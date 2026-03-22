Dhurandhar 2’s Rizwan earned Rs 10,000 as a gym trainer, discontinued education, battled dyslexia; now is a celebrity trainer and actor: The story of Mustafa Ahmed

“Tu karm kar, phal ki chinta mat kar”—it’s a line most of us have heard, but very few truly live by. Celebrity trainer Mustafa Ahmed is one of those rare few who embody it. Today, he’s garnering praise for playing Rizwan—Hamza’s trusted right-hand man—in Dhurandhar The Revenge. But long before the spotlight found him, Mustafa was earning just Rs 10,000 a month as a gym trainer in Delhi’s Janakpuri. Nearly 15 years later, he would go on to become the personal trainer of Hrithik Roshan.

Mustafa’s journey was anything but conventional. He wasn’t a prodigy people expected to “make it big.” In fact, like the child in Taare Zameen Par, he struggled with dyslexia and eventually dropped out of formal education.

Speaking on the Jag Of All Trades podcast, Mustafa Ahmed recalled, “I was not a bright kid. I was dyslexic and come from an Afghani background. But I was always physical—I was good at sports, picked up dancing naturally. Anything that involved using my body, I was good at it.”

At 21, he was already earning Rs 1 lakh a month as the youngest team leader at a call centre in 2001—a dream job for many. But one moment changed everything. While training at a gym in Janakpuri, he noticed a woman in her 40s being ignored by a trainer. He stepped in to help her, unaware that it would alter the course of his life.

On the Alpha Coach podcast, he shared, “A couple of months later, she handed me an envelope and asked me to read it at home. It scared me. But in that letter, she wrote that working out had brought the spark back into her marriage. She told me this was my life calling—and not following it would be criminal.”

The words stayed with him. Soon after, Mustafa Ahmed quit his high-paying job. “My manager called me crazy,” he said. His mother, too, stopped speaking to him for leaving a stable career—especially after he had already discontinued his studies.

He returned to basics, taking up a job at a West Delhi gym for just Rs 10,000 a month, waking up at 4 am every day to open the shutters. Around this time, a visit to Fitness First in Connaught Place changed his trajectory again. Despite having no formal qualifications, Mustafa’s honesty and passion landed him a job.

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“They offered me Rs 18,000 plus Rs 600 per session out of which, they kept Rs 300 and gave me the other Rs 300. I couldn’t believe people would pay me that for an hour. That’s when I felt—sky is the limit,” he said.

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What followed was relentless hard work. Within three months, Mustafa became the No 1 trainer for Fitness First in Asia. He was conducting up to 14 sessions a day, six days a week—clocking nearly 400 hours a month and earning over Rs 1.4 lakh. By 2009, he had proven his worth. As his career grew, so did his ambitions. Watching international trainers dominate the Indian fitness space, Mustafa often wondered why Indian trainers weren’t given the same platform. “I believed I was at par with them. So why not me?” he said.

Life answered in unexpected ways. His wife Radhika started a healthy baking venture, which led them to a chance connection with a celebrity trainer—who turned out to be associated with Hrithik Roshan. One message later, and after weeks of uncertainty, Mustafa finally got a call.

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“Hrithik texted saying he was looking for someone. We met, discussed his injuries and training, and two days later he asked if I could train him. Just like that, he became my first client in 2015,” Mustafa recalled.

From there, there was no looking back. He became one of the most sought-after fitness trainers, eventually expanding into online coaching—especially after the pandemic—to make his methods more accessible.

His transition into acting, however, was another twist of fate. While he hasn’t revealed how he first met director Aditya Dhar, Mustafa Ahmed has often credited him for pushing him into this new world.

Before the release of Dhurandhar, Mustafa had written an emotional note for Aditya back in 2025: “‘Main hoon na. Tu kar.’ He would say this whenever I doubted myself. ‘Tu theek hai na’ when I wasn’t okay. ‘Tu khush hai na’ when I got emotional.” Reflecting on his debut, he added, “Aditya Dhar, you took me on a journey I never imagined. You saw in me what I didn’t know existed. But most importantly, you gave me your friendship and love—and for that, you have my loyalty for life.”

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Mustafa’s own insecurities once held him back. “I come from a family where everyone looks like a model, and I always thought I was the ugly duckling. But when I danced at an Afghani wedding and people noticed me, I realised I could command attention,” he shared.

When Dhurandhar finally released on December 5, Mustafa Ahmed took to Instagram to reflect on his first day on set: “‘It’s time. Breathe. Control the chaos. And don’t mess this up.’ I kept repeating this to myself. I’m not a trained actor, but I knew in my heart that I belong. The love I have received only reinforces that belief—that if you’re honest to your craft and remain a student, you can achieve anything.”

Who does Mustafa Ahmed play in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar?

In the Dhurandhar franchise, Mustafa Ahmed plays Rizwan, an R&AW agent who infiltrates Arshad Pappu’s gang. Introduced to Ranveer Singh’s Hamza by Gaurav Gera’s Mohammad Aalam in the prequel, Rizwan evolves into Hamza’s trusted right-hand man in the sequel—cementing Mustafa’s unlikely yet inspiring journey from gym floors to the big screen.

This article is a biographical feature on Mustafa Ahmed’s transition from fitness training to acting and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes. It highlights his personal journey overcoming dyslexia and career shifts; however, it does not constitute professional career, medical, or fitness advice. Readers should consult qualified experts before beginning any rigorous physical training programs or making significant health-related decisions.