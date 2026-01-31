Dhurandhar 2: Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal’s leaked pics from set has fans decoding Bade Saab’s identity as film rules Netflix

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s recent blockbuster Dhurandhar had a smashing run at the box office, and created history by breaking several records. The spy-thriller has been receiving the same love and support after releasing on Netflix where it’s most watched in India. Fans are now looking forward to the theatrical release of its the sequel, Dhurandhar 2, on March 19. Amid the curiosity, a new leaked picture from the shoot of Dhurandhar 2 has created buzz on social media, sparking fan theories about the identity of ‘Bade Saab’.

In Dhurandhar, one of the characters who was repeatedly mentioned but never shown on screen was Bade Saab. Since then, fans have been trying to speculate who the man really is. The leaked image on X is from Dhurandhar 2’s set, featuring Sanjay Dutt aka SP Aslam and Arjun Rampal aka Major Iqbal, standing together in a balcony and having a conversation. The photo instantly went viral on the internet, with many fans guessing if Arjun Rampal’s character was Bade Saab all along.

While explaining his theory along with the leaked photo from the sets, a fan wrote in X, “This leaked image from the sets of Dhurandhar showing SP Aslam meeting Major Iqbal opens up so many possibilities. What if Major Iqbal is actually Bade Saab himself? And what if Aslam reveals to him that it was Hamza who orchestrated the murder of Rehman Dakait? Iqbal then orders Aslam to keep digging into Hamza and secretly investigate him.”

The caption further read, “But instead of exposing Hamza, Iqbal uses this information as leverage and forces Hamza to work for him, which could explain Hamza going back to Balochistan as Sher-e-Baloch in the Part 2 glimpse. At the same time, Aslam continues his investigation and ends up uncovering the truth about Jaskirat. That is when he is taken out by Jaskirat through a car blast, which was shown in the Part 1 trailer. This is just one possibility — there could be many more.”

Several users engaged with the post and revealed their own thoughts about Bade Saab’s character, and expressed their excitement to watch Dhurandhar 2. “If Sanjay Dutt’s character is meeting Arjun Rampal, I guess Arjun Rampal is Bade Saab,” a person agreed. “I feel he isn’t Bade Saab, as they are talking about him in the third person. Also, if you remember the end of the first part, Arjun Rampal asks who ordered it, which means it’s above his pay grade. The reason Major Iqbal confronts SP Aslam is to understand how they pulled it off,” another commented.

A fan also pointed out that the two might be discussing how Ranveer Singh’s character Hamza can be taken down. “In this scene, maybe they are discussing how SP executed Rehman and he was important to Bade saab as a supplier and how Hamza has become so powerful and has to stop him like Rehman.”

Theories about Bade Saab

Given Dhurandhar characters are either inspired by real life figures — from Rehman Dakait to SP Aslam, Major Iqbal, it’s clear that Bade Saab will also be based on a real person. After the film released, fans believed he would be one of the three people — Dawood Ibrahim, Maulana Masood Azhar or Osama bin Laden. Given the film begins with IC 814 hijacking, which led to the release of Azhar and in which Laden is supposed to be involved. The Dawood theory took hold as the cast list of the film saw the character of Dawood Ibrahim, played by actor Danish Iqbal. He may have actually appeared in the first part.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar also featured Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, and others. The film entered the Rs 1000 crore club at the domestic box office, creating history in Indian cinema. The sequel Dhurandhar 2 will see them reprising their roles. It is set to hit the theatres on March 19, clashing with Yash’s Toxic.