience caused.

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While fans were struggling with the disruptions, Dhar was equally busy. According to the film’s casting director, Mukesh Chhabra, Dhar was still in the studio putting the finishing touches on the film, ensuring that no issues would affect the main release day. Mukesh shared a photo of Dhar on his X account, writing: “This morning at 2:30 am., he was still working, giving everything to the film till the very last moment. That kind of dedication is rare, and honestly, it’s inspiring.” He further added: “I won’t say much because I’ve already seen the film twice… but trust me, this is going to shake everything, every record, every expectation. This man is a genius. Truly. I’m just really happy, grateful, and proud… proud of him, proud, proud.”

This morning at 2:30 a.m., he was still working giving everything to the film till the very last moment. That kind of dedication is rare, and honestly, it’s inspiring.

I won’t say much because I’ve already seen the film twice… but trust me, this is going to shake everything.… pic.twitter.com/ot5aJvxknV — Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) March 19, 2026

Fans Speak Out

Despite the excitement, many fans expressed frustration over the chaotic previews on social media. Several reported exhaustion caused by sudden show cancellations. One user, Amit Behal, posted a detailed video on X describing the mishaps: “The Dhurandhar team would remove this so watch this video before it’s taken down, so it doesn’t happen again. I saw online that many shows were cancelled. I went to Cinepolis, Screen 1, they had four screens in total, but in three of them, the shows were cancelled. We were lucked out even though they were saying ours might also get cancelled.”

He continued: “They showed us the first half, but the second half wasn’t available. It’s so strange, the first half had all the abusive language muted, but in the second half, it wasn’t. We had a 40–50 minute interval, and people were fighting for refunds. People kept walking in and so many of them watched it while standing. The lights kept going on and off in the middle of the movie. It was a very poor arrangement by Cinepolis. I’m not sure if people in Screens 3 and 4 would even get refunds.”

Behal also criticized the lack of respect for audiences’ time, pointing out that long delays disrupted their schedules. He claimed his account was blocked after posting about the mismanagement: “My X account was blocked even though I only shared photos and no videos or spoilers. But the Dhurandhar team blocked it just because of that.” He also called out not just the cinemas but the production house, Jio Studios, and distributors for failing to ensure smooth availability across chains: “The distributors did not release the movie on time. The censor certificate was received yesterday, so everything should have been sorted by today. But this mess happened, and it was very bad.” Behal concluded by demanding public apologies and at least 50% refunds for affected viewers.

Total Mismanagement = #DhurandharTheRevenge 3 shows cancelled at my cinema hall… and it’s getting worse Full exposed in this video This might get deleted soon… just like my other tweets

So bookmark it, share it, and repost NOW Let this reach the makers #Dhurandhar2 pic.twitter.com/9ZXPqjrsex — Amit Behal (@amitbehalll) March 18, 2026

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Angry fans chant slogans as police step in

It was also reported that chaos also erupted at PVR Superplex, Mall of India, Noida, last night when screenings of the film abruptly halted mid-show due to a reported “technical glitch.” After watching the first half, the audience were keen on watching second half, were left frustrated with no clarity on when, or if, the film would resume. Shashank Singh, a businessman from Sector 78, who attended the screening with his wife Swati, told Hindustan Times: “We’ve been waiting since 8 PM. The show in Audi 1 was stalled, but the other screens kept running their shows!”

Swati added: “They kept saying ‘just five more minutes’ while selling popcorn and cola as if the show would start soon. We spent an extra Rs 2,000 on food and drinks, what for? They made the money, but what about our time and money?” It was reported that as the hours dragged on, tension inside the multiplex escalated. Groups of fans started chanting slogans, demanding that the film continue. Anger peaked when another screen was readied for a 10 PM show while many patrons had only seen the first half.

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Ravish, DLF security head, said: “There was a technical issue. The crowd was getting restless, so we had to call the police.” And later the police officer on site added: “We were present only to prevent any untoward incidents. This was a highly anticipated film, and we didn’t want anything to happen.” Ultimately, after protests against fresh screenings, the theatre shut down all shows and evacuated the audience, escorted by police.

Reason behind the ‘technical glitch’

Though the film had strong previews with a global collection of Rs 75 crore, technical issues affected multiple regions, including South India, causing last-minute cancellations. Independent exhibitors told SCREEN that the DCP for the second half arrived late, forcing some to rely on preliminary versions. Certain single-screen theatres also had to cancel shows and refund tickets when the final DCP failed to arrive.

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Director responds

Addressing the situation, Aditya Dhar issued a statement last night: “Most of our Hindi shows across India are running as scheduled from 5 pm onwards. All Tamil and Telugu shows will begin from 9 pm onwards. However, due to unforeseen technical difficulties, our Malayalam and Kannada shows will now commence from tomorrow morning. If the dubbed version you have tickets for is not currently playing at your cinema, you will have the option of a full refund or the choice to watch the Hindi version with subtitles instead. We are truly sorry for the inconvenience this has caused. You have waited for this film, and that wait means more to us than we can put into words. We cannot wait to finally share it with you.”